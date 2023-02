Carrington, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—The fourth ranked and undefeated Bulldogs of Sargent County (SC) jumped out to a 20-7 lead after the first quarter and knocked off the homestanding Cardinals 58-42. The Bulldogs were paced by Fletcher Wilprecht with 16 points, Luke Martinson with 15, and Gaven Christianson added 10 points aiding the SC victory. Hudson Schmitz carried the Carrington offense with a game high 19 points and Jack Erickson added 9 points for the Cards. The Bulldogs improved to 15-0 and the Cardinals dropped to 9-6 and will host Harvey-Wells County tomorrow afternoon at Carrington High school. The next broadcast for the Carrington boys will be next Tuesday night when they travel to Oakes. The game will be aired on AM 1220 KDDR (THE TORNADO), AM 1600 KDAK (THE CARDINAL), FM 100.1, and www.newsdakota.com.

CARRINGTON, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO