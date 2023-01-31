Read full article on original website
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.
NBA Superstar Demands Immediate Trade
Julia Koch -- A Rich New York Female Who's Giving Away Millions; Contact If You're Needy
The Patient Picked a Piece of Tumor Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Hand
Dangerous Arctic blast to hit Northeast, shattering records: Friday weather updates
longisland.com
Peruvian Restaurant, Cuzco 41, Opens in Lynbrook
A spot to get Peruvian food opened up in Lynbrook recently in the old Artisan spot. People in the area are cheering the fact that they can get authentic food from Peru right in their neighborhood. The menu includes appetizers like Empanadas with choice of chicken, beef, or cheese ($8),...
NBC New York
George Santos' District Office in Queens Vandalized With Gold Paint
New York's embattled congressman found himself the target of vandalism at the end of another scandal-ridden week. Someone took gold spray paint to Rep. George Santos' district office in Queens, police confirmed Friday. A photo shared online shows the paint sprayed across the front window of his office off Northern...
10 Best Restaurants for Mexican Cuisine in Westchester, NY
I love Mexican food! Not only is it some of the most delicious food out there, I often find it to be the freshest food around. Sometimes; however, it is difficult to find authentic cuisine. Yes, we all love our Chipotle's, Moe's, and Salsa Fresca's (Salsa Fresca is the best,...
News 12
Guide: Warming centers around Long Island
Warming centers are open around Long Island to help residents during the current wave of dangerously cold temperatures. February 2-February 5: Open 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. February 2: Open 8:00 a.m. – 12:15 a.m. February 3: Open 8:00 a.m. – 12:45 a.m. February 4: Open 8:00...
NY1
2 new beaches coming to NYC, with first slated for this summer
Two new beaches are slated to open in the city — one on the Hudson River that will be ready for sunbathers this summer, and another on the East River that will open in the coming years. The Hudson River Park Trust plans to open a beach just north...
5 Nabbed In String Of Home Burglaries In Nassau County
Nov. 15 - Mead Lane in Westbury. All five suspects, who range in age from 24 to 47, were arrested at around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at a home in Queens, police said. They were identified as:. Yefferson Camero-Alzate, age 29, of College Point, Queens - Charged with second-degree...
queenseagle.com
Officials look to Queens locals for Creedmoor campus ideas
For years, the sprawling campus of Creedmoor Psychiatric Center has remained mostly abandoned. With its troubling history of patient treatment, the vast campus has become fodder for local ghost stories and urban adventures. Beyond a remaining hospital and a government building, it has been used for little else in recent years.
NYS Music
NYCB Theatre at Westbury to Eight Shows to Catholic Health Concert Series
Long Island will become a hotspot for music entertainment this year when the NYCB Theatre at Westbury opens its doors to some of the world’s biggest performers. On Jan. 30, the venue announced eight new shows as part of its ongoing Catholic Health Concert Series. The entertainment venue is located just outside Westbury in the hamlet of Jericho.
The African American exodus from New York City
Faith Robinson holds a photograph of her grandmother standing in front of her family’s brownstone in Bed-Stuy in the 1990s. While the city’s overall population grows, the number of non-Hispanic Blacks continues to tumble; an epicenter of the change is Bed-Stuy. [ more › ]
Housing: Where the Rentals Are in Huntington
Editor’s Note: With housing a perennial topic of debate in Huntington, but with Gov. Kathy Hochul pressuring communities to create more, we’re taking a look at various aspects of the issue in Huntington with a series of articles throughout the year. It is clear that Read More ...
tourcounsel.com
Kings Plaza Shopping Center | Shopping mall in New York City
Kings Plaza (officially the Kings Plaza Shopping Center) is a shopping center within the Mill Basin section of Brooklyn, New York City, United States. Opened in September 1970, it is located at the southeast corner of Flatbush Avenue and Avenue U, just north of Floyd Bennett Field. The mall's anchor stores include Best Buy, Burlington, Lowe's, Macy's, Primark, and Zara. Previous anchor stores of the mall include Alexander's, JCPenney, and Sears.
