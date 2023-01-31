Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Linked to 5 Players Heading into 2023 Trade Deadline
The Boston Bruins are currently at the top of the NHL standings, as they sport a truly spectacular 39-7-5 record. As a result of this and many of their core players getting older, they are expected to be active at the 2023 Trade Deadline. Now with it being just one month away, the rumor mill is starting to heat up. Insiders around the league currently have the Bruins linked to five players, so let’s dive into each of them now.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings & Rangers Could Help Each Other at Trade Deadline
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is just a little over a month away, and that means that every team across the league is taking stock of what they have, what they need, and how they can go about positioning themselves for success for the rest of this season and beyond. For some teams, this means making a small change or two to boost their depth with hopes of going on a long playoff run. For others, this means making big moves to add or subtract from their current roster in hopes of adding difference-makers either now or in the future.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane Linked to 3 New Teams by NHL Insider
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is right around the corner, so the rumor mill is naturally starting to heat up because of it. We recently saw the Vancouver Canucks trade Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders, and now Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane is the biggest rental candidate available because of it. Although he is having a down year by his standards (34 points in 45 games), Chicago’s weak roster can certainly be blamed for that. As a result, a move to a contender could help spark his offensive game again, and that’s why interest in his services is starting to skyrocket.
The Hockey Writers
Grading the Islanders’ Blockbuster Trade for Bo Horvat
Our first big trade of the 2022-23 season went down early yesterday evening. The Vancouver Canucks dealt Bo Horvat, who had long been in the rumor mill, to the New York Islanders in exchange for a conditional 2023 first-round pick, Anthony Beauvillier, and the Islanders’ top prospect — Aatu Raty. The first-round pick the Islanders gave up is top-12 protected and becomes an unprotected 2024 first if the Islanders end up with a top-12 selection in 2023. Who came out as the winner in this trade? Let’s take a look.
The Hockey Writers
Kings’ Kevin Fiala Trade Is Paying Off
In the 2021-22 season, the Los Angeles Kings made a big step toward being contenders again. They made the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and won a playoff game for the first time since 2016. They had spent a few years in the doldrums of the league, and accrued a lot of trade pieces they could use to make a splash and improve their team headed into the 2022-23 season.
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Hurricanes star Sebastian Aho’s epic feat vs. Sabres even Wayne Gretzky never achieved
The Carolina Hurricanes are among the best in the NHL right now. While they will look to add to their roster ahead of the NHL trade deadline, they have a few stars of their own. One of their most clutch stars is Sebastian Aho. Aho has scored a go-ahead goal...
The Hockey Writers
Ducks: 3 Teams That Could Target John Gibson at 2023 Deadline
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is one month away, and the rumor mill is starting to heat up immensely because of it. One goaltender who is starting to garner a lot of buzz is Anaheim Ducks star, John Gibson. The 29-year-old has struggled these last few seasons, and this trend has, unfortunately, continued in 2022-23. In 34 appearances on the year, he has a 10-20-4 record, 3.96 goals-against average (GAA), and .898 save percentage (SV%). Although this is certainly not impressive play, the primary reason for his struggles has been Anaheim’s significantly weak defensive group.
The Hockey Writers
Coyotes’ Market for Chychrun Heating Up with 6 Teams Interested
Since last season, Jakob Chychrun has been one of the most-talked-about names in the rumor mill. This is entirely understandable, as he has made it known that he wants to be traded to have the opportunity to play for a contender, and the Coyotes are, of course, far from that. With Chychrun being a star defenseman, the rebuilding Coyotes are looking to receive the biggest offer possible for the 24-year-old. With the trade deadline roughly a month away, there’s reason to believe that a move could very well occur at some point during the next few weeks.
