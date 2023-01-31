Read full article on original website
Related
Medicare Advantage plans denied 2M prior authorization requests: analysis
There were more than 35 million prior authorization requests to Medicare Advantage insurers in 2021, according to an analysis from KFF. Why it matters: Drawn by promises of capped out-of-pocket costs, vision and dental benefits, and perks like fitness classes, Medicare Advantage plans make up around half of the plans seniors are choosing for their coverage.
What's next for the Fed
Just two days ago, Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that a "disinflationary process" was underway, which markets seized on as reason to believe rates won't get hiked by as much as some previously thought. The jobs numbers reversed that perception, as traders and analysts assigned higher odds to continued rate...
It’s not the COVID economy, it’s just the economy now
The Federal Reserve doesn't see the pandemic posing a risk to the economy anymore — an important milestone. Driving the news: "COVID is no longer playing an important role in our economy," chair Jerome Powell told reporters at a press conference Wednesday. Why it matters: The Fed chair's comments...
"Pandemic paranoia" clouds economic reality
The echo of "pandemic paranoia" is one factor preventing many of us from seeing what’s strong about the U.S. economy right now. Why it matters: By many measures, it's booming. But business leaders have issued serious warnings and thrown up yellow flags, while consumers repeatedly signal growing pessimism. State...
Senators to receive briefing next week on China balloon, Schumer says
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Sunday that the Senate will receive a classified briefing on China on Feb. 15 in the wake of the surveillance balloon that traveled across part of the U.S. last week. The big picture: Some lawmakers have been demanding more information related to the...
Activision Blizzard to pay $35 million in SEC settlement
Activision Blizzard has agreed to pay $35 million to settle an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission over the company’s policies around workplace complaints and whistleblowers. Why it matters: The settlement concludes one of several investigations the game-maker has faced in recent years involving alleged misconduct at the...
U.S. economy adds whopping 517,000 jobs in January
The U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.4% — the lowest level in over a half-century, the government said on Friday. Why it matters: Employers added jobs at an unexpectedly rapid pace, the latest sign of a hot labor market despite aggressive moves by the Federal Reserve to cool it down.
Elon Musk wins securities fraud case over 2018 tweet
A San Francisco jury on Friday found Elon Musk and Tesla not liable in a trial over a 2018 tweet in which Musk wrote that he had “funding secured” to take the electric carmaker private.. Why it matters: This is a victory for Musk, who has openly pushed...
Top Armed Services Democrat: China "embarrassed" by balloon incident
The top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee said Saturday that the high-altitude balloon flying over the U.S. this week that came from China is "embarrassing" for Beijing. The big picture: Pentagon has accused China of using the balloon to collect information on sensitive military sites. China has denied...
China downplays Blinken postponing visit over alleged spy balloon
China downplayed Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceling a visit to Beijing in the wake of a suspected spy balloon flying over the U.S., saying that a meeting between the two countries had never been formally announced. Why it matters: Blinken confirmed Friday that he postponed a planned trip to...
Trump denies Chinese balloons flew over U.S. during his administration
Former President Trump denied the Department of Defense's claims that suspected Chinese surveillance balloons had also transited the U.S. during his administration, telling Fox News Digital on Sunday that it "never happened." Why it matters: The U.S. on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon off the South Carolina...
Black entrepreneurship booms
In 2020, Black-owned small businesses were closing twice as fast as other businesses. But now they've bounced back harder. The big picture: The last couple of years have ushered in a Black entrepreneurship boom. In 2021, Black-owned businesses were started at the fastest clip in 26 years, The Washington Post...
China crashes Biden's State of the Union speech
China will be an uninvited guest at President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, as he takes credit for a resilient economy, celebrates record-low unemployment, and previews a broader domestic agenda. Why it matters: The stakes are high for Biden as he emphasizes a series of accomplishments...
Protocol Labs laying off 21% of staff
Protocol Labs is laying off 21% of its staff, or 89 people, the company announced today in a blog post. Why it matters: Protocol Labs launched Filecoin, one of the biggest projects funded in the 2017 initial coin offering boom, raising approximately $257 million in cryptocurrency at the time (its own materials put the number at $206 million).
Office occupancy hits post-pandemic high
Office occupancy hit a new post-pandemic record this week, at 50.4%, according to swipe data from Kastle Systems. Why it matters: Are the offices half-full or half-empty? Some executives might see crossing the 50% milestone as a sign of a comeback. But the figure has largely plateaued since September, hinting at a new reality where people work from home a lot more.
Everything we know about the China balloon
The U.S. shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon off the South Carolina coast Saturday that it had been tracking this week. The latest: In a statement Sunday, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the decision to down the balloon an "obvious overreaction and a serious violation of international practice," adding that it was "reserving the right to take further actions in response," AP reported.
Axios
Washington, DC
100K+
Followers
60K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0