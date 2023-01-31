ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
localocnews.com

Governor Newsom announces state-level appointments

Governor Gavin Newsom today announced his appointment of Sean Duryee as Commissioner of the California Highway Patrol, where he has been serving as Acting Commissioner and has held several roles since 1998. “A veteran of the CHP, Commissioner Duryee has dedicated his career to serving the people of California, starting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
localocnews.com

Caltrans maintenance closures for Sunday, February 3

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is scheduled to have the following closures for maintenance repairs on Sunday, February 3:. Westbound SR-90 (Imperial Highway) left lane from Orangethorpe Avenue to Kellogg Drive. Southbound I-5 HOV connector to southbound SR-55 HOV connector from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Northbound SR-73 on-ramp...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy