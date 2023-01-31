Man dies following SE Topeka shooting

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A man is dead following a shooting in Southeast Topeka on Tuesday.

Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the Topeka Police Department, said that at 12:40 p.m., police were sent to the 900 block of Southeast 34th St. regarding a shooting. A man was found at the scene with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Nichols said the shooting is being investigated as an isolated incident and that all involved parties have been located. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Dr. Aarion Gray with Topeka Public Schools gave 27 News statements sent to parents of children at Ross Elementary School and Eisenhower Middle School. The statements indicate that Ross went into lockdown briefly but has been cleared. Eisenhower’s doors remain locked as of 1:35 p.m.

If you have any infomration regarding this shooting, call the TPD at 785-368-9400 or send an email to telltpd@topeka.org.

