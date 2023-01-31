ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Alabama adds one analyst to staff while another leaves for NFL

Alabama is adding an analyst to its coaching staff, as well as losing one to the NFL. According to the program’s online staff directory, Ryan Finck is now listed as an analyst after he served as a graduate assistant this past season, focusing on the offensive line. Finck has been a graduate assistant at four different schools since 2018, starting off at Ohio (2018-19) and then moving on to Wyoming (2019-20), Kentucky (2020-22) and then Alabama (2022). He has spent the last two seasons working with Crimson Tide offensive line coach Eric Wolford.
AP sources: Saban talks with Notre Dame's Rees about OC job

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has spoken with Alabama coach Nick Saban about filling a vacancy on the Crimson Tide's coaching staff and was scheduled to be in Tuscaloosa on Thursday, two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. Both spoke on condition of anonymity because Saban...
Ohio State football adds LaAllan Clark as defensive line graduate assistant

Ohio State hired LaAllan Clark to serve as a graduate assistant on the defensive line this season, per Clark's social media. Clark was the defensive ends coach at Southern University last season and serves as the CEO of LC Performance, actively training more than 50 NFL players, including some of the league's top defensive linemen in Rashan Gary, Jeffery Simmons, Danielle Hunter and Ed Oliver.
Urban Meyer Speaks About Returning To Coaching

Will Urban Meyer ever return to the sidelines? That’s a question many have wondered since his forgettable (and brief) run as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Though his NFL tenure didn’t go as planned, Meyer is still considered one of the top minds ever to coach the college game. So, does he have any interest in a return? For now, it sounds like the three-time national champion is content as a broadcaster.
Oregon Ducks expect to retain offensive line coach Adrian Klemm, who interviewed with New England Patriots

The Oregon Ducks expect to retain offensive line Adrian Klemm, who recently interviewed with the New England Patriots. Klemm, who is entering his second season at UO, was among several coaches interviewed for the offensive coordinator position with the Patriots, who hired Alabama’s Bill O’Brien, and interviewed for the offensive line coach position as well.
