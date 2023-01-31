ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

Canine flu spreads into Florida - What are the signs?

PINE CASTLE, Fla. — A canine influenza virus is spreading in the United States. Veterinarians from California, Texas, North Carolina and now Florida have been reporting outbreaks of a highly contagious H3N2 virus. What You Need To Know. H3N2 is a highly contagious virus being found in dogs. Veterinarians...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

DeLand police investigate death of 21-year-old Stetson University student

DeLAND, Fla. – DeLand police on Saturday night began investigating the death of a Stetson University student who had been found unresponsive on campus, according to a statement released Sunday. Officers responded to the university’s on-campus housing at 7:50 p.m., police said. Kaleb Walker, 21, was found to be...
DELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

Armed person shot, injured by deputy in New Smyrna Beach: Deputies

NEW SMRYNA BEACH, Fla. - A person was shot and injured in Volusia County after allegedly threatening others Sunday, deputies said. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about an armed person threatening others at 3946 Lakeshore Drive in New Smyrna Beach. The person was reportedly shot...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Here’s what Flagler Beach’s new pier may look like

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Designs are coming along for the new Flagler Beach pier. The iconic wooden pier has been battered by storms over the last decade. Now, the city says they’re going to build a taller and tougher one to withstand storms. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX early...
FLAGLER BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy