Human Library event highlights discrimination and prejuidice
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eleven speakers opened up to dozens of Gainesville residents during one interactive event. Altrusa Gainesville and the Alachua County Library District hosted this Human Library event at Santa Fe College’s Blount Hall off of University Avenue. The theme of this event was to “Unjudge someone.”...
Girl Scout of Gateway Council distributes cookies in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Girl Scout of Gateway Council will distribute millions of cookies in Lake City on Friday. The cookie season kicked off in January and troops are now ready to deliver. The girl scout will be handing out the cookies at Farmer’s Furniture which is locate...
Thousands of car enthusiasts gathered for “Festivals of speed” car show
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Thousands of car lovers were revved up for the “Festivals of speed” car show at the world equestrian center in Ocala. More than 200 unique and classic vehicles were on display for car enthusiasts across the state. “We don’t just have one kind of car,”...
Ocala activist Sylvia Jones dead at 72
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala activist Sylvia Jones, 72, died on Wednesday. A family member posted on her Facebook account thanking the community for support during their time of loss. They also say a celebration of life is being planned. Jones is an Ocala High graduate and known for her...
Girl Scout Cookies coming to NCFL
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The final step before Thin Mints or Samoas grace your pantry shelf has happened. On Saturday, thousands of boxes were distributed at one Girl Scout Cookie drop-off location off of 53rd Avenue in Gainesville. Dozens of volunteers sorted the wide variety of baked goods into trucks, vans, and even U-Hauls that will go to four North Central Florida counties.
Trenton mother is honoring late daughter with fundraiser for animal shelters
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Lynn Studstill started the “Kourtney’s hope for animals” event after her daughter Kourtney was killed in a mudding accident in 2018. Kourtney volunteered at a local animal shelter-- now Lynn is continuing her passion in her honor. “Kourtney was an animal person, she...
Camp Blanding Joint Training Center hosts departure ceremony for members of Florida National Guard
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a departure ceremony for members of the Florida National Guard. These members are from the 2nd infantry battalion and 3rd cavalry squadron 54th security force assistance brigade. The event will be held at the Camp Blanding Joint Training Center post headquarters in Starke.
Alachua County Jail gets new leadership: lieutenant, captain of security, more
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office announced big changes in leadership at their Department of the Jail Friday afternoon. Detention Officer Jon Hoover was promoted to Acting Captain of the Security Operations Division. Sergeant Jerrayllius Roams was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in the Security Operations...
Weekend Roundup: AAU gymnastics in Alachua; Florida PGF softball at Champions Park
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida PGF had their Early Spring Super 40 Tourney in Newberry. The young hurlers and batters were ready to shake off the rust. The event took place at Champions Park throughout the past few days. Where 40 teams ranging from 10U to high school. It has a international connection with teams from Canada and Puerto Rico. A minimum of seven games would be played by each team. This tournament was a chance for players to practice. They are preparing for the weekend of the 18th, when the PGF Florida Fastpitch Classic officially kicks off the season.
Traffic crash in Marion County temporarily shuts down highway
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A vehicle crash near Silver Springs blocked the east and westbound lanes of Highway 40 in Marion County early Friday night. Florida Highway Patrol officials say that an R.V., a Ford sedan, and a van collided around 7:47 p.m. near 183 Avenue Road Friday night.
Marion County Pets: Star Anise, Zeus, and Corbin
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a girl with a big heart Star Anise. This three-year-old beauty to help her with her flourish and pick up a few treats on the way.
Two Williston men arrested for multiple shootings over gambling debts
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s deputies say they are pursuing charges against two men for shootings in Williston over gambling debt. Sheriff’s officials say the feud between Larron Ross, 22, and Jacques Days, 30, led to shootings in September, October and December. Deputies say a man...
Marion County Fire Rescue investigating mobile home fire that injured firefighter
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County firefighter is back on duty after getting hurt battling a fire at a mobile home in Citra. Firefighters began what they say was an “aggressive attack” on the fire, located near the intersection of Northwest 155th Street and North US Highway 441.
Dispute over Gainesville Police’s K-9 unit impacting investigation into deadly shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a shooting that killed two people in Downtown Gainesville, Police called for help from Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. However, Sheriff’s officials say GPD’s request to deploy the Sheriff’s K-9 unit was denied because they already had a K-9 on site. GPD...
Updates on a shooting in Williston leaves victim seriously injured
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Law Enforcement officials are investigating a shooting that happened on the afternoon of February 5th. Police officers in Williston were called to the 1100 block of NE 4th Street at 2:45 p.m. The Williston police chief says someone is seriously injured after getting shot...
Two teens arrested after high speed chase involving stolen car
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 18-year-old Jaiden Vickers and a 16-year-old driver after they lead deputies on a high speed chase on Wednesday. The vehicle, which contained a firearm at the time it was stolen, was reported stolen in Lake County. After the deputy successfully...
ACSO K-9 bites Hawthorne man after home break-in
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 unit was deployed for a reported home burglary late Friday night. ACSO was called after 28-year-old John Goodwin attempted to get into his grandfather’s house without permission. According to deputies, Goodwin knocked on his grandfather’s door repeatedly, asking...
University of Florida attorneys want to move forward with conflict-of-interest lawsuit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Attorneys for the University of Florida want a hearing in a legal dispute over UF’s conflict of interest policy. UF professors say the lawsuit is now moot because their concerns are resolved, but lawyers for the university administration want the court to move forward with the case.
“What’s up” with K-Country 2/3
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Plan your weekend with the fun, local events we talk about with our friends from K-Country.
Clay County man arrested for deadly stabbing attack in Keystone Heights
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of stabbing a woman to death and hurting two other people in a domestic violence incident. Sheriff’s deputies arrested William Frederick Burroughs on charges of murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and domestic...
