ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

West Virginia tree to be the official Christmas tree at the U.S Capitol

By Joey Rather
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YKjvW_0kXgtZgS00

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Monongahela National Forest has been selected to provide the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas tree that is annually displayed on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, according to a release.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

“It’s an honor to have a tree from our backyard selected as the official 2023 U.S. Capitol
Christmas Tree,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “This shines a positive light on West
Virginia and I am thrilled in every way. I also want to acknowledge the Monongahela National
Forest officials for their care of the forest. Without them, this would not have been possible.
Congratulations to all involved.”

The tree dons the name, “The People’s Tree,” which reflects the nickname of the U.S. House of Representatives, “The People’s House.” The Monongahela National Forest provided the first People’s Tree to the U.S. Capitol in 1970, and again in 1976. Forty-eight years later, West Virginia has finally received the honor for a third time.

In celebration, Monongahela National Forest has partnered with the non-profit Choose Outdoors . The partnership will create a year-long campaign focused on conservation education and will accompany the tree as it journeys to several locations around West Virginia and its border states before being delivered to the Architect of the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The campaign is made possible through support from 84 Lumber, as well as several other companies and volunteers nationwide.

“The annual journey is only possible with the help of strong partnerships throughout West
Virginia and beyond state lines,” said Bruce Ward, president of Choose Outdoors. “We’re proud
to welcome 84 Lumber back as presenting sponsor for the second year and look forward to
bringing people together to celebrate our public lands, our diversity and the joy of the holiday
season.”

To follow the journey of the tree across the state, visit uscapitolchristmastree.com .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Crowds at West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers to show compassion for saving the lives of transgender children

Crowds at the West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers Thursday to show as much compassion for saving the lives of transgender children as they showed for unborn fetuses when they voted to ban abortion just months ago. Over and over, dozens of doctors, parents and LGBTQ people told the Republican supermajority during a hearing that a […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Jake Wells

Unclaimed stimulus money available for West Virginia residents

Did you know that West Virginians facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This fund, which is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to prevent housing instability.
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia House passes gender-affirming treatment ban

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Republican supermajority House of Delegates passed a bill Friday banning gender–affirming surgery and hormone therapy for minors, a day after crowds descended on the state Capitol to decry the proposal. The legislation passed 84–10, with all ‘no’ votes coming from the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia ranked the most loving state in America

West Virginia has been ranked the most loving state in America according to a new study. Crossword- Solver says they have analyzed 15 million tweets to find out which states have tweeted the most terms of endearment. The team discovered that West Virginia is the most loving U.S. state, counting 613 ‘love you’ tweets for every 100,000 tweets posted […]
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

50-car train derailment causes big fire, evacuations in Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — A freight train derailment in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line left a mangled and charred mass of boxcars and flames Saturday as authorities launched a federal investigation and monitored air quality from the various hazardous chemicals in the train. About 50 cars derailed in East Palestine at about 9 p.m. EST Friday as a train was carrying a variety of products from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania, rail operator Norfolk Southern said Saturday. There was no immediate information about what caused the derailment. No injuries or damage to structures were reported. “The post-derailment fire...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Late Season Snow Frequency in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky

(WOWK) – The groundhogs have made their predictions. Punxsutawney Phil and French Creek Freddie may disagree, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict we will have both cold and warm days coming up in the next seven days. With Phil’s prediction of more winter weather here’s some historical data on big snow systems in our area. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

French Creek Freddie predicts early spring for West Virginia

FRENCH CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. “When it comes to predicting the weather,...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

WV Schools Closings & Delays – Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

UPDATE [7:05am] WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Friday, February 3, 2023, in the face of projected temperature drops. At the time of writing on Friday morning, the following counties have indicated closings or...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Senator calls for transparency with aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTRF) – Throughout the entire war in Ukraine the United States has been an outspoken ally, giving money, weapons and more.  As the U.S. prepares to roll out another security package, Ohio Republican Senator JD Vance is calling on the government for transparency.  He said our country has sent more than $120 billion […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

86K+
Followers
10K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy