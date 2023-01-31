ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lea Michele Stand-In Claims Star Was ‘Deplorable’ on Set, Told Her to Stop Talking

An actress has gone viral on TikTok with a not-so-flattering story about Glee actress and singer Lea Michele. According to Laura Eletel, who allegedly worked as Michele's stand-in on The Mayor in 2017, Michele had already been blacklisted by much of Hollywood after her alleged behind-the-scenes behavior on previous sets had been publicly exposed.
Celebrities Who Died in 2023: RIP to the Stars We Lost This Year

The celebrities who died in 2023 won't soon be forgotten. A number of stars have passed away this year, including singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo and English rock icon Jeff Beck. It's never easy to lose our beloved celebrities and public figures, many of whom...
Could Jack Have Fit on the Door? Watch James Cameron Settle the Debate Once and For All

For a single reason, James Cameron's Titanic has long been the subject of criticism: Why didn’t Jack just stay on the door with Rose so they both could live? After being the subject of jokes in the media and just in casual conversation, Cameron decided to put together his own myth-busting session to put the question to rest, once and for all — assembling a pair of stunt people, a door, and freezing cold water, to see what would have happened to the doomed lovers in a variety of scenarios.
Alicia Silverstone Reprises ‘Clueless’ Role in Super Bowl Ad

This is a bit of an unorthodox way to do a sequel, but it’s something. We’ll get an update on Clueless’ Cher during the Super Bowl. Clueless is considered one of the best teen films of all time, and it's actually a loose adaptation of Jane Austen's novel Emma. The ’90s classic starred Alicia Silverstone, the late Brittany Murphy, Paul Rudd, and Stacy Dash.
