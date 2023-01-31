Read full article on original website
Popculture
'1923' Season 2: 'Yellowstone' Prequel Fate Revealed at Paramount+
The history of the Duttons will continue to play out on the small screen. Paramount+ has officially renewed its Yellowstone prequel series 1923 for a second season after the Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford-starring drama scored massive ratings throughout the first half of its debut season. Deadline confirmed the news early Friday morning, though details about the upcoming season were not shared at this time. The renewal came just days before 1923 returns Sunday with a new episode.
Popculture
LL Cool J Reacts to 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Ending Annoucement
NCIS: Los Angeles is coming to an end. The spinoff of NCIS will conclude its run on CBS after 322 episodes across 14 seasons. According to the announcement, the series finale is planned for May 14 on CBS, followed by on-demand and streaming on Paramount+ the next day. A spinoff...
Popculture
'Lucifer' Star Tom Ellis' Upcoming TV Show Won't Be on Netflix
Tom Ellis is best known for his role as the titular devil in the massively popular Fox-turned-Netflix show Lucifer, but he's moving on to another streaming service for his next TV project. Per Variety, he is teaming with Emma Roberts. for the upcoming Hulu series Second Wife. Ellis' wife, screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimer, created to show. She has worked on Fear the Walking Dead, Queen America, and Hulu's Tell Me Lies.
Popculture
Eric Christian Olsen Reacts to 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Cancellation
Eric Christian Olsen — the actor who plays Marty Deeks — is saying goodbye to NCIS: Los Angeles. The CBS drama. is concluding at CBS after Season 14 finishes airing. After the network broke the news, Olsen shared his public reaction with a stunning photo of himself in character.
Popculture
Charles Kimbrough, 'Murphy Brown' Actor, Dead at 86
Charles Kimbrough, who played the serious anchorman Jim Dial on CBS' Murphy Brown, has died. He was 86. The Emmy-nominated actor died on Jan. 11 in Culver City, California, but his death was not announced until this weekend. His son, John Kimbrough, confirmed his death to the New York Times.
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Season 2 Fate Revealed at Netflix
Netflix is heading back to Point Place for more of That '90s Show. The That '70s Show spinoff has officially been renewed for a 16-episode Season 2, the streamer announced Friday, coming off of an incredibly successful first season. That '90s Show premiered its first season on Jan. 19 and skyrocketed to the top of Netflix's most popular English television show list in 35 countries, with more than 41 million hours viewed, according to the streamer.
