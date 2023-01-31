Can you spot the bear? Unique rock formation spotted on Mars

(WJW) — A bear was spotted on Mars last month … or at least a rock formation that looks like a bear’s face.

The HiRISE (High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment) camera, which has been roaming around the planet since 2006 as part of the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, took pictures of the bear rocks on Dec. 12.

As seen in the video above, NASA /JPL-Caltech/UArizona showed off the photos, explaining: “The circular fracture pattern may be due to the settling of a deposit over a buried impact crater. Maybe the nose is a volcanic mud vent, and the deposit could be lava or mud flows.”

Can you see the bear? Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona via Storyful

Find out more about the HiRISE camera right here. And find out more about NASA’s Mars expedition right here.

