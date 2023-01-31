ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Projecting DeMeco Ryans' coaching staff with Texans

The Houston Texans made it official and have made former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans their sixth full-time coach in team history. Ryans brings instant credibility to the Texans with his past two seasons with the 49ers and their consecutive appearances in the NFC Championship Game. The former 2006 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year also brings an excitement to the fan base as they recall fondly his 86 career games with the club from 2006-11, earning two Pro Bowls in the process.
HOUSTON, TX
OnlyHomers

Buccaneers Looking To Poach Top Coach

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoprt broke some major NFL coaching news on Monday with word that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to interview a top college football coach in their search for an offensive coordinator.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints part ways with co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach Kris Richard

The New Orleans Saints “parted ways” with Kris Richard on Wednesday, as first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. It’s a puzzling decision that leaves the team without its secondary coach and co-defensive coordinator, who had shared that time with defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen last year. How did the Saints go from valuing Richard and Nielsen so strongly to name them co-coordinators to moving on from both of them in the space of a year?
ATLANTA, LA
Yardbarker

Ravens Conducting Second Interview With Seahawks QB Coach Dave Canales For OC Job

Here’s the updated list of candidates for Baltimore’s offensive coordinator job:. Rams pass game coordinator/QBs coach Zac Robinson (Interview) Browns WRs Coach/Passing Game Coordinator Chad O’Shea (Interview) Seahawks QB Coach Dave Canales (Interview) Vikings Pass-Game Coordinator Brian Angelichio (Interview) Broncos OC Justin Outten (Requested) Ravens QB coach...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vic Fangio to join Dolphins as defensive coordinator

OK, now there will definitely be no reunion. As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday morning, Vic Fangio has finally decided to join the Miami Dolphins as defensive coordinator. The 64-year-old had previously interviewed for the same opening with the Carolina Panthers, who hired Fangio as the franchise’s first defensive coordinator in 1995.

