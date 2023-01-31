Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Over 900 Ohio schools receiving additional state grants for safety
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More than 900 additional schools will receive state funding for physical safety and security upgrades as part of Ohio's K-12 school safety grant program. This is the fourth round of funding in which 945 schools received a combined $68 million. The governor's office said a...
Ohio budget proposes $2.5B to prepare ‘shovel ready’ sites for new businesses
This investment would put $2.5 billion into preparing sites all across Ohio to have ‘shovel-ready’ locations, allowing business to just simply come to Ohio, with the hope to attract some bigger names.
WTOV 9
Local fire chiefs, EMA officials say Ohio House Bill 509 is a bad idea
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — New legislation will impact some emergency service units across Ohio. House Bill 509 was signed by Gov. DeWine on Jan. 5, removing assistant EMS and fire instructor certifications. It also changes continuing education requirements. Now those in both fields are speaking out and expressing their...
acluohio.org
HB 458: What Changed and Why Does it Harm Ohio Voters?
On January 6, Governor DeWine signed HB 458 into law, radically altering Ohio elections – and not for the better. This legislation contains many changes detrimental to election accessibility and thus the power of Ohio voters. The new anti-voter law:. Forces in-person voters to use an unexpired photo ID...
WSYX ABC6
TRANSCRIPT | Gov. DeWine's 2023 State of the State address
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The following is a transcript of prepared remarks by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for his 2022 State of the State address. Chief Justice Kennedy and Justices of the Ohio Supreme Court,. Elected State Officials,. Lieutenant Governor Husted,. My Fellow Citizens of Ohio. We meet at...
WSYX ABC6
DeWine State of State filled with promises from school funding to police training
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Future governors may well look back on Gov. Mike DeWine's 2023 State of the State address and wonder where all the money came from to pay for all those promises. With state coffers flush from billions in federal COVID aid, DeWine's first speech of his...
Gov. Mike DeWine proposes sweeping spending plan to help Ohio children in State of the State address
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine, in his State of the State address on Tuesday, laid out a wide-ranging spending plan to help Ohio children, from expanding childcare and children’s health care to providing more education funding from kindergarten to college. DeWine, speaking before a packed Ohio House...
Ohio communities collect more law enforcement fines than most in U.S.
(The Center Square) – Ohio communities collected more fines and fees than local governments in nearly every other state, according to a new report. A Reason Foundation report that examined revenues generated through law enforcement by local governments, showed Ohio ranked seventh in the country in collecting the most fines and fees 2020. “The primary responsibilities of the legal system are to promote public safety and to provide for justice....
cleveland.com
How dare they? Failed Senate candidate Mike Gibbons plans to punish disobedient House Republicans: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland businessman Mike Gibbons spent his own $18 million last year running for the U.S. Senate. Now Gibbons plans to spend his fortune to defeat new Republican House Speaker Jason Stephens when he runs for reelection next year as well as the 21 Republican Ohio state representatives who teamed up with Democrats to elect Stephens. Why? We’re wondering on Today in Ohio.
What is P-EBT and who qualifies for it in Ohio?
Some Ohio schools and children may be eligible to receive P-EBT benefits.
perrysburg.com
Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted plan to cut one-third of Ohio Administrative Code
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted shared a new plan that, when complete, will eliminate nearly one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) by targeting duplicative provisions, outdated sections and unnecessary requirements. Under the direction of Lt. Governor Husted, Ohio’s Common Sense Initiative (CSI) was tasked with identifying sections of the OAC that are no longer…
How Ohio is making it easier for new residents to get licensed for work
“What this bill is trying to do is to reduce barriers to entry for people who are wanting to come to Ohio, so we want to make Ohio a friendly state,” said Greg Lawson, a research fellow at right-leaning think tank The Buckeye Institute, which offered proponent testimony on the bill during public debate in 2022.
Where are the 20 highest property taxes in Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Six Cuyahoga County areas are among the 10 places in Ohio with the highest property tax rates - all above $3,200 per $100,000 of home value. But Montgomery County once again claims the place with the highest residential property tax rate in Ohio. Based on 2022 property...
Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Groundhog Day 2023: Did Ohio’s Buckeye Chuck see his shadow?
MARION, Ohio – Buckeye Chuck, Ohio’s prognosticating groundhog, says Ohio will have six more weeks of winter weather. Legend is if the groundhog sees his shadow, he returns to his burrow to wait out six more weeks of winter. Buckeye Chuck sent a signal Thursday. He wouldn’t even...
Ohio hands out final round of demolition grants
The DeWine administration is handing out $54.5 million to fund demolition projects around Ohio. The money comes from a $150 million revitalization program set up in the 2021 budget. Friday’s announcement covers nearly 600 sites in 15 counties. The majority of those projects are vacant single family homes — many in Montgomery and Trumbull counties. […] The post Ohio hands out final round of demolition grants appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ODNR tackles fracking on public lands
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With fracking soon becoming a reality in Ohio state parks and forests, the public had a chance to voice their concerns this morning during a commission meeting of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). At the meeting, activists and people who enjoy public parks statewide asked the commission to add […]
NBC4 Columbus
Suspects from New York, Louisiana found with illegal drug in Ohio on I-80
FREEDOM, Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Three people from New York and one person from Louisiana are facing charges after deputies with the Portage County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Tuesday on I-80 in Freedom Township. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, its Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine proposes new $2,500 tax deduction for parents, exemptions for baby essentials
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is proposing new tax cuts for parents, he announced Tuesday while rolling out his new two-year state budget plan. DeWine said he wants to adopt a new state income-tax deduction worth $2,500 per child and eliminate the state sales tax for “critical infant supplies,” including diapers, wipes, cribs, car seats, strollers and safety equipment.
13abc.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol looking for new cadets
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for men and women to join their team to build a better tomorrow, according to a press release sent out Tuesday. Interested applicants must go through a physical and written test before being selected for the Patrol’s Training Academy...
