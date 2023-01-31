ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

foodsafetynews.com

FDA issues the final rule for traceability records for certain foods

The FDA’s final rule on Requirements for Additional Traceability Records for Certain Foods (Food Traceability Final Rule) establishes traceability recordkeeping requirements, beyond those in existing regulations, for people who manufacture, process, pack, or hold foods included on the Food Traceability List (FTL). The final rule is a key component...
WETM 18 News

FDA to revamp food safety program in wake of infant formula crisis

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is launching an overhaul of its food safety and nutrition division in the wake of a series of crises including the recent baby formula shortage, the agency announced Tuesday. As part of the move, Commissioner Robert Califf said the FDA will combine two separate divisions to create a new […]
One Green Planet

FDA Announces New Food Traceability Rule to Reduce Foodborne Bacteria and Viruses

Eating contaminated food can be a nasty experience, and finding the source of the contamination is not always easy. However, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has a plan that could reduce the number of foodborne illnesses and deaths in the country. The new Food Traceability Rule covers food from production to supermarkets and restaurants, mandating a standardized record-keeping process. This process assigns a code to potentially riskier foods, such as soft cheeses, eggs, leafy greens, nut butter, and tomatoes, making them more efficiently trackable.
raps.org

FDA proposes streamlining inspections office along with new human foods center

The US Food and Drug Administration has proposed restructuring the Office of Regulatory Affairs (ORA) as part of its efforts to reform its food safety oversight program. Agency heads say the changes will eventually mean more efficiencies for ORA, but the reforms will not be as fast as they want due to resource constraints.
Gephardt Daily

Conagra recalls 2.5M pounds of canned meat, poultry

Feb. 2 (UPI) — Conagra Brands has initiated a recall of more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry sold nationwide over faulty packaging that could cause contamination. The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Tuesday, saying in a statement that the products affected...
WGRZ TV

FDA food safety official resigns, cites infant formula shortage last year

WASHINGTON — The federal Food and Drug Administration's top food safety official resigned Wednesday, citing concerns about the agency's oversight structure and the infant formula crisis that led to a nationwide shortage. Frank Yiannas, the deputy commissioner for food policy and response since 2018, told FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

FSIS: Over 50K pounds of charcuterie meats recalled due to listeria concerns

You may want to check the meats you bought for your next charcuterie board, as there has been a recall issued for over 50,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meats due to listeria concerns. Approximately 52,914 pounds of charcuterie meats are being recalled as the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety (FSIS)...
TheDailyBeast

Forget Cows and Almonds—Lab-Grown Dairy Is the Future of Milk

A row of silver-colored tanks shimmer under the spotlight. You could easily mistake this for a microbrewery, but these cylindrical steel bioreactors don’t contain a hoppy IPA beer. They contain the future of milk. The $40-million Californian-based startup TurtleTree is banking on a future where we are no longer reliant on pastures filled with dairy cows to enjoy our favorite latte—our next pint of milk could come from a lab, as another part of a growing industry in cell-based foods.Following in the footsteps of the cell-based meat industry where meat is grown artificially in the lab, TurtleTree’s scientists are taking...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Herald News

Top FDA Official Involved in Baby Formula Debacle Resigns

THURSDAY, Jan. 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A U.S. Food and Drug Administration official who has led the agency’s food policy efforts since 2018 announced his resignation on Wednesday. Frank Yiannas was also among the top officials leading the agency response to last year’s infant formula shortage. "Today, I informed [FDA] Commissioner [Robert] Califf that I will be resigning my position as Deputy Commissioner for the Office of Food Policy...
foodsafetynews.com

A new day: IFT weighs in on the future of the FDA

— OPINION — At the request of U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf, the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA (FDA Foundation) launched an external evaluation of the FDA’s Human Foods Program on September 8, 2022. The goal was simple: examine ways to better secure the nation’s food systems and supply chain. The evaluation examined everything from structure and leadership to resources and culture.
Jeremy Brower

USDA Strengthens Organic Standards, Effective March 2023

The U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) has recently imposed new requirements for foods labeled as organic to crack down on fraud and improve oversight. The new rule strengthens the enforcement of the USDA's strict definitions of organic, which must rely on natural and biological farming methods.
Farm and Dairy

Reader: FDA needs help defining word ‘healthy’

Some have become aware of a Food and Drug Administration public comment period that comes to an end on Feb. 16, concerning “Food Labeling: Nutrient Content Claims; Definition of the Term ‘Healthy'” (Proposed Rule). The 35-page proposed rule is a difficult read but an important one for...

