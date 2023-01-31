Read full article on original website
LISTEN: George Santos Exclaims, ‘Don Lemon Just Texted Me!’ in Secretly-Recorded Audio in Which He’s Giving an Aide Bad News
A former volunteer for Rep. George Santos (R-NY) secretly recorded a conversation with the congressman, who was in the process of telling the aide he would not be getting a job. At one point, Santos interrupted the discussion to say he had just received a text message from CNN anchor Don Lemon.
Tucker Carlson Ignores Virtually Every George Santos Lie to Say the Media Covers Him for Lying About Playing Volleyball
Tucker Carlson utterly ignored the many lies of Rep. George Santos (R-NY) and discussed just two of the freshman congressman’s fabrications, which are fairly frivolous. After being elected to represent New York’s third congressional district in November, the New York Times published a report indicating his life story was largely fraudulent. Santos falsely claimed to have gone to Baruch College on a volleyball scholarship and said he worked at Citibank and Goldman Sachs when he had not.
George Santos Reportedly Lied About Being the Producer of the Biggest Flop in Broadway History for Some Reason
Today ends in a “y,” which means it’s time for a new revelation that Rep. George Santos (R-NY) lied about something. On Friday, Bloomberg reported that when he was running for Congress during the last election cycle, Santos told potential donors he had been the producer of the biggest money-loser in Broadway history.
NBC’s Peter Alexander Grills Biden Spox Over Kamala Harris George Floyd Act Promise At Tyre Nichols Funeral: ‘Is It Negotiable?’
NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander grilled White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre over details of a promise that Vice President Kamala Harris made at the funeral of Tyre Nichols: that passing police reform is “non-negotiable!”. Here’s what the VP said during her eulogy Wednesday:. I was,...
‘Wow!’ Daily Show Audience Stunned By DL Hughley’s Dig at VP Kamala Harris Over Tyre Nichols Funeral
Comic and Daily Show guest host D.L. Hughley drew a stunned “Wow!” with a dig at Vice President Kamala Harris after she spoke at the funeral of Tyre Nichols. Nichols died on Jan. 10 after being beaten by Memphis Police Department officers during a Jan. 7 traffic stop, and videos of the attacks that killed him have dominated the news since before they were released. On Wednesday, a funeral was held for Nichols at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tennessee.
ON-CAMERA CONFLICT: Watch the Tense Moments That Caused Dust-Up Between CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and Don Lemon
The set of CNN This Morning has taken on a frosty air amid tensions between co-hosts Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins. The off-camera tensions spilled into public view this week thanks to a report from the New York Post alleging that the cast and crew of the recently launched morning show are “rattled” due to conflict stemming from a December 8 broadcast. The Post’s Alexandra Steigrad reports:
SNL Host Pedro Pascal Makes Co-Stars Crack Up When He LOSES It In Middle Of Sketch
Saturday Night Live guest host Pedro Pascal couldn’t keep it together during a sketch, and made his co-stars break up too as a coma patient with a bizarre awakening. Pascal was the guest host on this week’s edition of Saturday Night Live. Coldplay was the musical guest. Variety reported on Pascal’s hosting gig, noting “This will mark the “SNL” debut for Pascal, who is currently leading “The Last of Us,” HBO’s adaptation of the PlayStation video games of the same name, which premiered on Jan. 15 and has already broken multiple viewership records.”
Trump Rages at ‘Low Ratings Sleazebag’ Bill Maher and Fox News For Promoting Him: ‘He’s Laughing at You For Being Weak and Stupid!’
Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Bill Maher and Fox News because the conservative cable news network has been airing clips of the latter’s commentary. The liberal Maher, who hosts HBO’s Real Time and his podcast Club Random, has long been critical of the leftist wing of the progressivism, particularly the “woke” movement. Some Fox News shows have played clips of the host to show an example of a liberal who is fed up with some who share his ideology.
