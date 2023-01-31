SPILLING THE TEA| Lisa Marie Presley's will; J. Hud dating Common; Bridgerton update

Read full article on original website
Related
In final interview, Lisa Marie Presley’s health struggles were evident
Billy Bush, the host of Extra, says he interviewed Lisa Marie Presley before she walked into the Golden Globes and recalls that "she was off."
Priscilla Presley And Riley Keough At Odds Over Lisa Marie Presley’s Trust
It has been reported that Lisa Marie Presley was in debt before she died but still had millions of dollars in her estate. A source told TMZ that Lisa Marie had recently taken out two life insurance policies, one for $25 million and one for $10 million. She was apparently trying to pay off some of her debts.
Bustle
Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral Reveals She Had A Secret Granddaughter
Lisa Marie Presley’s funeral didn’t just include A-list guests and memorable tributes from her family — it also featured the surprise mention of Presley’s secret grandchild. During a speech at the Jan. 22 public memorial, held at Elvis Presley’s famous Graceland estate, it was revealed that the singer’s daughter Riley Keough secretly welcomed her first child with husband Ben Smith-Petersen. Keough’s representative confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple had a daughter in 2022 without giving any specifics, including the name or birthday.
Lisa Marie Presley talks about relationship with Elvis (2003)
In a 2003 interview with CNN, Lisa Marie Presley talked about what her relationship was like with her father, Elvis Presley.
Lisa Marie Presley Spilled About Intimate Bedroom Romps With Ex-Husband Michael Jackson Years Before Her Shocking Death
The world was confused when Lisa Marie Presley eloped with Michael Jackson in 1994, but there was sexual chemistry. The two consummated their marriage on their wedding night and continued to be intimate during their 20-month union, RadarOnline.com can reveal.As this outlet reported, Elvis Presley's only child died on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie's passing comes 13 years after her second husband's death. After her failed marriage with Danny Keough — whom she shared two children with — she said "I do" to Jackson.When Lisa Marie was promoting her second album, Now What, she dropped juicy details about...
Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband Michael Lockwood says he's 'reeling' from her death, but their 14-year-old twins will carry the 'family's legacy'
Michael Lockwood said "nothing prepares us for such an unexpected tragedy" after the death of ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley last week.
Here’s what will happen to Graceland after Lisa Marie Presley’s death
Graceland, Elvis Presley’s mansion and tourist destination, is going to the rock icon’s granddaughters following the death of his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, at age 54.
MarketRealist
Guitarist Michael Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley's Fourth Husband, Is Worth Millions
Fourth in the series of husbands of Lisa Marie Presley, Michael Lockwood is a guitarist and producer to this day. He has worked with a number of well-known artists including Carly Simon and Aimee Mann. His divorce from Lisa Marie was finalized in 2021. What is Michael Lockwood's net worth in 2023?
housebeautiful.com
Lisa Marie Presley's Children: Everything To Know About Her Four Kids And Spouses
Fans were shocked Thursday night when news broke that Lisa Marie Presley had died after reportedly going into cardiac arrest. Her mom, Priscilla Presley, shared the news with news outlets in a public statement. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful...
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s
Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
Divorced woman takes her teenager's Christmas present back to the store since she wasn't happy with it
Single parents have to do the best they can, especially when the other parent is out of the picture. Teenagers can be hard to deal with in a situation like a divorce, especially when it comes to getting them gifts.
Man Leaves Son’s Wedding After the Groom Has the Traditional Mother-Son Dance With His Aunt Instead of His Stepmom
When Jordan was only 13 years old, his mom passed away. Several years later, his dad remarried, but Jordan never got close to his new stepmom and even moved in with his aunt. Jordan is now 27 and has recently gotten married. And at his wedding, he refused to have the traditional mother-son dance with his stepmom. His dad reached out to the public via Reddit to explain what happened.
