Fresno, CA

24 indicted in cross-country marijuana distribution case

By Ben Mitchell
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fnu6O_0kXgpweD00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Twenty-four defendants were charged with marijuana distribution, money laundering, firearms, and related offenses in a 99-count indictment. According to the indictment, between 2016 and June 2022, thousands of kilograms of marijuana were shipped from a small store called Fast Pack & Ship in Fresno, California, to many locations across the country, including the Capital Region of New York.

Two of the suspects who were allegedly involved in shipping the drugs were Dwight A. Singletary II and McKenzie Merrialice Coles, both of New York. Recipients of the packages in the Capital Region included David Singletary; Lawrence Mumphrey; Deandre Caldwell; Rosemary Coles; Niara Banks; Jazell Shuler; Toqwanda Ketchmore; Victor Turner; JuneAllyson Osman; Consanga Harris; and LaFay Pearson.

Edibles containing THC were also shipped from Fast Pack & Ship and allegedly sold in the Capital Region. Police executed search warrants at “knock spots” including on 5th Avenue in Troy, where marijuana products were sold through a slot in the door.

Police: Albany man involved in two recent Lark Street shootings

During the course of the investigation, firearms and ammunition were seized at “knock spots” and residences belonging to those who ran them, including David Singletary and Lawrence Mumphrey. Both are alleged to have been prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition as previously convicted felons.

Proceeds from drug sales were allegedly laundered through money transfers, transportation and delivery of cash, and real estate transactions. Cash and money orders were deposited into various bank accounts, including accounts in the names of Dwight Singletary’s companies, DAS Empire, Inc. and Daddy D’s Boutique, and McKenzie Coles’ company, M.M.M.C. Management, Inc.

Real estate transactions include Dwight Singletary and Coles’ purchases of two residents in Fresno for $820,000. Money from marijuana proceeds also went into renovating properties owned by Dwight Singletary and DAS Empire in the Capital Region, some of which were later sold, including a residence on 5th Avenue in Troy.

Malta woman accused of setting fire to her home

The indictment contains forfeiture allegations seeking forfeiture of seven properties in Fresno and the Capital Region, over $300,000 in cash and funds seized from bank accounts; several vehicles, including a 2021 Mercedes G63 and a 2021 Mercedes S580; over $500,000 worth of jewelry, including a Patek Philippe watch worth over $114,000; luxury items, including a chinchilla fur vest; and firearms and ammunition.

The defendants who have appeared in court have been released on conditions pending trial except for Dwight Singletary, David Singletary, and Lawrence Murphy, who were detained. The following 17 defendants are being charged with the following crimes and face the following minimum and maximum terms of imprisonment on the most serious counts:

Defendant Age Charges Min/Max
Dwight A. Singletary II, aka “Nutt” and “Mike Jones” 40 Conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
Possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.
Maintaining a drug-involved premises.
Conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Money laundering.
Transactions in criminally derived property. 		Minimum:10 years Maximum: Life
McKenzie Merrialice Coles, aka “Kenzie” 35 Conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
Conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Money laundering.
Transactions in criminally derived property. 		Minimum:10 years Maximum: Life
David Singletary, aka “DB” 36 Conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
Possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.
Possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.
Maintaining a drug-involved premises.
Conspiracy to commit money laundering. 		Minimum:10 years Maximum: Life
Isiah Ti-Quan Clements, aka “Zay” 35 Conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
Conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Money laundering. 		Minimum:10 years Maximum: Life
Lawrence Mumphrey, aka “L” 43 Conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
Possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.
Maintaining a drug-involved premises. Possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Possession of firearms and ammunition by a prohibited person.
Conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Money laundering. 		Minimum:15 years Maximum: Life
Latrice Mumphrey 41 Conspiracy to commit money laundering. Money laundering. Maximum: 20 years
Deandre Caldwell, aka “Dilli,” “Dillinger,” and “Dre” 30 Conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
Possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.
Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. 		Minimum:10 years Maximum: Life
Rosemary Coles 70 Conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
Conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Money laundering. 		Minimum:10 years Maximum: Life
Kristle Walker, aka “Demii” 30 Conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Money laundering.
False statements. 		Maximum: 20 years
Niara Banks, aka “Nie” 31 Conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
Conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Money laundering. 		Maximum: 20 years
Jazell Shuler 34 Conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
Conspiracy to commit money laundering. 		Minimum: 5 years Maximum: 40 years
Toqwanda Ketchmore, aka “Quannie” 28 Conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Minimum: 5 years Maximum: 40 years
Victor Turner 58 Conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Minimum: 5 years Maximum: 40 years
JuneAllyson Osman, aka “Juney” 57 Conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Minimum: 5 years Maximum: 40 years
LaFay Pearson, aka “Lala” 21 Conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Maximum: 20 years
Consanga Harris, aka “Sondy” 62 Conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Minimum: 5 years Maximum: 40 years
Alyssa June White 29 Conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
Conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Money laundering. 		Maximum: 20 years
NEWS10 ABC

