Where to Watch the Super Bowl During Your Disney Vacation
We all know the answer to the famous Super Bowl question, “What are you going to do next?” “I’m going to Disney World!”. If you really are going to be at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World on February 12, 2023, there are plenty of fantastic places to catch the biggest game of the year. Super Bowl 2023 is shaping up to be an incredible game, and fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will be happy to know they won’t miss watching the big game while on their Disney Park Park vacation.
Hints & Hacks for Your Animal Kingdom Day
As a Disney Parks insider that has been visiting Animal Kingdom since it opened in 1998, I have to share my belief that this is the hottest Disney Park. Maybe it’s the dense foliage, pavement, or proximity. Regardless, some of my hottest-ever Disney Park days happened in Animal Kingdom Park. For this reason, I always recommend visitors arrive at the rope drop (Park opening). This maximizes the time you can enjoy the attractions with cooler temperatures. Not to mention you will be able to head to a high-traffic attraction first and save time in line!
How to Get Your Frozen Fix at Walt Disney World
Let it go at Disney World? Frozen fans are all over Walt Disney World Resort, which should be no surprise. After all, the 2013 animated film Frozen was a box office hit, raking in over $1,072.4 million worldwide, winning an Oscar and an Academy Award for Best Animated Picture. The score for this movie was also incredibly successful, thanks to the musical talents of Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, and Kristen Bell. Versions of “Let It Go” still hold the number 13 and number 4 spot on the list of greatest Disney Billboard Music hits.
Imagineering Legend Shares the Best Way to Get Around Walt Disney World
Considering using an ECV during your next Walt Disney World vacation? If you do not already have a scooter of your own, you can always rent an ECV at each Park during your trip. Many Guests, however, opt to rent a scooter from an outside company as doing so can often be less expensive than renting each day in the Parks, and this gives you the ability to have your scooter with you at your Resort and wherever else you may go during your trip to Central Florida.
Hints & Hacks for a Day in EPCOT
Magic Kingdom is iconic Disney magic; I learn something on each visit to Animal Kingdom. Walking into the magic of the movies at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is an excellent Disney Park experience. Still, my all-time favorite Disney experience will always be a visit to EPCOT. If you are looking for insider tips or the unofficial guide to EPCOT, this guide is for you. Sure, you know to hit staples like Frozen Ever After, Spaceship Earth, and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, but here are a Disney insider’s best hints and hacks for a day in EPCOT.
How Disney World is Celebrating Black History Month
February 1 signifies the first day of Black History Month, and Disney has big plans to celebrate this year. This month, Walt Disney World Resort will embrace the return of Disney’s “Celebrate Soulfully” events. The Celebrate Soulfully event encourages Guests to immerse themselves in music, art, food, and experiences that honor and celebrate Black History Month at Walt Disney World.
Disney’s Hollywood Studios Reveals Exciting New Character Updates
Are you excited to meet some of your favorite Disney characters during your next trip to “The Most Magical Place on Earth”? Thankfully meeting characters has largely returned to normal since changes were made during the pandemic, and Guests visiting Walt Disney World today can meet many of the most popular characters in the theme parks and at select dining experiences.
Disney Just Revealed Big Updates for the Future of Its Storyliving Community
We are finally getting more information on Disney’s new Storyliving Community. The new community, called “Cotino,” is marketed as “the ultimate destination for curious dreamers and doers seeking exploration, innovation, and inspiration.” The Disney community is currently being built in Palm Springs, California, but the details of Cotino have been mainly concealed. On January 31, Disney finally revealed some more information about Cotino in a new video released on their Youtube Channel.
Exciting Changes at Disneyland Leave Walt Disney World Guests Wanting More
Visiting Disney Parks has changed dramatically since the pre-pandemic days of spontaneous visits and unrestricted Park Hopping. The theme park reservation system, which operates at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, is just one point of agitation for Guests, along with Park Hopping restrictions, Annual Pass sales (or lack thereof), and more.
Fans Left Disappointed after Disney’s Latest Annual Pass Update
For frequent visitors to Disney Parks, Annual Passes offer an opportunity to spend time at the Parks all year long without having to purchase a day ticket each time. Unfortunately for Guests hoping to revisit their favorite theme parks, though, both Disneyland Magic Keys and Walt Disney World Annual Passes have been extremely challenging to come by in recent years.
Fans React to Disneyland’s Ambitious New Nighttime Spectacular
Reviews for the new nighttime spectacular in Disneyland Park are beginning to flow in. The new show, which is called “Wondrous Journeys,” has been highly anticipated by fans since it was announced as part of Disneyland’s 100th-anniversary celebration. The new show has begun nightly performances at Disneyland Park since January 27th, and fans are beginning to share how they feel about the Wondrous Journeys on social media.
Where to Stream Disneyland’s New Bridal Gown Fashion Show
Bells will be ringing! If you are an upcoming bride, a hopeless romantic, or just a fan of a Disney wedding gown, clear your schedule on February 10, 2023. Disneyland Resort will host a magical fashion show on that day to showcase their brand new line of Princess-inspired wedding dresses.
Love Is in the Air With Exciting Seasonal Events at This Disney Park
Can YOU feel the love tonight? Guests attending Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts Nite will definitely feel love in the air this season. This January 31- February 16, Disney will invite Guests to celebrate sweethearts night alongside Disney’s most iconic fairytale couples. If you managed to snag a ticket to the sold-out event, there is so much for you to be excited about this Valentine’s Day.
Pricing Details Confirmed for This Year’s Garden Rocks Concert Series in EPCOT
We hope you’ve been able to enjoy the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, the seasonal event that is currently taking over this Disney Park. But, if you are all about looking ahead to the spring, the festivities will continue from March 1-July 5 at this year’s EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.
Disney Stands by Theme Park Reservations in Response To Annual Passholders’ Lawsuit
The Walt Disney World Resort has continued to stand by the Park Pass Reservation System, which has operated since the theme parks reopened during the pandemic. When the Parks reopened in the summer of 2020, state and local government restrictions, along with guidance from the CDC, dictated that capacity limits be put in place for all kinds of public spaces. Of course, we’ve made a lot of progress since then, and other pandemic-era restrictions have all ended.
One of Disney World’s Most Popular Roller Coasters Is Closing This Month
The Walt Disney World Resort has several new and updated thrill rides coming in the next couple of years, including Tiana’s Bayou Adventure as a replacement to Splash Mountain and TRON Lightcycle / Run, both in the Magic Kingdom. While Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is not set to open until...
Disney Makes Fortune’s List of ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’
The last year was a challenging one for the Walt Disney Company between continued union negotiations with theme park Cast Members, the ongoing recovery from the pandemic, and the ousting of now-former CEO Bob Chapek. Still, the company has a 100-year legacy behind it that is being celebrated this year with Disney100 festivities in Disneyland Park, and around the world.
All the Exciting New Shows and Movies Coming to Disney+ This February
February is going to be a HUGE month for Disney movie fans. This month, so many exciting new movies and TV shows will be coming to Disney+ that you will not want to miss. Prepare to pop your popcorn, turn on the TV, and get ready to watch all the fantastic new content coming to Disney+ this month.
Disney+ Announces Release Date for ‘Star Wars: Visions Volume 2’
Massive news for Star Wars fans was announced today; Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 is coming to Disney+ this Spring. Star Wars: Visions wowed fans back in 2021 when the first volume was released. The animated anthology series, produced by Lucasfilm, gave a new and diverse perspective to the Star Wars universe. The episodes of the first volume of Star Wars: Visions were directed by seven Japanese animation studios. These studios were Kamikaze Douga, Studio Colorido, Geno Studio, Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Production I.G, and Science SARU. They all used their background in anime to show the Star Wars universe through a new lens.
