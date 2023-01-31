Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Killer Whale and a Secret Grave.Matthew C. WoodruffPalm Coast, FL
Historic Florida City is Mentioned as an "Essential Stop" Along the Southeastern CoastL. CaneSaint Augustine, FL
Small Florida Town Listed as Among the 10 Best Small Towns to Visit in the WinterL. CaneSaint Augustine, FL
76 years old wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona beach hospitalcreteDaytona Beach, FL
St. Augustine is so haunted even the city gates have an (alleged) ghostEvie M.Saint Augustine, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Beach one of deadliest beaches in U.S., travel blog finds
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Florida has 7 of the 10 deadliest beaches in America, which includes Jacksonville Beach, according to the travel site “Travel Lens.”. The website says Jacksonville Beach is ranked seventh in the nation. These findings aren’t just based on shark bites. The blog, however, did...
Bay News 9
Canine flu spreads into Florida - What are the signs?
PINE CASTLE, Fla. — A canine influenza virus is spreading in the United States. Veterinarians from California, Texas, North Carolina and now Florida have been reporting outbreaks of a highly contagious H3N2 virus. What You Need To Know. H3N2 is a highly contagious virus being found in dogs. Veterinarians...
fox35orlando.com
This Florida beach has been dubbed the 'deadliest beach' in the U.S.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A day at a Florida beach can be the perfect getaway. With miles of sand, sunshine and crashing ocean waves, people from all over the world flock to our beaches for a day out with friends and family. However, according to data from the online...
click orlando
More than 12 tons of sand added to Flagler County beaches in a week
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – In the first week of the Flagler County’s dune restoration project, 12.3 tons of sand have been added to 1,500 linear feet of area beaches, according to the county. The $3.67 million project seeks to add sand from south MalaCompra Park to south Washington...
College Student In Florida Dies After Police Find Him Unresponsive
Police in Florida are investigating after a male college student was found unresponsive and later died. According to the DeLand Police Department, officers responded to Stetson University campus housing Saturday night to conduct an investigation. Investigators say around 7:50 p.m., a male student was found
Death investigation underway after Stetson University student was found unresponsive, police say
A death investigation is underway in Deland after a student was found unresponsive on-campus Saturday night.
Florida police investigating after student found dead inside university housing
Police are investigating after a college student was found dead on Saturday night.
WESH
Volusia County beach access ramps, walkovers beginning to reopen after hurricane damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricanes Ian and Nicole were hard on Central Florida beaches, causing widespread erosion. During Nicole alone, Volusia County had more than $30 million in damage to beach assets. Though progress is slow, they are moving forward. "People really want to get on the beach," Deputy...
click orlando
‘It really is a rebirth:’ Daytona Beach center for visually impaired gets a 2nd chance
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Conklin Davis Center for the Visually impaired in Daytona Beach offers a one-of-a-kind vocational program. The classes here are getting results and changing lives for people with multiple disabilities and the visually impaired. But it was almost lost forever. In 2020 the former Conklin...
click orlando
‘A slow trudge:’ Seminole County continues recovery after Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Cleaning up is only the start of what will be a long recovery effort in Seminole County following Hurricane Ian. As you drive through neighborhoods in Geneva, you can see a drastic difference from four months ago when water covered the road near Lake Harney, but the damage is done.
click orlando
Florida firefighter to donate organs in selfless last act after surfing accident, family says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Ethan Wilson — a husband, father and firefighter who was hospitalized last week after being found unresponsive at New Smyrna Beach — will donate his organs in a final act of lifesaving generosity toward others, according to his family. The 33-year-old’s community has...
click orlando
DeLand police investigate death of 21-year-old Stetson University student
DeLAND, Fla. – DeLand police on Saturday night began investigating the death of a Stetson University student who had been found unresponsive on campus, according to a statement released Sunday. Officers responded to the university’s on-campus housing at 7:50 p.m., police said. Kaleb Walker, 21, was found to be...
fox35orlando.com
Armed person shot, injured by deputy in New Smyrna Beach: Deputies
NEW SMRYNA BEACH, Fla. - A person was shot and injured in Volusia County after allegedly threatening others Sunday, deputies said. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about an armed person threatening others at 3946 Lakeshore Drive in New Smyrna Beach. The person was reportedly shot...
click orlando
Man armed with knives shot after charging deputy in Volusia County, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man armed with two knives was shot and injured by a deputy in New Smyrna Beach on Sunday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the man was suffering an “erratic mental health episode” at his parents’ home when he advanced out the front door directly toward the deputy, before being shot.
click orlando
‘It was just magical:’ Nonprofit school founder celebrates new location on former Lake County golf course
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Nicole Duslak dream has come true. She’s celebrating the opening of the new location for her school, CREATE Conservatory, in Lake County. The private nonprofit school sits on the grounds of a former mini golf course in Mount Dora. “I dreamed about that moment...
click orlando
Here’s what Flagler Beach’s new pier may look like
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Designs are coming along for the new Flagler Beach pier. The iconic wooden pier has been battered by storms over the last decade. Now, the city says they’re going to build a taller and tougher one to withstand storms. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX early...
WESH
On this day: 21 killed during Florida tornado outbreak on Groundhog Day
Fla. — Thursday marks 16 years since the Groundhog Day tornado outbreak that killed 21 people in Central Florida. First Warning Meteorologist Eric Burris went up in Chopper 2 to survey how far those communities have come. The first tornado touched down near The Villages and carved a...
WESH
Firefighter dies after being pulled from water in New Smyrna Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 33-year-old New Smyrna Beach man, who became unresponsive in the water while surfing Wednesday, has died. Ethan Wilson was an Ormond Beach firefighter and his firefighting family, along with loved ones and friends were at the hospital in New Smyrna Beach Saturday. Wilson gave...
Body found in Georgia 37 years ago identified as missing Seminole County woman
On May 14, 1985, a passerby found a woman injured and unconscious along Highway 91 near Newton, Georgia.
WESH
Volusia County teacher reassigned after alleged unsafe interaction with student
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at today's top headlines. A New Smyrna Beach Middle School teacher has been re-assigned pending an investigation into a video depicting what’s described as an unsafe interaction involving the teacher and a student. A school district spokesman told WESH 2...
Comments / 0