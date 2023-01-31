Read full article on original website
Former Child Star Lisa Loring Dies at 64: TV's First "Wednesday Addams"
According to journalist Armando Tinoco at Deadline.com, Lisa Loring, best known for portraying the original Wednesday Addams on the 1960s supernatural sitcom, The Addams Family, in the mid-1960s, has passed away. She was 64.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
What Was ‘The Addams Family’ Star Lisa Loring’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?
Lisa Loring best known as Wednesday Addams on the 1960s series 'The Addams Family' has died at 64.
How Jenna Ortega Pays Tribute To Original Wednesday Lisa Loring
On January 28, just a few weeks shy of her 65th birthday, Lisa Loring passed away. She was the original actress responsible for bringing Wednesday Addams to life. In light of her passing, it has been observed how Jenna Ortega, who currently plays the morose child in Netflix’s Wednesday, paid homage to Loring in her performance.
'Wednesday Addams' Actress Lisa Loring Dies After Suffering Stroke At 64
Lisa Loring, the actress most famously known for starring as Wednesday Addams on The Addams Family, passed away at age 64 on January 28 of complications from a stroke, RadarOnline.com has learned. It was revealed that The Addams Family actress had suffered a stroke days caused by high blood pressure.A family friend, Laurie Jacobson, announced Loring's death in a Facebook post on January 29. "It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring," Jacobson wrote in the caption. "4 Days ago she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure."The...
Lisa Loring, Wednesday in original 'Addams Family,' mourned by 'Munsters' star Butch Patrick: 'I miss her'
Lisa Loring, who played Wednesday Addams in the classic TV series "The Addams Family," was friends with Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster in "The Munsters."
Inside the Magic
Wednesday Addams Actress Sadly Confirmed Dead
The pop culture icon passed away after suffering a stroke just four days ago. The Addams Family is perhaps one of the most famous, and recognizable families, ever created. Known for their macabre nature and supernatural tendencies, the Addams Family was brought to life in 1964 in ABC’s The Addams Family; the series ran for two years until 1966. Based on the Charles Addams New Yorker cartoons, the series was created by David Levy and Donald Saltzman and ran for 64 episodes.
‘An icon for goth girls everywhere’ – thank you, Lisa Loring, for making Wednesday Addams great
A five-year-old Loring played the original pigtailed oddball and she’s been adored ever since by horror nerds, comedy fans and generations of women who felt empowered by her
