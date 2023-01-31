Read full article on original website
nyacknewsandviews.com
When It Was Possible to Drive Across the Hudson River On An Ice Bridge (or Skate, Sleigh, & Walk)
Before the first Tappan Zee Bridge and the George Washington Bridge, a winter express route across the Hudson River called the ice bridge. It is hard to conceive of a fully frozen Hudson River today, let alone a defined frozen river crossing from near the foot of Main Street in Nyack to Tarrytown, with cars, motorcycles, trucks, skaters, horses, sleighs, cyclists, sledders, walkers, and ice boats. Because of salty tides in Nyack’s river-that-flows-both-ways, the river doesn’t always freeze. But in the winter of 1917-18, the ice bridge was passable for 43 consecutive days.
anash.org
Yeshiva Dean Shares Personal Stories at Farbrengen
Head Shliach of New Jersey Rabbi Moshe Herson, farbrenged with the Morristown Yeshiva in preparation for Yud Shevat, sharing many personal stories and memories of the early years of the Rebbe’s nesius. Photos: Shmulie Grossbaum. At a farbrengen in preparation for Yud Shevat, Rabbi Moshe Herson, Head Shliach of...
pix11.com
Life coach shares how to practice self-love
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Throughout our lives, we juggle many relationships, from friends to romantic partners, however, it’s important to foster a relationship with yourself. Ryan Haddon, a life coach and meditation teacher, joined New York Living on Wednesday to share simple ways to build a healthy relationship with yourself, and practice self-love. Watch the video player for more.
westchestermagazine.com
A White Plains Hospital Program Exceeds National Quality
White Plains Hospital. Photo Courtesy of White Plains Hospital. The Hospital’s Cardiac Surgery Program, led by renowned New York City surgeon Robert E. Michler, MD, is hitting all of the performance metrics. White Plains Hospital is on a mission to bring advanced care to residents of Westchester and the...
anash.org
300 Bochurim Take Final Halikut Test in New York
Three hundred Chabad bochurim gathered at Chabad of Great Neck, NY on Tuesday afternoon to take the final test of this year’s Halikut program, which had bochurim study and review Chelek Chof Hei of Likkutei Sichos. Three hundred Chabad bochurim gathered at Chabad of Great Neck, NY on Tuesday...
anash.org
Finalists Grilled on Full Volume of Likkutei Sichos
After taking the third and final Halikut test, the three finalists competed in an on-stage competition where they were quizzed by three scholars in the Rebbe’s sichos. After months of diligently studying all the Sichos of Chelek Chof Hei of Likkutei Sichos, 300 Bochurim gathered at Chabad of Great Neck, N.Y., for a full day Siyum event.
NYU student under investigation over antisemitic message on library mail bag
Kate Anderson on January 30, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – StopAntisemitism reports that NYU student Naye Idriss is under investigation after she wrote “Free Palestine” and “Fuck” on a mail bag at the NYU Elmer Holmes Bobst library. In accordance with SA, a nonprofit antisemitism watchdog, Idriss is from Lebanon and is a graduate of Columbia University. She is currently studying at NYU’s Hagop Kevorkian Center for Near Eastern Studies. In the library where Idriss worked as an Arabic translator, NYU opened an investigation after she wrote “Free Palestine” and “Fuck” above the word Israel on an Israeli mailbag. SA The post NYU student under investigation over antisemitic message on library mail bag appeared first on Shore News Network.
tapinto.net
Valley Welcomes New Director of Heart Failure Surgery
RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Valley Health System and Valley Medical Group are pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Burns, MD, as Director of Heart Failure Surgery at The Valley Hospital. Dr. Burns is an experienced cardiovascular surgeon, board certified in general surgery and thoracic surgery, who will bring years of...
