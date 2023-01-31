ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

With gig work on the rise, Pennsylvania Democrats look to crack down on ‘worker misclassification’

While freelance work has grown more common with the rise of the gig economy, Democrats in Harrisburg say businesses are taking advantage of that trend by wrongly classifying an increasing number of workers as independent contractors. They have pledged to crack down on such misrepresentations now that they are poised to take control of the state House, pending the results of three special elections Tuesday in Pittsburgh-area districts that lean heavily Democratic.
Pennsylvania House Speaker Mark Rozzi hopes to keep his job

The rank-and-file Democrat who was unexpectedly elected speaker of the Pennsylvania House as a compromise candidate earlier this month is saying he hopes to keep the job even after three vacant Democratic-leaning seats are filled in special elections next week. In a lengthy interview late Monday in his state Capitol...
Dean of Pennsylvania Capitol reporters Brad Bumsted retires

Veteran State Capitol reporter Brad Bumsted retired earlier this month after almost five decades as a journalist. Bumsted was one of the most respected reporters covering state government and had a reputation for being fair and thorough. He broke many stories over the years including Porngate – staffers in the...
Why a Pa. school district decided to arm its officers with semi-automatic rifles

Two school districts in Pennsylvania now allow their police officers to store and use guns like AR-15s. Officials argue the weapons will keep students safe in a mass shooting. This story first appeared in Talk of the Town, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA’s State College regional bureau featuring the most important news and happenings in north-central Pennsylvania.
Pa. utility regulator investigating incorrect PPL bills

Pennsylvania’s utility regulator is looking into why an electric company overcharged some customers on recent bills. The Public Utility Commissions says it is investigating the accuracy and integrity of PPL Electric Utilities’s billing practices after customers complained of unexpectedly high bills. PPL says a technical problem meant it...
Pa. takes over troubled mortgage relief program from contractor after complaints, backlogs

Officials in Pennsylvania have temporarily halted applications for mortgage, utility, and tax relief as they make the transition. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. In an abrupt change, Pennsylvania’s struggling mortgage relief program...
How anxiety came to dominate the big business of medical marijuana cards in Pennsylvania

An unprecedented Spotlight PA analysis of 1 million medical marijuana certifications reveals how a change by policymakers made it possible for virtually anyone to get a card. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
Some Pennsylvania courts are excluding probation officers from requirements under police misconduct law

The decision further undermines the effectiveness of a program once lauded as a national model and championed by Gov. Josh Shapiro when he was attorney general. This story first appeared in The Investigator, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA featuring the best investigative and accountability journalism from across Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here.
