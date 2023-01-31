Read full article on original website
Rays, Rowdies hiring workers
February 2, 2023 - The Tampa Bay Rays, in collaboration with hospitality partner Levy, the Tampa Bay Rowdies and others are hosting a job fair at Tropicana Field today, Feb. 2, from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. to fill job positions for the new season. The companies are hiring catering attendants, concession workers, cooks, security guards, retail sales associates, tech team members and additional positions. The companies are asking applicants to bring their resumes.
The Sunshine State’s oldest restaurant is still owned and operated by family members who diligently care for it and help preserve the founder’s American dream. Florida’s oldest restaurant and the largest Spanish restaurant in the world was established in 1903 after a young Spanish-Cuban immigrant, Casimiro Hernandez Snr, opened a tiny saloon at the corner of 22nd st and Broadway which is now 7th Ave In Ybor City, Tampa Florida.
Plan outlined for new Tampa Bay Rays ballpark, redevelopment
The Rays unveiled plans for a new ballpark that will be built near the current one as well as plans for a massive redevelopment project that includes affordable housing, office space and retail.
A group of Black officers helped reshape law enforcement in Tampa Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — They took an oath to protect and serve, but they say the department they promised to protect did little to protect them. We're talking about Black officers who looked to the law of the land for justice. Leon Jackson was among a dozen St. Petersburg...
Feeding Tampa Bay breaks ground on new HQ
February 1, 2023 - The nonprofit organization Feeding Tampa Bay, which focuses on providing food access to families, held a groundbreaking this week at 4000 Causeway Blvd. in Tampa for the new home of its expanded HQ. The Catalyst first broke the news in 2021 on plans for the 217,000-square-foot center. The new HQ is expected to be complete in 2024 and will more than double its current footprint.
Subway Moves Down the Street in St. Pete, Plans New San Antonio Location
Ground will be broken soon on a new Subway in San Antonio
Forbici Modern Italian Founder Says a Saint Pete Location is in the Offing
The South Tampa-based Italian restaurant is looking for a second home
Chef Melissa 'Melly' Gardner previews Coasis, her new Seminole Heights bar and restaurant
It's opening out of the former London Heights British Pub space later this month.
New Non Stop Routes You’ll Love From Tampa International Airport
New non stop routes you’ll love from Tampa International Airport. Tampa International Airport is expanding its offerings by adding two new nonstop routes, offering travelers the option of direct flights to San Diego, California, and Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. This is great news for travelers looking for a more convenient and hassle-free experience.
Four Tampa Restaurants Named As Most Romantic In America
Four Tampa restaurants have been named as some of the most romantic in America. This is according to Opentable, which released their list of the “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2023”. Opentable says on their website, “Food is its own love language, but when it’s served...
Popular Texas chain Torchy’s Tacos opens first Florida location in St. Pete
It’s the first location in Florida.
Retired St. Pete man starts own tour company
Bob Marcus has worked a lot of unique jobs during his time in Tampa Bay, but he didn't find his true calling until he retired and started Bay Area Info Tours.
Sundial owners unveil multimillion-dollar vision for iconic St. Pete development
The Sundial, a downtown St. Petersburg shopping and entertainment complex located at 153 Second Ave. N., is set to undergo an extensive, multimillion-dollar renovation. Formerly owned by prominent local businessman Bill Edwards, The Sundial was acquired by Ally Capital Group and Paradise Ventures in early 2022. According to a news release, the new owners plan to transform the property’s courtyard with the addition of a large outdoor bar and communal green space where visitors and residents alike can gather and relax.
St. Pete mobile home community makes progress in fight against rent increase
8 On Your Side is helping a local mobile home community fight an unexpected rent and tax increase, cutting through the red tape and showing them a path to challenging the double whammy.
Hillsborough woman born, raised in historic Bealsville community celebrates 105th birthday
PLANT CITY, Fla. — One native Hillsborough County woman celebrated her 105th birthday last week in Plant City. Leola McDonald was born on Jan. 17, 1918, and was raised in Hillsborough County's historic Bealsville community. The community was settled in late 1865 by former slaves from nearby plantations. "Ms....
Unions and Tampa city council raise new concerns about Hanna Avenue project
Little information has been shared about the project’s apprenticeship program, which will be discussed at an upcoming meeting.
Tampa International adds two nonstop routes
February 2, 2023 - Travelers seeking to fly from Tampa International Airport (TPA) to San Diego and Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, without worrying about a layover are now in luck. TPA officials recently announced that Alaska Airlines will begin nonstop services to San Diego on October 5. Frontier Airlines will provide nonstop flights to Puerto Rico’s west coast starting May 4.
Community leaders call for more local control over development of St. Pete's Tropicana Field site
On Monday, Mayor Ken Welch selected the Hines-Rays proposal for the old Gas Plant site.
