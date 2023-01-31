Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Varsity roundup: Local indoor track teams compete in OHSL Championships
The Mexico and Hannibal indoor boys and girls track and field teams competed at the OHSL Indoor Track Championships at SRC Arena on Wednesday. Both schools were part of Section 1 of the OHSL.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Section III releases locations, seeds for wrestling tournaments on Saturday
SYRACUSE — Locations and seeds have been announced for the Section III Wrestling Class Tournaments scheduled for Saturday. Oswego and Fulton, which are part of Class A, will compete at Indian River. Mexico will wrestle at Central Valley Academy as part of Class B. Hannibal, in Class C, will travel to Little Falls for its tournament.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Varsity roundup: Hannibal girls basketball wins on Senior Night
Hannibal 56, Phoenix 35: A 14-point advantage after the first quarter helped the Hannibal girls basketball team soar to a 56-35 win over Phoenix on Tuesday. The Warriors led 18-4 after the first frame, and then limited Phoenix to just three points in the second quarter to take a 32-7 advantage into halftime.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
With a ‘desire to finish,’ Oswego boys hockey wins on annual Teal Night over CBA
OSWEGO — It was a night that meant a little more than hockey. But a win over a league opponent doesn’t hurt, either. The Oswego boys varsity hockey team took a 7-4 victory over Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-DeWitt on Tuesday on the Bucs’ annual Teal Night.
cnycentral.com
School districts across Central New York closing Friday for expected chilly blast
Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego historian played role in helping Mint with coin
TOWN OF OSWEGO — When officials at the U.S. Mint contacted George DeMass several years ago, he was ecstatic to learn that they were planning to put Dr. Mary Walker on the quarter as part of its American Women Quarters Program. “I was honored,” he said. “I was excited...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
‘It’s not too late’: Oswego State men’s hockey looking for ‘edge’ in gameplay
OSWEGO — Friday’s overtime loss to SUNY Cortland has forced the Oswego State men’s hockey team’s coaching staff to change the way they’re approaching things. Practices have had ramped up intensity and there’s been added accountability with all “these little things that add up to big things” in the recent contests for the Lakers. Oswego State fell to Plattsburgh State on Jan. 20 before narrowly defeating SUNY Potsdam on Jan. 21.
Syracuse freshman Chris Bell endured a quick hook and a long benching: ‘It’s hard, but it’s basketball’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Chris Bell was taking a seat on the Syracuse bench, while the Dome faithful were still standing and clapping. Syracuse’s game against Virginia was just 14 seconds old when Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, upset over a turnover by Bell, summoned the freshman to the bench.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Mint will release quarter honoring town of Oswego’s Dr. Mary Walker
TOWN OF OSWEGO — Somewhere, Dr. Mary Walker is smiling. The pioneering doctor, women’s rights advocate and Medal of Honor recipient once lamented that she would have to die before people would know who she was or what she had done.
School closings: Syracuse, Liverpool schools, others closing Friday due to frigid weather
Syacuse city schools just announced Thursday afternoon that its schools will be closed Friday due to the forecasted dangerous temperatures and windchills. Liverpool and a few others also have announced plans to close too. Wind chill values could drop to 25 or 35 degrees below zero; in the Adirondacks, they...
Syracuse-based Brooklyn Pickle is expanding, both in New York and out-of-state
Syracuse, N.Y. — For more than 45 years, the Syracuse area has enjoyed the New York City-influenced tastes of the local Brooklyn Pickle sandwich shops. Now, for the first time, Brooklyn Pickle is planning to expand beyond its three locations in Onondaga County.
North Syracuse School District looking into name change
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Northstars are looking to revamp their school districts name into something that’s already the talk of the town. The district is already predominantly referred to as “CNS” so why not let it stick? That’s their plan. The North Syracuse Central School District would like to adjust its name to […]
6 Mexican workers on solar panel job killed in North County bus crash, WWNY reports
Louisville, N.Y. — Six people killed in a bus crash this weekend were on their way to work at a solar farm in St. Lawrence County, according to a town official. All were Mexican men working on a job for LBFNY, a solar farm construction company based in Weedsport in Cayuga County, a funeral home employee told WWNY-TV.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Orange news: Big man plans to visit, football scores a commit
According to a tweet from M&L Tonight, Syracuse Orange basketball 2023 recruiting target William Patterson plans to make his college decision in April, and he is also eyeing a visit to the ‘Cuse in the near future. Patterson, an underrated 7-foot-2, 220-pound power forward/center from New York City, took...
Upstate New York City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
cnyhomepage.com
Wind Chill Watch issued for large portion of Central New York
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service office in Binghamton has issued a Wind Chill Watch from Thursday night until Saturday afternoon. The areas included in the Watch include Oneida, Herkimer, Otsego, Madison, Chenango and Delaware Counties. Dangerously cold wind chills are expected with wind chills down to...
Lake Effect Snow Warning In Place for Parts of New York State
The month of February is going to be getting much colder for New York state this upcoming weekend, as temperatures will drop into the teens and single digits by Friday. Those kind of temperatures are dangerous and is part of a cold front that is sweeping through the state just before the weekend.
Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend
After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
syracuse.com
National office supply store to close its last CNY location
Cicero, N.Y. – OfficeMax/Office Depot plans to close its Cicero retail office supply store at the end of March, store officials said. The location at 5671 E. Circle Drive is the last OfficeMax/Office Depot in the Central New York area. Officials at the store said they didn’t know why the location is closing. Store officials said they don’t have an exact closing date yet.
Comments / 0