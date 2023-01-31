ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Jorginho's London switch from Chelsea to Arsenal disgusts NBA star Josh Hart

By Alastair Talbot For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

NBA player and Chelsea die-hard fan Josh Hart has shared his reaction to Jorginho's shock move across London on social media, after a leaked picture of the Chelsea vice-captain in an Arsenal shirt emerged on Tuesday.

The Portland Trailblazers shooting guard showed his disgust at a tweet from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealing the 31-year-old's surprising switch by sharing a face vomiting emoji three times on Twitter .

An agreement for Jorginho to play for Mikel Arteta's side at the Emirates until 2024 has officially been confirmed, as of Tuesday afternoon, with a reported deal of roughly $15million announced, hours just before the January transfer window shuts later on at midnight GMT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AK0sr_0kXgriSr00

Gunners fans got a first look of their likely new signing in a leaked photo shared by Jorginho's agent, Joao Santos, earlier on Tuesday.

The Italian is now expected to wear the No. 20 after donning the kit number while posing for the controversial photograph in Arsenal trackpants.

Some Gunners supporters, however, will be disappointed the club missed out on top target Moises Caicedo after refusing to match Brighton's $74m price tag for the 21-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B1eA7_0kXgriSr00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U4RA1_0kXgriSr00

Blues' top target this January Enzo Fernandez has been given permission to have his physical exam in Portugal after a $129million bid was submitted by the Blues to Benfica on Tuesday.

Jorginho's switch across London would be provide a big boost to Arsenal's midfield, as Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey have provided a fruitful partnership in the club's unexpected title challenge this season but have no cover in case of severe injury.

A knee problem has seen back-up option Mohamed Elneny sidelined for an extended period and the Gunners are also worried that Partey's rib injury, picked up in a 1-0 loss to Manchester City in the FA Cup, will see the Ghanaian midfielder miss out for selection in Saturday's clash against Everton.

Jorginho had six months left on his deal at Chelsea, but Mikel Arteta was more interested in bringing him to the Emirates now rather than later, as he thinks the Italian can contribute to his team's chase of the Premier League title.

The Brazil-born defensive midfielder knows all about winning and will provide the young Gunners with much-needed experience, having won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup, and Europa League during his time at Chelsea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A2jC1_0kXgriSr00

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Chelsea, Manchester United enquire after Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer — report

According to a report from Sky Germany (via Sky Sports), Chelsea and Manchester United are the two clubs looking to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer. Bayern prefer to loan out Sabitzer, who has not been able to become a regular starter for their team since arriving at the club from RB Leipzig in summer 2021. But given his difficulties with making an impact for the team, the German outfit are also open for a permanent exit.
The Associated Press

Joao Cancelo leads transfers in Germany, Isco deal off

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Portugal left back João Cancelo’s switch to Bayern Munich brought excitement to the last day of the winter transfer period in Germany, while a surprise deal for five-time Champions League winner Isco Alarcón to join Union Berlin collapsed. After seeing its...
SB Nation

Official: Arsenal sign Jorginho from Chelsea

Chelsea Vice-captain Jorginho has followed in the footsteps of former Chelsea veterans David Luiz, Willian, and Petr Čech in signing for Arsenal, completing his deadline day move with just hours to spare. Unlike the other three, Jorginho will bolster actual title chances over at the Emirates and he could...
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Real Madrid hosts Valencia; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Real Madrid hosts Valencia in a league match postponed from January because of the teams' participation in the Spanish Super Cup. Madrid and Valencia played in the semifinals of the tournament in Saudi Arabia, with Madrid advancing in a penalty shootout before eventually losing the final to Barcelona. Madrid needs a win at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium to stay close to league leader Barcelona. It will be Valencia's first game without coach Gennaro Gattuso, whose contract was terminated by mutual agreement amid the team's poor run. Valencia has won only one of its last 10 league games and is one point above the relegation zone. Its only two wins this year came in the Copa del Rey.
Yardbarker

The Reason Neymar Will Not Play in PSG’s Ligue 1 Away Fixture vs. Montpellier

Paris Saint-Germain has officially ruled out Neymar from its upcoming Ligue 1 away fixture against Montpellier, the club announced on Tuesday. Neymar is “suffering” from muscle fatigue, which forced him to miss PSG’s collective training session a day ahead of its league clash with Montpellier. The Brazilian international will “remain” in treatment for his minor ailment, and his status for PSG’s league matchup against Toulouse on Ligue 1 matchday 22 is currently up in the air.
FOX Sports

Hakim Ziyech stranded in Paris as Chelsea fails to submit transfer paperwork

Paris Saint-Germain’s attempt to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech apparently hit a late snag Wednesday as the January transfer window came to a close without an official announcement from the clubs. Soon after the midnight deadline, PSG said it loaned goalkeeper Keylor Navas to Nottingham Forest until the end...
ClutchPoints

Enzo Fernandez breaks silence on record-setting transfer to Chelsea from Benfica

Chelsea set an English Premier League record by agreeing to a $131.4 million transfer for Enzo Fernandez with Portuguese side Benfica. The 22-year-old Argentine midfielder is now the most expensive player in English football history, and with the absurd transfer saga now finally complete, he broke his silence on the move to Chelsea. Via his Instagram, Fernandez had a four-word message for Blues supporters, admitting the transfer was “a dream come true.”
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

726K+
Followers
78K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy