ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Rays, Rowdies hiring workers

February 2, 2023 - The Tampa Bay Rays, in collaboration with hospitality partner Levy, the Tampa Bay Rowdies and others are hosting a job fair at Tropicana Field today, Feb. 2, from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. to fill job positions for the new season. The companies are hiring catering attendants, concession workers, cooks, security guards, retail sales associates, tech team members and additional positions. The companies are asking applicants to bring their resumes.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Madoc

World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905

The Sunshine State’s oldest restaurant is still owned and operated by family members who diligently care for it and help preserve the founder’s American dream. Florida’s oldest restaurant and the largest Spanish restaurant in the world was established in 1903 after a young Spanish-Cuban immigrant, Casimiro Hernandez Snr, opened a tiny saloon at the corner of 22nd st and Broadway which is now 7th Ave In Ybor City, Tampa Florida.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Feeding Tampa Bay breaks ground on new HQ

February 1, 2023 - The nonprofit organization Feeding Tampa Bay, which focuses on providing food access to families, held a groundbreaking this week at 4000 Causeway Blvd. in Tampa for the new home of its expanded HQ. The Catalyst first broke the news in 2021 on plans for the 217,000-square-foot center. The new HQ is expected to be complete in 2024 and will more than double its current footprint.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

New Non Stop Routes You’ll Love From Tampa International Airport

New non stop routes you’ll love from Tampa International Airport. Tampa International Airport is expanding its offerings by adding two new nonstop routes, offering travelers the option of direct flights to San Diego, California, and Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. This is great news for travelers looking for a more convenient and hassle-free experience.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Four Tampa Restaurants Named As Most Romantic In America

Four Tampa restaurants have been named as some of the most romantic in America. This is according to Opentable, which released their list of the “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2023”. Opentable says on their website, “Food is its own love language, but when it’s served...
TAMPA, FL
stpeterising.com

Sundial to undergo major renovations in downtown St. Pete

Nearly a year after purchasing the Sundial retail and dining center at 153 2nd Avenue North in downtown St. Pete for $21.13 million, St. Petersburg-based Paradise Ventures and Tampa-based Ally Capital Group have unveiled a plan to renovate a portion of the 85,357-square-foot plaza. Designed by Behar and Peteranecz, a...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Sundial owners unveil multimillion-dollar vision for iconic St. Pete development

The Sundial, a downtown St. Petersburg shopping and entertainment complex located at 153 Second Ave. N., is set to undergo an extensive, multimillion-dollar renovation. Formerly owned by prominent local businessman Bill Edwards, The Sundial was acquired by Ally Capital Group and Paradise Ventures in early 2022. According to a news release, the new owners plan to transform the property’s courtyard with the addition of a large outdoor bar and communal green space where visitors and residents alike can gather and relax.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa International adds two nonstop routes

February 2, 2023 - Travelers seeking to fly from Tampa International Airport (TPA) to San Diego and Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, without worrying about a layover are now in luck. TPA officials recently announced that Alaska Airlines will begin nonstop services to San Diego on October 5. Frontier Airlines will provide nonstop flights to Puerto Rico’s west coast starting May 4.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy