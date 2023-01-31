Life insurance provides a financial safety net for your loved ones and those that depend on you. With proper insurance coverage, you can ensure your beneficiaries can cover your final burial expenses and replace any income they depend on.While purchasing sufficient life insurance is essential, you shouldn't pay more than necessary. But how do you even know if you're overpaying for life insurance?The two most popular forms of life insurance are whole and term. But the price for each varies significantly, meaning you could be paying more than you actually need to. If you want to compare what you're currently paying to what...

3 DAYS AGO