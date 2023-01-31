Mat-Su school bus workers walk off job after Durham presents final offer

Read full article on original website
Catnip Addict
5d ago
They got hired with a higher bid than Laidlaw and now striking. But from what I understand it’s not the drivers that chose to strike but it was the union.
Banning book reading at school board meetings?
It is paradoxical that Anchorage students can read books from the school libraries, yet their parents are stopped from reading them out loud in a public forum—the school board meetings. At a recent Anchorage School Board meeting, a citizen activist read from “This Book is Gay” and was immediately...
Bus drivers strike in Alaska’s 2nd-largest school district
Anchorage, Alaska (AP) - Bus drivers in Alaska's second-largest school district went on strike after delivering students to classes on Tuesday, citing unfair labor practices. The near-unanimous strike was called against Durham School Services after members received what Teamsters Local 959 described in a statement as the company’s “last, best, final offer.”
Alaska Pacific University addresses swimming lesson shortage
According to the Department of Law, Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle sentenced Eric Rustad on Wednesday to 50 years in prison with an additional 15 years suspended for a period of 10 years of probation. Fairbanks man convicted of 2017 murder using hatchet. Updated: 9 hours ago. According to a...
Anchorage, February 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Anchorage. The Colony High School basketball team will have a game with West Anchorage High School on February 04, 2023, 19:00:00. The Colony High School basketball team will have a game with Wasilla High School on February 04, 2023, 19:00:00.
2 injured in Talkeetna helicopter crash
TALKEETNA, Alaska (KTUU) - Two soldiers were injured when a military helicopter crashed at the Talkeetna Airport on Sunday afternoon. An FAA web camera first shows the downed helicopter at the airport at 2:31 p.m. According to U.S. Army Alaska Media Relations Chief John Pennell, an AH-64 Apache helicopter was...
High avalanche danger for Turnagain Pass area on Sunday
Two soldiers were injured when a military helicopter crashed at the Talkeetna Airport on Sunday afternoon. The U.S. military in Alaska deployed “military assets” to survey the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, according to Sen. Dan Sullivan. Alaska Pacific University addresses swimming lesson shortage. Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at...
Di Grappa pulls out of District 4 Assembly race, leaving Rivera vs. Szanto for midtown
Jenny Di Grappa, a liberal who filed to run against Felix Rivera in District 4 for the Anchorage Assembly, pulled out of the race this week. Although she missed the withdrawal deadline, the Anchorage Municipal Clerk has crossed her name off the list, and she won’t appear on the April 4 ballot, and won’t take votes away from Rivera.
Alaska Public Safety officials release a draft policy to put body cameras on troopers
The Alaska Department of Public Safety has released a draft of its policy for state troopers to wear body-worn cameras, and it’s seeking public input on the proposal. Public Safety spokesman Austin McDaniel said the department has been pushing for body cameras for troopers for several years. In 2022, the state approved spending $3.6 million to get cameras on state and wildlife troopers, deputy fire marshals and village public safety officers. Another nearly $1 million came from federal grants.
Investigation exposes problems with how Anchorage monitors millions in federal grants
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Last month, an Alaska’s News Source investigation uncovered how the Anchorage Assembly awarded $750,000 to a nonprofit group called Revive Alaska Community Services (RACS) to build a food pantry in South Anchorage, but that group used the money to purchase a church in Midtown instead.
Dimond Center | Shopping mall in Anchorage, Alaska
The Dimond Center is a regional shopping mall in Anchorage, Alaska, United States, located on the southwest corner of East Dimond Boulevard and the Old Seward Highway in south Anchorage. This is the largest enclosed mall in the state of Alaska, though the open-air Tikahtnu Commons in NE Anchorage has a greater GLA.
Why Alaska’s homelessness experts are ambivalent about the point-in-time count
In an office conference room in Anchorage on Monday evening, volunteers loaded up 1-gallon Ziploc bags with personal hygiene products and snacks. The spread on the conference table included wet wipes, toothbrushes, socks, fruit and veggie pouches, granola bars, Pringles and Kool-Aid. “We’re making care kits for individuals who we’ll...
U.S. Coast Guard, Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, and Navy Supervisor of Salvage conduct oil-spill-on-ice exercise in Alaska
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Members from the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (ADEC), and Navy Supervisor of Salvage (SUPSALV) participated in an ice-based pollution response exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER) in Anchorage Jan. 30 through Feb. 2. SUPSALV’s contractor, Global PCCI (GPC), simulated an oil...
‘Hungry, frustrated and unheard’: With food stamp backlog, Alaska parent struggles to feed son
The last time Palmer resident Jessica Clayton received food stamps to help feed her and her 10-year-old son was Nov. 1. Clayton said Monday she’s feeling “hungry, frustrated and unheard, like I don’t matter, like my kid doesn’t matter.” She’s been getting by with the help of two different food banks and the generosity of […] The post ‘Hungry, frustrated and unheard’: With food stamp backlog, Alaska parent struggles to feed son appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Alaska ‘military assets’ surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. military in Alaska deployed “military assets” to survey the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, according to Sen. Dan Sullivan. In a Saturday afternoon interview with Alaska’s News Source, Sullivan said it was his understanding the Alaska military investigated the suspicious balloon when it entered Alaska and U.S. airspace. The balloon was struck down over the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday morning.
APD report shows homicide rates jumped in 2022
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Homicide rates saw a significant jump in 2022, according to a report published by the Anchorage Police Department. Anchorage Police Chief Michael Kerle broke down the municipality’s crime statistics on homicides, other violent crimes, and property crimes at a Public Safety Committee meeting on Wednesday.
Dark money group weaponizes Demboski resignation letter, sends edited version to Anchorage voters
The dark money group known as the 907 Initiative, headed up by a former Anchorage Daily News reporter, has gone on an offensive against Mayor Dave Bronson again. The group has a massive radio ad buy and is mailing out an edited version of former Municipal Manager Amy Demboski’s resignation letter, in which she makes numerous accusations about improper contracts being signed by the city.
Police investigating East Anchorage shooting
FastCast digital headlines for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Anchorage students and parents react to 30 extra minutes added to school days. After missing days of classes in December due to heavy snowfall, the Anchorage School District School Board decided to add an extra 30 minutes to each school day until March 9 for all grade levels.
Anchorage unsheltered population counted
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Each year the federal government requires cities to estimate the number of unsheltered people living within their communities. It’s called the point-in-time count and must be done during the last week of January, in order for those cities to receive federal funding for homeless-related programs.
APD says body cameras are coming, but aren’t sure when
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Last Friday was filled with emotions for Celeste Hodge Growden as she sat in her living room anticipating the release of police body camera footage showing the beating of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old man who was beaten by Memphis police officers in early January. “I’m kind...
Iditarod race gears up with busy February and March
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 51st running of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race will begin in downtown Anchorage just four weeks from now, but the work — and the fun — is already well underway. Mushers, volunteers and Iditarod Trail Committee members will all be working right up until the race start. Here is a list of the upcoming Iditarod activities that will keep fans and volunteers busy until the first Saturday in March.
