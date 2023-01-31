Read full article on original website
With gig work on the rise, Pennsylvania Democrats look to crack down on ‘worker misclassification’
While freelance work has grown more common with the rise of the gig economy, Democrats in Harrisburg say businesses are taking advantage of that trend by wrongly classifying an increasing number of workers as independent contractors. They have pledged to crack down on such misrepresentations now that they are poised to take control of the state House, pending the results of three special elections Tuesday in Pittsburgh-area districts that lean heavily Democratic.
The public has a message for Pa. House Speaker Mark Rozzi’s listening group: ‘Let us be heard’
The speaker’s group has been gathering public feedback about how to draft better rules for the chamber this session. Pennsylvania House Speaker Mark Rozzi (D-Berks) is continuing to hear from people about how the chamber should operate over the next two years. Their message has been clear: the public should have a greater say in policymaking.
5 takeaways from Spotlight PA’s event on Pennsylvania’s fragmented local governments
Spotlight PA hosted a discussion on Jan. 26 about the challenges of Pennsylvania’s fragmented system of local governments — including lack of critical oversight and limited resources. Min Xian/SpotlightPA. This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to...
Pennsylvania House Speaker Mark Rozzi hopes to keep his job
The rank-and-file Democrat who was unexpectedly elected speaker of the Pennsylvania House as a compromise candidate earlier this month is saying he hopes to keep the job even after three vacant Democratic-leaning seats are filled in special elections next week. In a lengthy interview late Monday in his state Capitol...
Dean of Pennsylvania Capitol reporters Brad Bumsted retires
Veteran State Capitol reporter Brad Bumsted retired earlier this month after almost five decades as a journalist. Bumsted was one of the most respected reporters covering state government and had a reputation for being fair and thorough. He broke many stories over the years including Porngate – staffers in the...
Pennsylvania man, 2 others charged with clashing with cops in separate Jan. 6 cases
Three men have been arrested on accusations that they clashed with police officers during separate incidents at the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot, according to the U.S. Justice Department. Federal prosecutors announced charges Wednesday against men from Vermont, Illinois and Pennsylvania — more than two years after the riot...
Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro targets state license and permit bottlenecks in latest executive order
Pros and business alike have complained processing times are sometimes slow – to the point where people can’t work and things can’t get built. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is targeting the state’s licensing and permitting process with a new executive order. Flanked by state leaders and...
Why a Pa. school district decided to arm its officers with semi-automatic rifles
Two school districts in Pennsylvania now allow their police officers to store and use guns like AR-15s. Officials argue the weapons will keep students safe in a mass shooting. This story first appeared in Talk of the Town, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA’s State College regional bureau featuring the most important news and happenings in north-central Pennsylvania.
Pa. utility regulator investigating incorrect PPL bills
Pennsylvania’s utility regulator is looking into why an electric company overcharged some customers on recent bills. The Public Utility Commissions says it is investigating the accuracy and integrity of PPL Electric Utilities’s billing practices after customers complained of unexpectedly high bills. PPL says a technical problem meant it...
Berks County now has an alliance for businesses committed to being LGBTQ safe spaces
A nonprofit in Berks County is bolstering LGBTQ businesses and entrepreneurs. In early January, Reading Pride Celebration launched the Berks LGBTQ+ Business Alliance, a support network for gay-owned and ally businesses. Enrique Castro, the first Latino executive director of Reading Pride Celebration, is a driving force behind the alliance. Castro...
Pennie, Pennsylvania’s health care exchange, sees slight enrollment decline
The number of Pennsylvanians who bought health insurance through the state’s health and dental coverage marketplace known as Pennie for 2023 was 371,516 – that’s roughly 3,000 fewer than the previous year. Though the enrollment period has ended, if someone experiences a qualifying life event, they can...
Pa. takes over troubled mortgage relief program from contractor after complaints, backlogs
Officials in Pennsylvania have temporarily halted applications for mortgage, utility, and tax relief as they make the transition. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. In an abrupt change, Pennsylvania’s struggling mortgage relief program...
How anxiety came to dominate the big business of medical marijuana cards in Pennsylvania
An unprecedented Spotlight PA analysis of 1 million medical marijuana certifications reveals how a change by policymakers made it possible for virtually anyone to get a card. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
Some Pennsylvania courts are excluding probation officers from requirements under police misconduct law
The decision further undermines the effectiveness of a program once lauded as a national model and championed by Gov. Josh Shapiro when he was attorney general. This story first appeared in The Investigator, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA featuring the best investigative and accountability journalism from across Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here.
House group supports Pa. Rep. Scott Perry’s fight to keep DOJ away from his cell phone
The Justice Department has hit another snag in its attempts to access the contents of Congressman Scott Perry’s cell phone, seized last summer as part of an unnamed investigation. The Bipartisan Legal Advisory Group, whose five House members include Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Democrat Minority Leader Hakeem...
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey visits Lehigh Valley Crayola factory, highlights use of renewable energy
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey toured Crayola’s Forks Township factory Monday to highlight the company’s use of renewable energy. Crayons, markers, and other products manufactured there are made with solar power from local utilities and Crayola’s own solar farm. “As a policymaker, you benefit tremendously just from seeing...
Know your news? Prove it with this week’s Great PA News Quiz.
It was a busy week in Pennsylvania news — from new reporting on Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program to the sudden pause of a vital homeowner relief program and Punxsutawney Phil’s controversial prediction. Click the button below to test your knowledge of the latest headlines from Harrisburg and...
What is Zoombalicious and how is it making a difference for people of color in Pennsylvania?
According to the CDC, 30% of black people are physically active outside of work but all other racial and ethnic groups are in need of more physical activity. However, a local fitness program called Zoombalicious, that adds a twist to traditional Zumba, is fighting to make a difference. Sandra Johnson...
Harrisburg boutique owner shares her passion for thrifting and how she uses it to empower women
There’s a popular phrase, “Dress for Success”, and a Harrisburg business owner is taking that charge into her own hands to make a difference in the lives of women in Central Pennsylvania. Janica Wright, owner of Jay’s Boutique, is using her passion for thrifting to provide a...
What can we learn about Pennsylvania’s Amber Alerts?
We’ve all gotten those Amber Alerts on our phones when there’s a missing child. The alerts come as part of Amber’s law. Most people probably know what they’re for but do they know what to do if a missing child is spotted? And do Amber Alerts work?
