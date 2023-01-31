Read full article on original website
Gavin Newsom comments on the passing of a former President of the California Chamber of Commerce
Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Allan Zaremberg, former President and Chief Executive Officer of the California Chamber of Commerce:. “Jennifer and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Allan Zaremberg, a passionate voice for California’s business community for decades and trusted advisor...
Governor Newsom announces state-level appointments
Governor Gavin Newsom today announced his appointment of Sean Duryee as Commissioner of the California Highway Patrol, where he has been serving as Acting Commissioner and has held several roles since 1998. “A veteran of the CHP, Commissioner Duryee has dedicated his career to serving the people of California, starting...
California Republican legislators secure consumer relief for high natural gas bills
Legislative Republicans respond to action taken by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) as they approved a request to provide financial relief for Californians facing high natural gas and electricity bills:. “Californians all across our state have been devastated by the recent spike in home heating bills. My office alone...
California Lottery unveils new video to showcase how all Californians benefit from lottery funding
The California Lottery unveiled a new video during its public commission meeting, highlighting the impact that Lottery funding has on Californians. The video showcases the Medical Assisting program at Long Beach City College (LBCC), which is funded with Lottery dollars. Since 1984, the Lottery has raised $39 billion for California’s...
Caltrans maintenance closures for Sunday, February 3
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is scheduled to have the following closures for maintenance repairs on Sunday, February 3:. Westbound SR-90 (Imperial Highway) left lane from Orangethorpe Avenue to Kellogg Drive. Southbound I-5 HOV connector to southbound SR-55 HOV connector from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Northbound SR-73 on-ramp...
