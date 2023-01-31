Read full article on original website
CHICAGO READER
Talking music and manifestation with JaefKae
I met Jalen Kobayashi in 2017 through Young Chicago Authors’ Louder Than a Bomb poetry festival, where for years we were on separate teams, expressing ourselves through spoken word and sometimes even competing against each other. We’ve since become close friends, connecting through our gifts with the pen and our shared passion for Black liberation. We’ve supported each other’s creative journeys, and we had each other’s backs on the front lines of the fight for justice for marginalized identities during the uprisings of summer 2020.
CHICAGO READER
New publisher and CEO hired for Chicago Reader
Chicago-area media strategist and nonprofit executive Solomon Lieberman has been hired as the new CEO and publisher of the Reader Institute for Community Journalism (RICJ), which operates the 51-year-old newspaper, Chicago Reader. He will take the reins mid-February from Tracy Baim, who announced her intent to leave last summer. Lieberman,...
CHICAGO READER
South Asians are helping build Chicago’s progressive movement
Somebody organized Mueze Bawany’s mom. He doesn’t know who it was — maybe Matt Ginsberg-Jaeckle, a longtime community organizer who had been trying to convince Bawany to run for alderperson of the 50th Ward. Bawany and his family immigrated to Chicago’s West Ridge neighborhood from Pakistan when...
CHICAGO READER
Who’s playing high school hockey in Chicago?
When it comes to varsity sports, Chicago is mainly known for its rich history in basketball. The city has produced many talented and legendary players over the last 50 years. It’s a sport that will continue to be deeply rooted in the hearts of Chicagoans. But hockey also draws a respectable number of players in Chicagoland. Statewide, there are currently more than 150 high school hockey teams.
CHICAGO READER
Brandon Johnson supports safe consumption sites
Safe consumption sites (SCS), also known as overdose prevention sites, are places where people can use drugs, safely and without threat of arrest or stigma, in the presence of folks trained to respond in case anyone accidentally overdoses. SCS supply sterile paraphernalia, reducing the risk of infection and disease, and guests can test their drugs for fentanyl before consuming.
CHICAGO READER
An ex-cop is suing UIC Law School for discrimination
In the summer of 2020, then-Chicago police lieutenant John M. Cannon was attending law school at UIC part time when a Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd. As thousands of people gathered downtown to protest, Cannon and most of the police department worked overtime. Cannon worked as a lieutenant in the 18th District, policing some of the city’s wealthiest areas in the Near North Side: the Gold Coast, the Mag Mile, and parts of Lincoln Park. These were also parts of the city that saw some of the most brazen acts by protesters during the uprising and some of the most violent responses from the Chicago Police Department.
CHICAGO READER
The City Council’s “newbie caucus” prep for their first aldermanic race
Four times during her term, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has invited applications for aldermanic seats that opened due to a resignation. A committee interviewed them before she interviewed finalists and made the decision. She appointed four relative moderates, in terms of Chicago politics—two with family connections to the ward, three women of color, two Millennials, one gay man. They call themselves the Newbie Caucus.