Liam Neeson Blasts ‘Little Leprechaun’ Conor McGregor And UFC: ‘Gives Ireland a Bad Name’
Actor Liam Neeson ripped the UFC and one of its most popular fighters, Conor McGregor, for the league’s mixed martial arts style. In a Q&A style interview with Men’s Health Magazine, Neeson took questions from fans and answered them on camera. One question about the UFC and McGregor came up in the Don’t Read The Comments video. The Irish actor did not mince words about his feelings toward the UFC.
Taylor Swift Lost and Found by Grammys Host Trevor Noah: ‘Oh, She’s Right There!’
Hopefully there won’t be any bad blood between Taylor Swift and Trevor Noah after the Grammys host nearly missed her during his introduction of the various acts who would be performing during the annual music awards show. Noah was walking through the audience and chatting with various performers who...
WATCH: Beyoncé Ties for Most Grammy Wins Ever But Misses the Big Moment — Trevor Noah Jokes She’s Stuck in Traffic
Beyoncé scored another win at the Grammys Sunday night, tying for the most Grammy wins ever — but Queen Bey wasn’t there for her big moment. She racked up nine Grammy nominations with her seventh studio album, 2022’s Renaissance, being nominated for both Album of the Year and Best Dance/Electronic Album and song “Break My Soul” up for both Record and Song of the Year.
Joe Rogan Claims Twitter Files Revelations Are ‘As Big a Scandal As Watergate’
Joe Rogan expressed shock over the lack of coverage on the Twitter Files during a recent podcast conversation, comparing them to the Watergate scandal. On the Friday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan was joined by political commentator Kyle Kulinski who co-hosts the podcast Krystal Kyle & Friends. During...
Newsmax Guest Claims Whoopi Goldberg Should Be ‘Deported’ To Africa To Appreciate America During ‘Date, Debate, Deport’ Segment
In the debut of a Newsmax segment called “Date, Debate, Deport,” podcaster David J. Harris Jr. Newsmax host Eric Bolling introduced the segment on Thursday night, presenting three categories: ladies from The View, the White House, and Capitol Hill. The bit is a play on the popular and ridiculous “fuck, marry, kill” where people pick what they would hypothetically prefer to do one of three typically famous people.
JUST IN: CNN Sources Reveal Supreme Court ‘Burn Bags’ Lying Around, Other Lapses In Lead-Up To Leak of Abortion Draft
CNN sources say poor document security in the leadup to the leak of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization draft included “burn bags” lying around unattended in hallways and printers without security logs. Several weeks ago, the Supreme Court released the results of its investigation into...
‘Are We Really on CNN?’ Bill Maher’s Overtime Makes Cable News Debut As He Asks, ‘Did They Go Nuts?’
Overtime, the afterword of Bill Maher’s Real Time on HBO, made its CNN debut on Friday night where the host and his guests answer questions from viewers. Until Friday, Overtime aired on YouTube. CNN announced the move in a press release on Monday after it had been reported the...
Gutfeld Rips Critics Dismissing Cancel Culture After Louis C.K. Plays Madison Square Garden: ‘That’s Not Logic’
Greg Gutfeld tore into critics of Louis C.K. arguing his latest show at Madison Square Garden is proof that cancel culture doesn’t exist. Louis C.K. had his FX series cancelled, a film scrapped, and a number of other deals go down the drain after multiple women in 2017 accused him of sexual misconduct. The comedian admitted to many of the incidents and mostly disappeared for awhile, but has been staging a comeback in recent years.
WATCH: MSNBC’s Katy Tur Interviews Remains of Chinese Spy Balloon in Hot Off The Presses SNL Cold Open
Saturday Night Live kicked off the 12th episode of the new season by lampooning the spy balloon from China that was shot down just hours earlier under orders from President Joe Biden. Pedro Pascal was the guest host on this week’s edition of Saturday Night Live. Coldplay was the musical...
