Undetonated explosive device discovered in New Cumberland: police
An undetonated explosive device, believed to be from the World War II-era, was found Sunday morning in the 500 block of Brandt Avenue in New Cumberland borough police said. State Police Hazardous Device and Explosives Section responded to the scene and collected the device for further analysis. Several residents were...
Woman accused of central Pa. bank robbing spree arrested in Maryland
A Maryland woman is awaiting extradition back to Franklin County to faces charges that she went on a bank-robbing spree stretching back to September. Tiffany Martin, 47, of Hagerstown, is accused of robbing the Community State Bank on Lincoln Way West, St. Thomas Township, on Sept. 19; Community State Bank on North Main Street, Peters Township, on Nov. 1; and the F&M Trust Bank on Waterfall Road in Fulton Township, on Jan. 20, according to state police.
Central Pa. Walmart evacuates after bomb threat: police
A bomb threat forced shoppers to evacuate a Snyder County Walmart on Sunday afternoon. Pennsylvania State Police Selinsgrove were dispatched to the Walmart at 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, in Monroe Twp., around 3:15 for a report of a bomb threat. According to the release, all employees were evacuated and the...
Grand Theft Auto—Police look for thief of 5,000 matchbox cars in Perry County
Police are looking for information on the master thief who they say made off with around 5,000 cars in Perry County. The catch is, they’re not real cars. They are matchbox cars. State Police listed the individual value of each car at $7 per toy—meaning that around $35,000 worth...
Teen boy missing from Cumberland County home
Lower Allen Township police are looking for a teenage boy who has been missing for several weeks. Jaden Dunn first went missing Jan. 16 from Cedar Cliff High School, police said. However, Dunn returned to school and was reported missing again Jan. 23, after he took off running when a...
56-year-old Harrisburg man reported missing: police
Harrisburg police need help locating a 56-year-old man who has been missing for more than a week. Phillip Dunn was last seen in the Midtown neighborhood on Jan. 25, according to police. Dunn is described as being about 6 feet tall and 185 pounds, police said. It was unknown was...
Fire consumes motel near Mechanicsburg: photos, video
A fire at Motel 6 in the 300 block of the Cumberland Parkway in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County, Pa., has drawn several fire companies Friday night. No information about the origin or extent of the fire was immediately available. Media reports, citing dispatchers, say everyone safely escaped the fire, which is near another hotel, restaurants and shops between Route 15 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
PennLive.com
Dauphin County has paid $1.4 million in recent jail lawsuits
Dauphin County has settled nearly a dozen federal lawsuits in recent years involving its jail, most alleging abuse and neglect that led to significant harm and even death of incarcerated people. The total price tag for those lawsuits since 2019 is more than $1.4 million.
2 people hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after central Pa. crash: police
A man and a woman were seriously hurt in a Thursday afternoon crash in Lebanon County, police said. A 33-year-old Lebanon man and a 76-year-old Jonestown woman collided just after 4 p.m. at Route 72 and Awol Road in Union Township. The man was driving south on Route 72 and the woman was headed north, making a left turn onto Awol Road, at the time of the crash, according to Cleona police.
Family concerned for central Pa. man who hasn’t been seen in almost a month: police
Lancaster man Edgard Cirino-Castro has been missing for almost a month and his family is concerned, police said Friday. Cirino-Castro, 35, was last seen on Jan. 5, Lancaster police said. “His family is concerned for him and wants to know that he is safe and they are hoping for him...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (2/4/23)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding February 4. Richard L. “Dick” Fickes, 67, of Newport passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born May 7, 1955, to Bessie Undergust and John Fickes Sr. He was well...
Retired postal service inspector opens campaign for Lebanon County district judge seat
Michael Corricelli, a former Air Force officer and retired federal agent, said Friday he will run for an open magisterial district judge seat covering the Palmyra and several surrounding Lebanon County municipalities. “I have dedicated my life to serving our country and community,” Corricelli said Friday in a release announcing...
Door of opportunity opens with Main Street designation for Perry County
Perry County’s designation as a regional Keystone Communities Main Street was announced by Department of Community Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Community Affairs and Development Rick Vilello on Jan. 26 at Wilderlove Coffee Company in Duncannon. The designation will enhance the quality of life for residents by supporting businesses in Blain, Duncannon, Landisburg, Liverpool, Marysville, Millerstown, New Bloomfield, New Buffalo and Newport.
Newport man enters race for Perry County commissioner
Retired small business owner Frank Campbell announced Friday he will seek a Republican nomination for Perry County Commissioner. “As a lifelong Perry County resident, committed family man, retired small business owner, and civic and community organization leader, I truly care about the place we call home and the values we share,” Campbell said in a statement launching his campaign.
Republicans endorse Carluccio for seat on Pa. high court
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Republican Party officials voted Saturday to endorse a Montgomery County judge, Carolyn Carluccio, to be the party’s nominee in this year’s election for an open state Supreme Court seat. Party committee members voting at their meeting in Hershey backed Carluccio over two other judges...
Pa. GOP groups holding events with organizer of ‘Stop the Steal’ rallies in 2020
A Republican activist who organized the “Stop the Steal” rallies in Harrisburg in 2020 and has been linked to right-wing fringe groups will be headlining several Pennsylvania GOP events over the next week. Scott Presler will make stops in Delaware County on Saturday, Butler County on Feb. 6,...
Lane restrictions to start Monday for Route 30 bridge: PennDOT
Drivers are advised there will be lane restrictions starting Monday evening along on the Route 30 (Wrights Ferry) bridge between York and Lancaster Counties for a bridge inspection. Weather permitting, this work will be performed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Monday and continuing tthrough Thursday. The right lane...
Pa. High School Football Podcast: Former Harrisburg standout QB Yahmir Wilkerson talks life after football
This week on the Pa. High School Football Report PennLive’s Nebiy Esayas was joined by former Harrisburg High quarterback, Yahmir Wilkerson, who shared his story about what life has been like after his high school career concluded. Wilkerson passed for 2,229 yards and 25 touchdowns with just three interceptions...
Scenes from Central Dauphin’s 39-35 defeat of Hempfield: photos
After a 10-0 run to start the third quarter Central Dauphin defeats visiting Hempfield 39-35 in girls high school basketball action in Harrisburg, Pa., Feb. 4, 2023.
Central Dauphin wrestlers paint Cumberland Valley’s gym green to cap dominant run to District 3 team title
Central Dauphin made note of the fact it was asked on Saturday to go into rival Cumberland Valley’s gym and beat the Eagles for the second time in nine days, this time in the District 3 Class 3A Team Championship final, but these Rams were up to the challenge. They won 10 of 13 individual bouts, and ended the afternoon with a 41-14 win and loud “Central Dauphin!” roars sweeping Cumberland Valley’s dome.
