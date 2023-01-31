ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Angela Deem & Michael Ilesanmi Split After 3 Years of Marriage

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
Image Credit: Snorlax / MEGA

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi have reportedly broken up after being married for three years. A source close to them revealed that they split up to In Touch Weekly. While the insider didn’t provide many details, they did say that the 90 Day Fiance pair are not currently together. “Angela and Michael are not together,” they told the outlet.

A source revealed that Angela and Michael aren’t together. (Snorlax / MEGA)

Angela and Michael made their debut in the spinoff series 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, and they were featured in season seven. They began dating online in 2018 and tied the knot in January 2020. Their wedding was featured in the seventh season of the main series, per In Touch. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic led to delays in Michael’s visa getting approved. They have most recently been featured on the spinoff 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? which follows couples after they tie the knot.

During the most recent episode of Happily Ever After, Angela showed that she was definitely considering separating from Michael after three years together. During a tell-all special, she revealed that she was considering shutting the door on their marriage. “Divorce is definitely on the table,” she said. “I’m definitely gonna file. That doesn’t mean I’m gonna sign.”

During their time on Happily Ever After, Michael and Angela faced a rough patch in their relationship, as Michael cheated on Angela while they’ve been apart, and he continued talking to different women that he saw when they were together. Angela discovered that he’d been speaking to a woman on Instagram in a December episode, per People. “He really broke my heart. I didn’t deserve this,” she said during an interview segment. In a January episode, Angela was heartbroken to find out that her husband had told another woman that he loved her and discovered proof of his infidelity. “Michael does a lot of things, but I never thought he would cheat on me. I swear to God,” she said, via People. “Whether you had sex or not, you told another woman you love them.”

Comments / 11

Angelina Christina D'Amelio
5d ago

Article should be titled " Desperate People doing Desperate things!" Who cares! The photo initially is Jason Mamoa.

Reply
3
R Brow
5d ago

Who puts the pictures with the stories?

Reply(3)
16
