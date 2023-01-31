ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheat Ridge, CO

Police looking for suspect who shot semi driver on I-70

By KYLA PEARCE
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZ3Le_0kXgw9xQ00
A semi-truck driver was shot in what Wheat Ridge police are calling a "road rage incident" Sunday. WHEAT RIDGE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wheat Ridge police are asking for the public's help as detectives investigate the shooting of a semi-truck driver Sunday.

The semi-truck driver, who was shot in what police are calling a "road rage incident," is doing okay, according to a Wheat Ridge Police Department release on Twitter.

According to the victim's account of the incident, at around 8:10 a.m. Sunday a black pickup truck drove "dangerously" alongside and then in front of him on I-70 westbound near Ward Road.

At some point, according to the victim, the suspect in the black truck pulled alongside the semi's passenger side and shot the victim. The suspect vehicle then exited on Ward, according to the release.

Anyone who believes they may have witnessed the incident or seen the suspect truck prior to or after the incident is asked to contact JEFFCOM non-emergency at 303-980-7300 or Detective Paugh at [email protected].

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Littleton police officer shoots, kills suspect

A Littleton Police Department officer shot and killed a suspect early Thursday morning. At 1:05 a.m. Thursday, police contacted a "suspicious vehicle" near the intersection of South Bannock Street and West Powers Avenue, just west of Broadway, according to a Littleton Police Department news release. The release did not specify...
LITTLETON, CO
The Denver Gazette

Suspect arrested in hit-and-run at Aurora bus stop

Aurora police arrested a 41-year-old male suspect in the Jan. 24 hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian, according to the Aurora Police Department on Twitter. Police arrested Jerry Lee Mahan Jr., 41, following the crash. Mahan is charged with:. Leaving the scene of a crash resulting in serious bodily injury.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Douglas County vehicle break-in spree; 20 cars targeted in one night

Late Sunday night, criminals broke into at least 20 cars in unincorporated Douglas County, according to a news release. Douglas County deputies responded to calls Monday from people whose cars were broken into at two different apartment complexes along Park Meadows Drive in Lone Tree, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting and carjacking

A suspect has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a carjacking and shooting in Loveland that left an 18-year-old man dead.The suspect is a minor, and so police are not yet releasing their name or mugshot.A white dodge ram pickup believed to be used in the incident has also been recovered.This all happened on Jan. 20 at the Brookstone Apartments near North Denver Avenue and East 1st Street in Loveland.At least three people in the truck are accused of firing into the victim's car, killing him and then stealing that car.Another teenager was shot in the incident but he will survive.The investigation is ongoing.
LOVELAND, CO
broomfieldenterprise.com

Police report: Jan. 23-29

5:30 a.m. – Motor vehicle theft from a hotel in the 500 block of Flatiron Boulevard. 9 a.m. – Motor vehicle theft from a residence in the 200 block of Agate Way. 1 p.m. – Assault at a school in the 0 block of Eagle Way. 7:57...
BROOMFIELD, CO
helihub.com

AirLife Denver pilot arrested and charged with DUI

A Colorado AirLife helicopter pilot, described by sheriff’s deputies as “unsteady” and “wobbling,” was arrested earlier this month and charged with DUI as he was headed to apparently fly a medical helicopter from his work base in Lincoln County, according to a CBS News Colorado Investigation. See Full Story.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Police: Man tried to stab Greeley officer with metal file

A man is behind bars at the Weld County Jail after police said he tried to stab an officer while resisting arrest. Police said 29-year-old Joshua Minteer was being arrested for allegedly assaulting people at the cold weather shelter in Greeley earlier this month. The Greeley Tribune reports when deputies responded to the disturbance, they say Minteer tried to stab one of them in the chest with a metal file, but the officer’s bulletproof vest protected him from injury. Police tackled Minteer, who they say kicked an officer in the face. Police said Minteer also had meth on his person. He also had several active warrants out for his arrest on charges of robbery and theft. He now faces new charges of attempted murder, assault, harassment, drug possession and indecent exposure. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
1310kfka.com

Evans man arrested after hours-long standoff

An Evans man wanted by police won’t face additional charges despite an hours-long standoff with police. Evans officers, who were there to arrest 32-year-old Louis Enriquez, spotted him outside his home on the 2800 block of Arbor Garden Drive, the Greeley Tribune reported. When he saw officers, Enriquez fled inside and refused commands to exit the home. Officers used a reverse 911 system to ask neighbors to shelter-in-place while the standoff ensued. Enriquez, eventually, peacefully surrendered. He was wanted for failing to comply with warrants for two October arrests on drug possession, prohibited use of a weapon, harassment, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief charges. For the full story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
EVANS, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley woman pleads guilty to drug charges after husband’s overdose

A Greeley woman, who pleaded guilty to charges of drug possession with intent to deliver will be sentenced in April. Amy Conradson was arrested in March of last year on charges of selling drugs after her husband died from an overdose at their home on the 1500 block of 12th Avenue. Agents with the Weld County Drug Task Force said a search of that home turned up 150 counterfeit pills that were actually fentanyl pills, heroin, and a loaded gun. Read more by visiting https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy