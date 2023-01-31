ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington State Fair announces 2X Platinum artist with tickets on sale Wednesday

The Washington State Fair is kicking off its concert series with country star Kane Brown, the Washington State Fair announced Monday. Brown has sold out arenas across the country and was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world. He is the recipient of five American Music Awards and was the first Black solo artist to receive an ACM Award for Video of the Year, with his hit single “Worldwide Beautiful”, the WA State Fair said. His first two studio albums reached #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Album Charts. Brown also made history as the first artist ever to simultaneously lead all five of Billboard’s main country charts, with the release of his Kane Brown Deluxe Version in October 2017, according to the WA State Fair. Brown has collaborated with some of the industry’s favorites from all genres including Marshmello, Khalid and Swae Lee, Blackbear, Nelly, John Legend, Camila Cabello, Brooks & Dunn, Lauren Alaina, and Becky G, the WA State Fair said.
Senate Warns Ticketmaster Over Beyoncé Tour Ticket Sales After Taylor Swift Fiasco

Ticketmaster is firmly under the U.S. Senate's microscope as the ticket giant prepares to sell tickets to the upcoming Beyoncé tour ... and it's all because of the Taylor Swift disaster. The Senate Judiciary Committee, which just got finished grilling Ticketmaster's parent company Live Nation, issued a thinly-veiled warning...
Beyoncé 2023 tour announcement poses new test for Ticketmaster

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Beyoncé is heading out on tour for the first time since 2018, giving fans a reason to celebrate, but also posing a test to the embattled Ticketmaster. With stops around the globe and across the U.S. — including locally at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey — the Renaissance World Tour 2023 […]
Ticketmaster Is Changing It's Policies To Help Fans Get Beyonce Tickets?!

Ticketmaster is changing their policies to help avoid the meltdown that happened with the Taylor Swift ticket sales! Ticketmaster will be staggering ticket sales in order to avoid glitches and create shorter wait times! Beyonce fans will also get a chance to get tickets earlier by becoming a verified member, but it still does not guarantee tickets! Click here to read more about these changes!
Call for more US venues to stop taking cut of artist merch sales

Artists in the US have called for more music venues to stop taking a cut of artists’ merch sales, after a venue operating company pledged to drop merch commissions at its venues. Ineffable Music Group have committed to ceasing the practice of taking a cut of the profits artists...

