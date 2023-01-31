ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico, NY

Section III releases locations, seeds for wrestling tournaments on Saturday

SYRACUSE — Locations and seeds have been announced for the Section III Wrestling Class Tournaments scheduled for Saturday. Oswego and Fulton, which are part of Class A, will compete at Indian River. Mexico will wrestle at Central Valley Academy as part of Class B. Hannibal, in Class C, will travel to Little Falls for its tournament.
SYRACUSE, NY
Varsity roundup: Hannibal girls basketball wins on Senior Night

Hannibal 56, Phoenix 35: A 14-point advantage after the first quarter helped the Hannibal girls basketball team soar to a 56-35 win over Phoenix on Tuesday. The Warriors led 18-4 after the first frame, and then limited Phoenix to just three points in the second quarter to take a 32-7 advantage into halftime.
HANNIBAL, NY
Oswego historian played role in helping Mint with coin

TOWN OF OSWEGO — When officials at the U.S. Mint contacted George DeMass several years ago, he was ecstatic to learn that they were planning to put Dr. Mary Walker on the quarter as part of its American Women Quarters Program. “I was honored,” he said. “I was excited...
OSWEGO, NY
‘It’s not too late’: Oswego State men’s hockey looking for ‘edge’ in gameplay

OSWEGO — Friday’s overtime loss to SUNY Cortland has forced the Oswego State men’s hockey team’s coaching staff to change the way they’re approaching things. Practices have had ramped up intensity and there’s been added accountability with all “these little things that add up to big things” in the recent contests for the Lakers. Oswego State fell to Plattsburgh State on Jan. 20 before narrowly defeating SUNY Potsdam on Jan. 21.
OSWEGO, NY
North Syracuse School District looking into name change

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Northstars are looking to revamp their school districts name into something that’s already the talk of the town. The district is already predominantly referred to as “CNS” so why not let it stick? That’s their plan. The North Syracuse Central School District would like to adjust its name to […]
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse Orange news: Big man plans to visit, football scores a commit

According to a tweet from M&L Tonight, Syracuse Orange basketball 2023 recruiting target William Patterson plans to make his college decision in April, and he is also eyeing a visit to the ‘Cuse in the near future. Patterson, an underrated 7-foot-2, 220-pound power forward/center from New York City, took...
SYRACUSE, NY
Wind Chill Watch issued for large portion of Central New York

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service office in Binghamton has issued a Wind Chill Watch from Thursday night until Saturday afternoon. The areas included in the Watch include Oneida, Herkimer, Otsego, Madison, Chenango and Delaware Counties. Dangerously cold wind chills are expected with wind chills down to...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend

After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
ALBANY, NY
National office supply store to close its last CNY location

Cicero, N.Y. – OfficeMax/Office Depot plans to close its Cicero retail office supply store at the end of March, store officials said. The location at 5671 E. Circle Drive is the last OfficeMax/Office Depot in the Central New York area. Officials at the store said they didn’t know why the location is closing. Store officials said they don’t have an exact closing date yet.
CICERO, NY

