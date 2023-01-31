ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Former DA office employee pleads guilty to Grand Larceny

By Pat Giblin
 5 days ago

BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Yesterday in Broome County Supreme Court, 37-year-old James Worhach, once the Executive Assistant to former District Attorney Stephen Cornwell, pled guilty to felony Grand Larceny.

Worhach admitted to stealing more than $1,000 from the Broome County government to pay for unauthorized parking for himself and Cornwell in a commercial parking lot from 2016-2019.

This guilty plea resolved the second of two indictments against Worhach.

In December, Worhach pled guilty to Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 5th Degree after him and Cornwell worked to cover up his 2013 felony DWI arrest by wiping it out of the DA computer system.

Worhach will be sentenced on Tuesday, March 7th.

He faces up to four years in prison, and the prosecution will seek $5,455 in restitution.

