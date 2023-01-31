ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanosh, UT

Heartbroken fiancée remembers husband-to-be who died at Utah hot springs

By Melanie Porter
 5 days ago
The fiancée of a Utah man who died after drowning at a hot springs over the weekend is remembering her husband-to-be, saying he loved to solve problems and couldn't wait to start a family.

In a statement to FOX 13 News, Hayley Pendleton explained she and her fiancée, Chris Lunt, got engaged in December and planned to get married on May 27.

Lunt passed away after an accidental drowning at Meadow Hot Springs, located just west of I-15 near the towns of Kanosh and Meadow.

Officials said Lunt had been underwater for "several minutes" and died at the hospital after witnesses attempted life-saving efforts.

Pendleton said her betrothed was selfless, always putting his family and friends first.

"Chris was the kindest and most selfless man," she said in a statement. "He loved every individual he met with Christlike love. He was a great listener and was full of empathy. Chris could remember the tiniest details and do the most thoughtful things. If someone had a problem, any problem, Chris would do anything he could to solve it."

Lunt also loved the outdoors, technology and traveling. His dream was to become a wedding videographer.

"He was passionate about videography, and he wanted to pursue his dream of being a wedding videographer," Pendleton said. "He loved the outdoors. He had all the camping gear and fun things you could get. He loved traveling. He wanted to go everywhere and loved exploring the sights and having adventures wherever he went."

The couple met while at school at Southern Utah University and began dating in the summer of 2022. Pendleton said they spent all of their free time together, "mainly doing things outdoors because that's what he loved."

"Chris was excited to get married and have a family one day," Pendleton said. "He wanted to start up and own a successful business. He wanted to fulfill his callings in church. He talked about possibly running for a political office one day to help our country. Above all, he just wanted to be a good man, and I believe he proved that every day."

