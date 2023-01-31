Read full article on original website
Related
NFL sets 2023 salary cap at $224.8M, what that means for the Bills
Good news and bad news came for the Buffalo Bills when the NFL announced where the 2023 league salary cap will be. On the positive side of the ledger, the league has increased it. Last season, the NFL’s salary cap sat at $208.2 million. That’s up… way up....
NFL Analysis Network
Commanders Projected To Sign Intriguing Free Agent Tight End
The No. 1 goal for the Washington Commanders this offseason is to figure out what they want to do at the quarterback position. Whether they decide that Sam Howell is their guy or they look to bring in a veteran with some more experience, a plan needs to be put in place.
Raiders One of NFL's Biggest Beneficiaries of New Salary Cap
The NFL is raising the salary cap to a record $224.8 million per team.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
sportszion.com
Tom Brady’s teammates mocked him during emotional divorce from Gisele Bündchen, possibly leading Buccaneers’ QB to retire from NFL
Tom Brady retired on Wednesday after a disappointing season playing for the Buccaneers. The NFL GOAT was undoubtedly under the pump after his haters had accused him of the Buccaneers’ downfall. Many people pointed out that his age- being a 45-year-old player- that did not allow him to play swiftly and made a meal out of accessible scoring opportunities. There is more to it, as multiple sources claim that Tom Brady’s teammates were no less than haters in the worst of times of TB12. All the hate might have pushed Tom to retire!
Backup NFL Quarterback To Replace Josh Allen In Pro Bowl
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was tabbed to play in this year's Pro Bowl, but he's elected to participate in a golf tournament instead. Allen's replacement was revealed today, and it's one that raised some eyebrows. That's right, Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley ...
Derek Carr receiving trade interest already, per Raiders GM
It’s all but certain quarterback Derek Carr has played his last game as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. With that being common knowledge, the question is where Carr goes next. What we do know is since he’s under contract, the team who wants his services would have to acquire him via trade.
wearebuffalo.net
Huge Recognition For Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs from NFL Players
The NFL will be having their Pro Bowl festivities this weekend, which kicks off today from Las Vegas. Just to clarify, there is no Pro Bowl game anymore, that was done away with in 2022. Instead, there will be fun games and activities which will take place, including a flag football game on Thursday.
Comments / 0