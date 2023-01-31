ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard named NBA Rising Stars for All-Star Weekend

By Evan Frank, Indianapolis Star
 5 days ago
Two crucial players for the Indiana Pacers this season have been rookies Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard.

Because of their early success, Mathurin and Nembhard have been named to the 2023 Rising Stars game during NBA All-Star Weekend in February. Mathurin, the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, is second on the team with 17.9 points per game.

Nembhard, a second-round pick who went 31st overall, has averaged 8.5 points a game and is among the team's leaders in free-throw percentage (.889).

Rising Stars will feature a three-game mini-tournament among four teams comprised of NBA rookies, sophomores and NBA G League Players. While the NBA G League team is set, the three teams comprised of NBA rookies and sophomores will be determined through the Jordan Rising Stars Draft, with coaches Pau Gasol, Joakim Noah and Deron Williams each choosing seven-player rosters.

