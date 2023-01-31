SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Nolwenn Godard, 47, of San Francisco, has been appointed Director of the Office of Data and Innovation. She was Director of Product and Product Principal at Galileo from 2020 to 2022. She was Director of Product at PayPal from 2015 to 2020 and served in various product roles at PayPal from 2007 to 2015. She was a Project Manager and Business Analyst at Ubisoft from 2004 to 2007 and was a Financial Planning and Analysis Manager and IT consultant at Ubisoft from 2000 to 2004. She is Co-President for the Alliance for Inclusive Artificial Intelligence. She is an Executive Member of EFBA French Education Bay Area, Impact Atlas, Women Initiative Foundation, Hipower and LEAP. She earned a Master of Business Administration degree from ESSEC Business School. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $210,000. Godard is a Democrat.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO