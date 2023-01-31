Saturday Night Live guest host Pedro Pascal couldn’t keep it together during a sketch, and made his co-stars break up too as a coma patient with a bizarre awakening. Pascal was the guest host on this week’s edition of Saturday Night Live. Coldplay was the musical guest. Variety reported on Pascal’s hosting gig, noting “This will mark the “SNL” debut for Pascal, who is currently leading “The Last of Us,” HBO’s adaptation of the PlayStation video games of the same name, which premiered on Jan. 15 and has already broken multiple viewership records.”

22 HOURS AGO