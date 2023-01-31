Gloria (Pizzi) Marini, 92, passed away peacefully on Jan. 20th, surrounded by family at home. Beloved wife of the late Edward Marini. Devoted mother of Pamela Pasquarosa, Weymouth, MA, Brian Marini and wife Christine, Fort Lauderdale FL, and the late Cheryl Marini. Sister of John Pizzi. Loving Nana to Jessica and Nicholas Pelletier, Nicholas Pasquarosa, and Ben Marini; and doting “GiGi” to her great-children, Audri, Max and Rilo. Gloria was a life-long resident of Quincy. She worked as a food services manager in the Quincy Public school system for many years. Gloria was an avid bowler and a great bridge player, she enjoyed traveling, but mostly enjoyed spending time with her family.

QUINCY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO