Alachua County, FL

Human Library event highlights discrimination and prejuidice

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eleven speakers opened up to dozens of Gainesville residents during one interactive event. Altrusa Gainesville and the Alachua County Library District hosted this Human Library event at Santa Fe College’s Blount Hall off of University Avenue. The theme of this event was to “Unjudge someone.”...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Girl Scout of Gateway Council distributes cookies in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Girl Scout of Gateway Council will distribute millions of cookies in Lake City on Friday. The cookie season kicked off in January and troops are now ready to deliver. The girl scout will be handing out the cookies at Farmer’s Furniture which is locate...
LAKE CITY, FL
Ocala activist Sylvia Jones dead at 72

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala activist Sylvia Jones, 72, died on Wednesday. A family member posted on her Facebook account thanking the community for support during their time of loss. They also say a celebration of life is being planned. Jones is an Ocala High graduate and known for her...
OCALA, FL
Girl Scout Cookies coming to NCFL

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The final step before Thin Mints or Samoas grace your pantry shelf has happened. On Saturday, thousands of boxes were distributed at one Girl Scout Cookie drop-off location off of 53rd Avenue in Gainesville. Dozens of volunteers sorted the wide variety of baked goods into trucks, vans, and even U-Hauls that will go to four North Central Florida counties.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Weekend Roundup: AAU gymnastics in Alachua; Florida PGF softball at Champions Park

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida PGF had their Early Spring Super 40 Tourney in Newberry. The young hurlers and batters were ready to shake off the rust. The event took place at Champions Park throughout the past few days. Where 40 teams ranging from 10U to high school. It has a international connection with teams from Canada and Puerto Rico. A minimum of seven games would be played by each team. This tournament was a chance for players to practice. They are preparing for the weekend of the 18th, when the PGF Florida Fastpitch Classic officially kicks off the season.
ALACHUA, FL
Traffic crash in Marion County temporarily shuts down highway

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A vehicle crash near Silver Springs blocked the east and westbound lanes of Highway 40 in Marion County early Friday night. Florida Highway Patrol officials say that an R.V., a Ford sedan, and a van collided around 7:47 p.m. near 183 Avenue Road Friday night.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Marion County Pets: Star Anise, Zeus, and Corbin

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a girl with a big heart Star Anise. This three-year-old beauty to help her with her flourish and pick up a few treats on the way.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Two Williston men arrested for multiple shootings over gambling debts

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s deputies say they are pursuing charges against two men for shootings in Williston over gambling debt. Sheriff’s officials say the feud between Larron Ross, 22, and Jacques Days, 30, led to shootings in September, October and December. Deputies say a man...
WILLISTON, FL
Updates on a shooting in Williston leaves victim seriously injured

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Law Enforcement officials are investigating a shooting that happened on the afternoon of February 5th. Police officers in Williston were called to the 1100 block of NE 4th Street at 2:45 p.m. The Williston police chief says someone is seriously injured after getting shot...
WILLISTON, FL
Two teens arrested after high speed chase involving stolen car

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 18-year-old Jaiden Vickers and a 16-year-old driver after they lead deputies on a high speed chase on Wednesday. The vehicle, which contained a firearm at the time it was stolen, was reported stolen in Lake County. After the deputy successfully...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ACSO K-9 bites Hawthorne man after home break-in

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 unit was deployed for a reported home burglary late Friday night. ACSO was called after 28-year-old John Goodwin attempted to get into his grandfather’s house without permission. According to deputies, Goodwin knocked on his grandfather’s door repeatedly, asking...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Clay County man arrested for deadly stabbing attack in Keystone Heights

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of stabbing a woman to death and hurting two other people in a domestic violence incident. Sheriff’s deputies arrested William Frederick Burroughs on charges of murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and domestic...
CLAY COUNTY, FL

