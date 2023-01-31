Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
atozsports.com
Nick Saban gets turned down by one of his top offensive coordinator candidates
It appears that Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban was turned down by one of his top offensive coordinator candidates on Tuesday. Alabama needs a new offensive coordinator after Bill O’Brien left to become the new play-caller for the New England Patriots. On Monday, it was reported that...
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Roll Tide Rumor Mill: Nick Saban Has His Coordinators For 2023
Alabama fans can rejoice. The Alabama Crimson Tide has apparently settled on its coordinators for the 2023 season. Welcome to the fourth edition of the Roll Tide Rumor mill: Nick Saban Has His Coordinators. Roll Tide Rumor Mill; What's the Fate of Bill O'Brien and Pete Golding. First, please remember...
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Lane Kiffin discusses talented but crowded Ole Miss quarterbacks room for first time
On paper, it seems like one heck of a deal. Ole Miss just traded quarterbacks Jaxson Dart, Luke Altmyer and Kinkead Dent for quarterbacks Jaxson Dart, Spencer Sanders and Walker Howard. In any respect, it was the top magical act pulled off by Ole Miss and its "Portal King" during the early off-season.
atozsports.com
College football insider gives the latest on Alabama’s attempt to hire Jeremy Pruitt
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is reportedly trying to hire former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt as his defensive coordinator in Tuscaloosa. Pruitt previously served as Alabama’s defensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017. He was also on Alabama’s staff in various roles from 2007 to 2012.
This Manatee County native announced he’s the new head football coach at Bethune-Cookman
Raymond Woodie Jr. announced he’s the next head football coach at Bethune-Cookman
Alabama adds one analyst to staff while another leaves for NFL
Alabama is adding an analyst to its coaching staff, as well as losing one to the NFL. According to the program’s online staff directory, Ryan Finck is now listed as an analyst after he served as a graduate assistant this past season, focusing on the offensive line. Finck has been a graduate assistant at four different schools since 2018, starting off at Ohio (2018-19) and then moving on to Wyoming (2019-20), Kentucky (2020-22) and then Alabama (2022). He has spent the last two seasons working with Crimson Tide offensive line coach Eric Wolford.
Former Gators, Alabama coordinator linked to Miami Hurricanes’ job
Nussmeier reportedly a candidate for UM offensive coordinator
FOX Sports
AP sources: Saban talks with Notre Dame's Rees about OC job
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has spoken with Alabama coach Nick Saban about filling a vacancy on the Crimson Tide's coaching staff and was scheduled to be in Tuscaloosa on Thursday, two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. Both spoke on condition of anonymity because Saban...
'Obviously, it didn't go well.' Urban Meyer talks Jacksonville Jaguars stint on podcast
Urban Meyer thought he had coached his last football game. The former Ohio State coach said on the "All Things Covered" podcast with former NFL cornerbacks Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden that after handing the program to Ryan Day, he was retired, saying that age 55 was the "target" age for ending his coaching career.
Ohio State football adds LaAllan Clark as defensive line graduate assistant
Ohio State hired LaAllan Clark to serve as a graduate assistant on the defensive line this season, per Clark's social media. Clark was the defensive ends coach at Southern University last season and serves as the CEO of LC Performance, actively training more than 50 NFL players, including some of the league's top defensive linemen in Rashan Gary, Jeffery Simmons, Danielle Hunter and Ed Oliver.
Urban Meyer Speaks About Returning To Coaching
Will Urban Meyer ever return to the sidelines? That’s a question many have wondered since his forgettable (and brief) run as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Though his NFL tenure didn’t go as planned, Meyer is still considered one of the top minds ever to coach the college game. So, does he have any interest in a return? For now, it sounds like the three-time national champion is content as a broadcaster.
Oregon Ducks expect to retain offensive line coach Adrian Klemm, who interviewed with New England Patriots
The Oregon Ducks expect to retain offensive line Adrian Klemm, who recently interviewed with the New England Patriots. Klemm, who is entering his second season at UO, was among several coaches interviewed for the offensive coordinator position with the Patriots, who hired Alabama’s Bill O’Brien, and interviewed for the offensive line coach position as well.
Lane Kiffin addresses a "flawed" system in college football
On National Signing Day, Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin talked about a "flawed system" when it comes to addressing roster management in today's college football landscape.
