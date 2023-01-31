SPILLING THE TEA| Lisa Marie Presley's will; J. Hud dating Common; Bridgerton update

Austin Butler, 31, spoke about his bond with the late Lisa Marie Presley when he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon January 30. The Oscar nominee recalled meeting Elvis Presley‘s daughter at Graceland, where they screened the Elvis movie for the first time, and said that prior to that encounter he had “never had had an experience where I met somebody and felt an immediate depth of relationship to them.” Austin described Lisa Marie — who died at the age of 54 on January 12 after suffering cardiac arrest — as “a person who didn’t really have anything to prove and wouldn’t open up to everybody.” Austin added, “And she just opened up to me.”

2 DAYS AGO