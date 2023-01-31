ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Man in his 20s shot, killed; Tampa police investigating

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating the death of a man who was killed Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of East 24th Avenue around 10:20 a.m. There, officers found who they described as a black male in his late twenties with a gunshot wound.

Sedan found with possible ties to Lakeland mass shooting

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.

The police department said investigators are working to collect evidence and develop leads in the case.

While it is early in the investigation, detectives said they do not believe the shooting was a random act.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Tampa Police at (813) 231-6130, text a tip through TIP411, or download and use the TampaPD app.