Mid-Hudson News Network
OSI unveils West of Hudson Greenway Trails Vision Plan
NEW YORK – The Open Space Institute has unveiled a plan to develop a multi-use trail network connecting the Hudson Valley’s network of scenic trails, diverse communities, and renown green spaces. The visioning effort would develop a trail network that would span more than 250 miles and connect...
tourcounsel.com
Americana Manhasset | Shopping mall in New York
Americana Manhasset is an upscale, open-air shopping mall located in Manhasset, in Nassau County, on Long Island, in New York, United States. It is located along a stretch of Northern Boulevard commonly referred to as the Miracle Mile of Manhasset. Developed by Gerace & Castagna, Incorporated, the Americana Manhasset opened...
PD: Man Nearly Killed Inside Hudson Valley, New York Business
Police found a man bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds. On Monday, police in Putnam County responded to a reported stabbing at a business. Around 10 p.m., the Carmel Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at a business in the 800 block of State Route 6. Upon arrival, responding...
longisland.com
Dr. Jeremy Koppel, Co-Director of Northwell Health’s Alzheimer’s Disease Study Center, Appointed to Alzheimer’s Foundation Advisory Board
The Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) announced the appointment of Jeremy Koppel, M.D. to its Medical, Scientific & Memory Screening Advisory Board. Dr. Koppel is a longtime physician specializing in geriatric psychiatry and Co-Director at the Litwin-Zucker Center for the Study of Alzheimer’s Disease at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research at Northwell Health, in Manhasset.
roi-nj.com
Fort Lee Jewish Community Center finalizes synagogue sale
The Fort Lee Jewish Community Center on Monday said it completed the sale of the synagogue property in Fort Lee to God’s Flock Christian Fellowship Church of the Nazarene. Cynthia “Mawn” La Terra and Maria Lima of Weichert Commercial Brokerage represented the seller and Jaime Weiss, president of Moonachie- based Weiss Realty, acted as consultant to the seller.
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
njbmagazine.com
Lights, Camera, Action!
The Netflix plan selected by the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority (FMERA) over three other bidders’ proposals includes 12 sound stages totaling 500,000 square feet. The project will create 1,500 permanent production jobs, over 3,500 construction-related jobs and generate billions of dollars in economic activity in the years ahead.
5 of Our Favorite Sushi Restaurants in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - When it comes to savoring delicious sushi in NJ, many options are available. In this article, we'll highlight three top New Jersey sushi restaurants. Ninja Sushi in Nutley, Kim's Sushi in West Orange, and Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park. Sagami Japanese Restaurant in Collingswood also makes a list.
In video circulating online, Staten Island high school teacher uses racial slur while talking to student; DOE investigating
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An incident involving a Tottenville High School teacher using a racial slur that was caught on video and is circulating on social media is under investigation by city education officials. In the video, posted to Snapchat and sent anonymously to the Advance/SILive.com, the teacher at...
hudsonvalleypress.com
Rally For Enforcement of Six Stop Work Orders
NEW WINDSOR – Edie Johnson lovingly recalls coming to the Cornwall area as a teenager, falling in love with the enrapturing, mountainous backdrop and lush landscape. Later in life, she returned, and chose for the past 24 years to make Blooming Grove her home for those very reasons, along with the passion she has for the nearby wildlife who share her piece of Hudson Valley heaven.
Long-abandoned NYC school heads to auction block
A judge has flunked this landlord’s last-ditch attempt to prevent a foreclosure. Despite the owner’s efforts, a decades-vacant former East Village public school is set to hit the auction block this spring. Gregg Singer has owned the hulking, 152,000-square-foot P.S. 64 since 1998, when he bought the site (which ceased being a school in 1977) for $3.15 million at auction, planning to turn the space into dorms. But those dreams were never realized: Its only tenant, the Charas/El Bohio Community Center, was evicted in 2001, and the historic structure has deteriorated into a local eyesore and a multi-pronged legal battle in the...
Startling Video: Tour the “Dead” White Plains Mall
Last year, the official announcement was made about the fate of the Galleria Mall in White Plains, NY, and in just a few short months it will be gone forever. There's unfortunately nothing new about the death of another New York shopping center (South Hills Mall, anyone?), but that doesn't make it any less sad. One loyal Galleria Mall customer took a recent tour of the now nearly-empty space to say one last farewell before it disappears for good.
