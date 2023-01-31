Read full article on original website
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Dining Fixture Named Best Italian Restaurant in the StateTravel MavenPennsylvania State
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your ServiceMichele OrsingerPerry County, PA
Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, PennsylvaniaMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
The Gleeful Candle Company lights up Midstate
MECHANICSBURG, Pa (WHTM) – The Gleeful Candle Company is 7 months old but that doesn’t dim the local business’s success. Owner Bianca Facendo said her idea “sparked” during the pandemic. She had to travel outside her local area to find an activity that brought her “glee,” so she solidified on candle making. Facendo tells abc27 […]
theburgnews.com
A Mug & a Mission: Down to Earth Café embraces coffee culture, with a nod to sustainability, community
Americans drink 517 million cups of coffee every day, making it the most popular drink in the United States, according to the National Coffee Association. Water comes in second, eliciting a big “meh” from most, as it isn’t nearly as interesting a beverage as its caffeinated counterpart. “A yawn is a silent scream for coffee,” reads one popular quip on the brown beverage.
Lancaster candy shop cashing in on Eagles hype
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County candy shop is getting in on the Eagles' hype ahead of the big game!. Evan's Candy in West Lampeter Township is making all kinds of treats from chocolate to support the birds, including large footballs, green and white lollipop footballs and edible Eagles logos!
theburgnews.com
Weekend Roundup with Sara Bozich
Happy Groundhog Day – Please enjoy this take I wrote for my college newspaper. Plan your weekend with my weekly list of things to do around Harrisburg and central PA!. For something new: Pilates Yoga Fusion with Burn30 at Zeroday; lots of live music Worth noting: HBG Flea at Strawberry Square; Ice Fest in Carlisle Fri-Sun Things on my agenda this weekend: Starting with Book Club tonight then maybe one or both of the above on Saturday.
Three PA Restaurants Make Yelp's Top 100 For 2023
The 10th annual Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list has been released and three delicious Pennsylvania eateries had made the cut. Whatever the latest cravings, you can bet our hungry community has discovered the best places to eat them—then reviewed their experiences for the rest of us. The...
You can get your Bunny Burger fix at Red Rabbit Drive-In starting this week
If you have been craving a Bunny Burger - good news. The Red Rabbit Drive-In along Route 322 in Reed Twp., Dauphin County, will re-open on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. The restaurant with the famous Bunny Burger and bunny dust for your french fries is closed every year in December and January.
abc27.com
5 Hersheypark attractions you can’t ride anymore
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark is home to over 70 attractions and 14 roller coasters. With Wildcat’s Revenge opening during the summer of 2023, there are so many things to delight any guest to the park. To get Wildcat’s Revenge, the former Wildcat needed to be removed, which...
abc27.com
Popular Mt. Gretna restaurant reopens with new ownership
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — There is new ownership at a popular restaurant in Mount Gretna, Lebanon County. Porch and Pantry reopened its doors last week after completing renovations. Members of the Lebanon Valley Chamber of Commerce and locals came out to show support to the new owners, who...
WGAL
Crews filming Christmas movie in historic Gettysburg
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Gettysburg is filled with Christmas decorations, including a tree, as crews wrap up filming for a Christmas movie this week. It's not every day you see holiday decorations at the end of January, and it's also not common to see Hollywood stars like Bruce Boxleitner on the square in Gettysburg.
theburgnews.com
One Hundred Stories: Sankofa and Gamut Theatre amplify the “Voices of the Eighth”
“If you deny people their own voice, you’ll have no idea of who they were.”. New York’s Little Italy once stretched from Worth to Houston, from Lafayette to the Bowery. It’s now a scant three blocks and a cannoli from Ferrara’s. That’s OK—neighborhoods naturally come and go as populations change, as immigration patterns shift, as children leave home and new hopefuls arrive.
High school musicals to see in south central Pennsylvania in 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Warm weather is approaching, which means local high school students are hard at work rehearsing their spring musicals. From animated originals like "Shrek" to Broadway classics like "42nd Street," there's sure to be a musical in the area that will get your ears grooving and feet moving.
Lancaster Farming
Family's 1830s Stone Bank Barn Destroyed By Fire
It took nine years for Immaculata’s Ranch to be transformed from an idea into a way of life. Steve and Lindsey Hepburn had to work for it before they could buy it. Eighteen months ago, the couple’s farming dream found a home on a 64-acre plot of land on York Road in York Haven, Pennsylvania.
abc27.com
Hanover store sells unclaimed mail, Amazon packages
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Half Price Homegoods in Hanover, York County, has been in business for about two years. They’ve made a name for themselves by offering seasonal items for Halloween and Christmas, before offering everyday products. In the past few months long lines have formed in front...
Chambersburg Tractor Supply to Host Pet Treat Tasting Event
Tractor Supply Company is hosting a pet treat-tasting event here in Chambersburg. Planned for Feb. 4, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., this event will give pets the chance to sample a variety of pet treats available at Tractor Supply Company. “At Tractor Supply, we believe in giving your...
theburgnews.com
Unsung Heroes of Harrisburg: A yearlong project reveals true community kindness in our midst
If you could identify anyone in the Harrisburg area as an unsung hero, who would it be and why?. For an entire year, I’ve been asking every single one of “TheBurg Podcast” guests that question. They’ve revealed ordinary people in our midst showing extraordinary kindness—and not seeking recognition—through personal, sometimes poignant, anecdotes and stories.
New 39,000-square-foot, 64-bed personal care home opens its doors
A new personal care home has opened in the Mechanicsburg area. Silver Spring Personal Care Home opened this week at 125 State Road in Silver Spring Township.
theburgnews.com
Heart for Harrisburg: Downtown Daily Bread names new executive director
A well-known Harrisburg shelter has a new official to lead the nonprofit’s mission of helping those in need. On Tuesday, Downtown Daily Bread announced that it has named Corrie Lingenfelter as its new executive director. “I am truly humbled and honored to be appointed as the executive director of...
Black History Month 2023: Check out these events happening in central Pa.
A number of organizations and arts groups in the southcentral Pennsylvania region will be offering a number of special shows and presentations to help celebrate Black History Month this February. Below is a list of some of the noteworthy events taking place in the region. If you have an event you want to be included, let us know at newstips@pennlive.com.
abc27.com
Historic 200 year old York County home is for sale
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic 200-year-old home in Wrightsville, York County is currently listed for sale by Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty for $745,000. According to the listing, this historic ‘Gregorian’ style home was built back in 1823 and has two-foot-deep stone walls around the entire exterior of the home. Additionally, the 1800s home is still made up of much of the original hardware.
abc27.com
CVS in downtown Harrisburg is closed: what is going to replace it?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The CVS Pharmacy in downtown Harrisburg’s South of the Market (SoMO) district, recently closed its doors – so what is coming next?. The sale of the CVS on 221-223 Market St. in Harrisburg was done by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate’s partner Gary Russell, who represented CVS in the sale of the 12,000-square-foot property.
