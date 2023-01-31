ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Once again “old man winter” takes a vacation for a lot of the upcoming week. Here in Western New York above normal temperatures are expected for five of the next seven days. As a result, most of the time, precipitation will be in the form of rain or just wet flurries. It is still very questionable, but in the longer range the first opportunity for any real winter conditions will not be until next weekend.

