Police looking for suspect who shot semi driver on I-70

A semi-truck driver was shot in what Wheat Ridge police are calling a "road rage incident" Sunday. WHEAT RIDGE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wheat Ridge police are asking for the public's help as detectives investigate the shooting of a semi-truck driver Sunday.

The semi-truck driver, who was shot in what police are calling a "road rage incident," is doing okay, according to a Wheat Ridge Police Department release on Twitter.

According to the victim's account of the incident, at around 8:10 a.m. Sunday a black pickup truck drove "dangerously" alongside and then in front of him on I-70 westbound near Ward Road.

At some point, according to the victim, the suspect in the black truck pulled alongside the semi's passenger side and shot the victim. The suspect vehicle then exited on Ward, according to the release.

Anyone who believes they may have witnessed the incident or seen the suspect truck prior to or after the incident is asked to contact JEFFCOM non-emergency at 303-980-7300 or Detective Paugh at [email protected].