More than a quarter of NYC shootings take place in these six neighborhoods
More than a quarter of all Big Apple shootings take place in just six harried NYPD precincts — all of them in the Bronx and Brooklyn, according to a citywide performance report released this week. The Mayor’s Management Report highlights the city’s most bullet-riddled neighborhoods — covering areas including Mott Haven, Morrisania and Woodlawn in the Bronx, and Brooklyn’s Brownsville, East New York and Cypress Hill — where about 27% of shootings take place. “I am tired of it. Sometimes you can’t even sleep because of the shootings,” said Ralph Campbell, 59, who has lived in his Brownsville neighborhood for 45 years. “You are...
Mineola mayor says Long Island residents 'feel betrayed' by George Santos
Mineola Mayor Paul Pereira says Santos has done nothing to help his Long Island district so far.
Herald Community Newspapers
North Shore shelter needs long-term home
For two and a half months, Orlando Sotlo hasn’t had a permanent place to sleep. Sometimes he sets up a tarp in one of the wooded areas of the city. Other times he’s offered a truck to stay in for a few nights. Either way, he sees puffs...
Curbed
Good Luck Switching to an Induction Stove in the City
Next year, New York City will start blocking new buildings from bringing in natural gas, part of a push to get off fossil fuels, and the governor wants to take that ban statewide. Meanwhile, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is weighing whether to ban sales of new gas stoves, citing studies that show they release nitrogen dioxide, methane, and other chemicals, which have been linked to childhood asthma and cancer.
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Laurelton, Queens, where you'll find Tudor-style houses, larger lots, and lower taxes
The southeastern Queens community of Laurelton, which gave us the infamous financial swindler Bernie Madoff, is a quiet neighborhood of mostly Tudor-style houses that was modeled after an English village. Named for the laurels that grew there a century ago, Laurelton shows off its leafy heritage with a series of...
Eater
One of NYC’s Most Exclusive Restaurants Acts As If the Rules Don’t Apply
Casa Cruz, the exclusive London social club and restaurant that debuted an NYC location last year, temporarily closed this week due to permitting issues, according to the New York Post. As of January 30, the restaurant received notice from the Commissioner of Health and Mental Hygiene, that it would have to shut down operations due to bucking the rules, and allegedly “operating without a permit.” A representative tells says the temporary closure was “due to a clerical error” and reopened last night. Casa Cruz is located in a Beaux-Arts Mansion on East 61 Street, filled with artwork by Keith Haring, Andy Warhol, and David Hockney, with no shortage of celebrity spottings. It is one of a spattering of new restaurants in the city that function as a private dining club for the elite. Update: February 1, 2023, 11:23 a.m.: This article was updated to include information from a spokesperson that Casa Cruz has reopened.
New Yorkers rally in favor of congestion pricing
NEW YORK -- A rally was held in upper Manhattan on Thursday in favor of congestion pricing, which is expected to go into effect later this year.The controversial tolling plan is being held up by the federal government, which must approve an environmental study.Once the feds give the green light, rates will be set for vehicles entering the Central Business District below 60th Street.Advocates say revenue from the tolling is needed to improve mass transit."The entire system throughout our region, all of its millions of riders, deserve, need and pay for a better system, better tracks, better cars, elevators, accessibility improvements," said Lisa Daglian, executive director of the Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to the MTA.The rally was held near the George Washington Bridge in response to a recent rally held by New Jersey lawmakers who are trying to stop the project.
qchron.com
Belt Pkwy. crash kills two teens in Queens
The death of two teens and the injury of another on Sunday night at the Belt Parkway near 150th Street in Springfield Gardens was the result of high speed, according to a preliminary report by the NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad. Three teens were in a BMW 328 allegedly...
You can now travel from Manhattan to JFK airport for a mere $13
The much-anticipated opening of Grand Central Madison station has brought along with it a slew of transportation updates, including a new service that will allow New Yorkers to commute to John F. Kennedy Airport on the cheap. Specifically, for a mere $13, travelers will now be able to take a Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train from the new East side hub to the JFK AirTrain in Jamaica and then easily get to the airport from there.
