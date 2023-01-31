February 1, 2023 - The nonprofit organization Feeding Tampa Bay, which focuses on providing food access to families, held a groundbreaking this week at 4000 Causeway Blvd. in Tampa for the new home of its expanded HQ. The Catalyst first broke the news in 2021 on plans for the 217,000-square-foot center. The new HQ is expected to be complete in 2024 and will more than double its current footprint.