Elvis’ Austin Butler Reveals Immediate ‘Relationship’ With Lisa Marie Presley Before Her Death
Austin Butler shares his own memories getting to know the late daughter of Elvis Presley.
Austin Butler Recalls ‘Immediate’ Bond With Late Lisa Marie Presley: ‘She Just Opened Up To Me’
Austin Butler, 31, spoke about his bond with the late Lisa Marie Presley when he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon January 30. The Oscar nominee recalled meeting Elvis Presley‘s daughter at Graceland, where they screened the Elvis movie for the first time, and said that prior to that encounter he had “never had had an experience where I met somebody and felt an immediate depth of relationship to them.” Austin described Lisa Marie — who died at the age of 54 on January 12 after suffering cardiac arrest — as “a person who didn’t really have anything to prove and wouldn’t open up to everybody.” Austin added, “And she just opened up to me.”
Singer Babyface Agrees To Pay Ex-Wife $37,500 Per Month In Divorce Settlement
R&B singer and music producer Babyface reached a divorce settlement agreement with his ex-wife and will pay $37,000 per month in support to his former spouse, RadarOnline.com has learned. Babyface, 64, whose real name is Kenneth Brian Edmonds, reached the deal with his ex, Nicole Pantenburg. Unlike most high-profile divorces, Babyface and Pantenburg entered into their divorce finalization on amicable terms. According to The Blast, the former Dancing with the Stars announced he separated from his now ex-wife in the summer of 2021. The singer made the decision to end his marriage and officially filed for divorce days later. While...
Lisa Marie & Priscilla Presley Cry While Watching Austin Butler Win Golden Globe For ‘Elvis’: Watch
Austin Butler, 31, took home his first-ever Golden Globe for the Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) category for portraying Elvis Presley in 2022’s Elvis biopic at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards — and he wasn’t the only emotional one in the room. Elvis’ wife, Priscilla Presley, 77, and their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, 54, were seen crying as Austin accepted the award on stage on Jan. 10. He also sweetly shouted them out during his speech. “Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me,” he said. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”
Fans Upset That ‘The View’ Ignored Lisa Marie Presley’s Death
Fans of The View were not happy last week. The day after the news broke that Elvis Presley’s only child, Lisa Marie Presley, died at the age of 54, The View did not mention her death on the air. Whoopi Goldberg was not present during the episode and some fans speculated that things would be different if she had been there.
smithmountainlake.com
Lisa Marie Presley honored in Las Vegas, where she worked to preserve father’s legacy
LAS VEGAS (KVVU) -- The late Lisa Marie Presley was honored by tourists and fans in the Entertainment Capital of the World, where she worked to preserve her late father’s iconic legacy. Flowers and candles were left outside the Graceland Wedding Chapel, with a photo of the King of...
Austin Butler Shares Memory With Lisa Marie Presley After Making ‘Elvis’: “We Got So Close So Fast”
While reflecting on his stream of awards honors, including the Oscar nod for best actor, Austin Butler shared an experience he had with the late Lisa Marie Presley while debuting his portrayal of her father, Elvis. “I first met Lisa when we screened the film at Graceland. And I’ve never had an experience where I met somebody and felt an immediate depth of relationship to them,” the Elvis star said during a visit to Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show on Monday. “She was a person who didn’t really have anything to prove and wouldn’t open up to everybody, and she just...
Priscilla Presley says she’s ‘having to learn to live’ without Lisa Marie
Priscilla Presley has spoken about the loss of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, on what would have been her 55th birthday.Lisa Marie died unexpectedly on 12 January, shortly after being rushed to hospital.Now, Elvis Presley’s former wife Priscilla said she is “having to learn to live without” her only daughter.Speaking to Page Six on Wednesday (1 February), Priscilla said: “Today would have been Lisa’s 55th birthday.”“My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together,” said the 77-year-old.She continued: “From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I’ve protected, loved and guided her, as...
Comments / 0