ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amsterdam, NY

Amsterdam man accused of welfare fraud

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wY74D_0kXgtTO600

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — An Amsterdam man has been arrested for allegedly committing welfare fraud. Antonio Vega, 33, faces two charges.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office say they ran a joint investigation with the office’s criminal investigation unit, the department of social services, and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. The investigation resulted in Vega being arrested on Tuesday on one count of third-degree welfare fraud and second-degree offering a false instrument for filing.

Deputies say Vega allegedly filed a SNAP application and failed to give his employment information and income earned, resulting in an overpayment of SNAP benefits resulting in $5,796.00. He was processed at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and released on an appearance ticket. He is scheduled to appear in the City of Amsterdam Court at a later date.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRGB

Former educator sentenced, guilty of recording co-workers in school bathroom

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Back on November 4th of 2022 Patrick Morgan pleaded guilty to 2 counts of unlawful surveillance in an Albany County Court. Back in February, Colonie Police say Sand Creek Middle School notified investigators after a camera, disguised as a cell phone charger, was found in a co-ed employee bathroom.
ALBANY, NY
WKTV

Utica burglary suspect turns himself in to police

UTICA, N.Y. – A suspect in a burglary investigation turned himself in on Friday following an alleged break-in in downtown Utica the day before. Police were called to 110 Genesee St. around 7:15 a.m. on Thursday after someone reported that a man, who they were familiar with, had kicked in the door to their apartment and threatened them. The victim also claims the burglar stole a cell phone before leaving the apartment.
UTICA, NY
Saratogian

Saratoga Springs Police Department blotter

Criminal Mischief: Clifton Cage, 43, of Saratoga Springs, was arrested at 7:13 pm on Jan. 23 in Saratoga Springs for fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree robbery, fourth-degree criminal mischief disabling equipment to prevent a request for emergency assistance, and aggravated family offense with more than 1 offense within 5 years. Criminal...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Code Blue alert declared in Albany

The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has issued a Code Blue alert for Sunday, February 5, through Tuesday, February 7. HATAS explains “real feel” temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees, including wind chill, during this time.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

49K+
Followers
26K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy