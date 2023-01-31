Considering using an ECV during your next Walt Disney World vacation? If you do not already have a scooter of your own, you can always rent an ECV at each Park during your trip. Many Guests, however, opt to rent a scooter from an outside company as doing so can often be less expensive than renting each day in the Parks, and this gives you the ability to have your scooter with you at your Resort and wherever else you may go during your trip to Central Florida.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO