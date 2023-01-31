The history of the Duttons will continue to play out on the small screen. Paramount+ has officially renewed its Yellowstone prequel series 1923 for a second season after the Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford-starring drama scored massive ratings throughout the first half of its debut season. Deadline confirmed the news early Friday morning, though details about the upcoming season were not shared at this time. The renewal came just days before 1923 returns Sunday with a new episode.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO