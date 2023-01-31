Read full article on original website
STANISLAUS COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will conduct the following road work next week on State Route 99 (SR-99) and SR-132. Full on-ramp closure at southbound Carpenter Road/Briggsmore Avenue for bridge work beginning Sunday, February 5, through Friday, February 10, 2023, from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
FEMA Storm Disaster Assistance for Residents and Businesses
DR-4683-CA Residents who have sustained property and business damage from the 12/31/22 – 12/30/23 series of winter storms can seek assistance directly from FEMA by applying online at www.disasterassistance.gov or calling 1-800-621-3362. Please note: Applying does not guarantee that assistance will be awarded. Once you have registered, there will...
Weekly Update: February 2, 2023
At the City Council meeting on January 30, 2023, the City Council adopted the 2023–2031 Housing Element of the General Plan 2040. Updates to the rest of the General Plan 2040 and Climate Action Plan will be reviewed at future public meetings. To learn more about the adopted Housing...
Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 2.1.23
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Nolwenn Godard, 47, of San Francisco, has been appointed Director of the Office of Data and Innovation. She was Director of Product and Product Principal at Galileo from 2020 to 2022. She was Director of Product at PayPal from 2015 to 2020 and served in various product roles at PayPal from 2007 to 2015. She was a Project Manager and Business Analyst at Ubisoft from 2004 to 2007 and was a Financial Planning and Analysis Manager and IT consultant at Ubisoft from 2000 to 2004. She is Co-President for the Alliance for Inclusive Artificial Intelligence. She is an Executive Member of EFBA French Education Bay Area, Impact Atlas, Women Initiative Foundation, Hipower and LEAP. She earned a Master of Business Administration degree from ESSEC Business School. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $210,000. Godard is a Democrat.