The Hockey Writers
Hurricanes Are a Complete Team Without an Active Trade Deadline
The Carolina Hurricanes have been one of the main teams mentioned over the past week when it comes to 2023 NHL Trade Deadline rumors and discussions. This is in large part due to the season-ending Achilles injury Max Pacioretty suffered on Jan. 19. Pacioretty joined the Hurricanes in the offseason while in the midst of recovering from an Achilles tear suffered last season. He appeared in five games for Carolina scoring three goals in his limited action before the injury. The Hurricanes haven’t missed a beat since the loss of the 34-year-old forward, winning five straight including a dominant 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Jan. 29 in a matchup of the top two teams in the NHL.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks & Kings Have Means to Complete Demko Blockbuster
The Los Angeles Kings enter the All-Star Break feeling pretty good about themselves. However they’re facing one of the most important decisions of their season leading up to the Mar 3 NHL Trade Deadline. This decision will have lasting ramifications for many seasons to come. Quietly, the Kings are...
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Maple Leafs’ Alex Kerfoot
Toronto Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas is expected to be one of the busiest executives leading up the 2023 NHL trade deadline. The Maple Leafs will try to improve their hockey club to set them up for postseason success as Dubas and his scouting team have been busy these past few weeks evaluating talent across the league.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken Can Benefit from Matty Beniers Missing All-Star Game
The NHL All-Star Game will take place in Sunrise, Florida, this weekend without a single member of the Seattle Kraken. An injury to Matty Beniers will keep him from attending the event. Initially, this didn’t sit well with the Kraken fan base, especially considering why Beniers won’t be able to attend. However, this may just prove to be the best thing to happen to this team.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Milestones & the Nylander Narrative
Heading into the NHL’s All-Star break, looking at a team’s standing can be a good determinant of where they lineup amongst the league’s 32 teams. For some, it’s a good time to rest, regroup and get back to 100 percent, while others will join stars from around the league in its annual so-called showcase of hockey’s best.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers’ Grinders Goodrow & Vesey Stepping Up
Over the past few seasons, the New York Rangers have relied heavily on their star forwards to carry them because they did not get much production from their bottom-six forwards. While Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider are not playing as well as they did last season, the Blueshirts are getting key contributions throughout their lineup with gritty wingers Barclay Goodrow and Jimmy Vesey stepping up.
chatsports.com
Lightning Round: Looking ahead to Tampa Bay’s February
It’s going to be an interesting month for the Tampa Bay Lightning. Can they catch the Toronto Maple Leafs for second place (and home ice in the first round)? Can they hold off the hard-charging Buffalo Sabres? Will they make any deals before the end of the month to address some of their areas of need? By the 28th we should have answers to some of those questions, if not all of them.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Have Hidden Gem Trade Deadline Target from Coyotes
The Detroit Red Wings have taken a step in the right direction this season, as they have a 21-19-8 record at the time of this writing. However, although they have been more competitive this season, they still trail the Pittsburgh Penguins by seven points for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. As a result, they are unlikely to browse the trade market for rentals during this campaign. However, general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman is in a position where he can look to add players with term if he believes it will benefit the team in the long run.
The Hockey Writers
3 Canadiens’ Prospects Earning a Spot on the Roster
The Montreal Canadiens have injuries piling up as they head into the All-Star Break and their bye week. The hope is that, with the extra time off, some or most of their players will return by the end of the break. With ten players currently on injured reserve (IR), long-term injury reserve (LTIR), or listed as day-to-day, the Habs have been short on the bench for the past few games. During this time, several prospects have been able to play with the big club, show their stuff, and possibly earn permanent time with the team.
The Hockey Writers
Flames: 7 Wingers Linked to Team Ahead of 2023 Trade Deadline
The trade deadline need for the Calgary Flames this season is fairly simple. They need a top-six winger who can score to help turn the tide of the season. They are also not looking for much more than a rental player considering the new large contracts of Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar that are going to kick in next season. This leaves them with a number of options still to choose from.
The Hockey Writers
Erie Otters’ Stan Butler Healthy & Ready For New Challenge
After 3+ years away from leading the bench of the North Bay Battalion, Stan Butler is back in the OHL. The Erie Otters hired him to replace B.J. Adams after an underwhelming start to their season. In Dec 2019, Butler was reassigned to the position of special adviser to Battalion...
