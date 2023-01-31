Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
49ers requesting permission to interview Steve Wilks signals Texans close with DeMeco Ryans
How close are the Houston Texans to hiring DeMeco Ryans as their next coach? Just ask the San Francisco 49ers. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the 49ers have requested permission to interview former Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks for their defensive coordinator opening. Wilks led the Panthers to...
Projecting DeMeco Ryans' coaching staff with Texans
The Houston Texans made it official and have made former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans their sixth full-time coach in team history. Ryans brings instant credibility to the Texans with his past two seasons with the 49ers and their consecutive appearances in the NFC Championship Game. The former 2006 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year also brings an excitement to the fan base as they recall fondly his 86 career games with the club from 2006-11, earning two Pro Bowls in the process.
Buccaneers Looking To Poach Top Coach
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoprt broke some major NFL coaching news on Monday with word that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to interview a top college football coach in their search for an offensive coordinator.
Report: Panthers, Frank Reich Request To Interview Jaguars’ Assistant Jim Bob Cooter
Jim Bob Cooter had a successful first year as passing game coordinator in Jacksonville, leading to his second request for an offensive coordinator interview.
Bucs interview Saints assistant Ronald Curry for offensive coordinator job
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added yet another name to their growing list of offensive coordinator candidates. The latest New Orleans Saints passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry, who interviewed for the position, the team announced Wednesday. A record-setting quarterback at North Carolina, Curry was switched to wide...
Saints part ways with co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach Kris Richard
The New Orleans Saints “parted ways” with Kris Richard on Wednesday, as first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. It’s a puzzling decision that leaves the team without its secondary coach and co-defensive coordinator, who had shared that time with defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen last year. How did the Saints go from valuing Richard and Nielsen so strongly to name them co-coordinators to moving on from both of them in the space of a year?
Joe Burrow won't participate in first Pro Bowl
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow won’t take part in the 2023 Pro Bowl after his first career nomination. Burrow got his first nod this year alongside Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. All three won’t participate, with Derek Carr of the Las...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers could target former No. 1 pick to replace Tom Brady
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have several decisions to make this offseason after a disappointing 8-9 campaign. Obviously, the focus is
Ravens Conducting Second Interview With Seahawks QB Coach Dave Canales For OC Job
Here’s the updated list of candidates for Baltimore’s offensive coordinator job:. Rams pass game coordinator/QBs coach Zac Robinson (Interview) Browns WRs Coach/Passing Game Coordinator Chad O’Shea (Interview) Seahawks QB Coach Dave Canales (Interview) Vikings Pass-Game Coordinator Brian Angelichio (Interview) Broncos OC Justin Outten (Requested) Ravens QB coach...
Lions Lose Duce Staley to Carolina Panthers
Detroit Lions will now be in search of a new running backs coach.
Vic Fangio to join Dolphins as defensive coordinator
OK, now there will definitely be no reunion. As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday morning, Vic Fangio has finally decided to join the Miami Dolphins as defensive coordinator. The 64-year-old had previously interviewed for the same opening with the Carolina Panthers, who hired Fangio as the franchise’s first defensive coordinator in 1995.
Lions assistant HC/RB coach Duce Staley reportedly joining Panthers
The Carolina Panthers may not have been able to get their hands on Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. But it does look like they’re coming away with another one of their esteemed assistants. As first reported by ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano on Wednesday afternoon, Lions assistant head...
