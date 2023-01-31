ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Dangerous, Bitter Cold, A Concern For All

All of Rhode Island except for Block Island is under a Wind Chill Warning from the National Weather Service from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday. During this time frame, the weather service says the Ocean State is expected to calculate wind chills as low as thirty degrees below zero.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Morning commute in southern New England could be slick from snowfall

Overnight and early morning snowfall in parts of southern New England could impact the morning commute Wednesday, National Weather Service forecasters announced Tuesday. Rhode Island and most of Connecticut were forecast to receive up to an inch of snow, as well as Springfield, Worcester, Boston, the South Shore, Fall River and Cape Cod. Weather service forecasters said the greatest risk for accumulation would be in southeastern Massachusetts along and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Throwback: A Roger Williams Park Zoo hedgehog tries to usurp Punxsutawney Phil

(WJAR) — For Groundhog Day in 1997, NBC 10’s R.J. Heim spoke with experts at Roger Williams Park Zoo about the abilities of a hedgehog to sniff out the weather. One sign to determine if it will be a long winter is to observe the hedgehog’s fat levels. If he is packing some extra weight, he is said to be preparing for a long winter.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Five ways to protect your home, safety before weekend bitter cold

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — With bitterly cold temperatures to come, a local heating company outlined a few steps to take to safeguard your home– and safety. “I’m concerned for our customers safety,” said Carissa Haddad of Carjon Heating and Cooling in Smithfield. She outlined five steps...
SMITHFIELD, RI
Pawtucket’s only warming center closes days before severe winter freeze

Update: Grace Voll, Communications person for the Office of Mayor Grebien, sent Uprise RI an email early Thursday morning. See below. The Black Lives Matter RI Warming Center on 92 East Avenue in Pawtucket has been closed, days before a cold front will be moving into Rhode Island plunging temperatures below zero. Currently there are no shelters or warming centers operating in Pawtucket, but according to Grace Voll, who works in the office of Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien, the city is scrambling get the shelter at 1139 Main Street going, with or without state assistance.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Norton couple races against time to save blind horses from slaughter

NORTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A Norton couple is doing everything possible to save two horses from heading to the slaughterhouse, but they only have until Friday to get it done. Heidi Medas and her husband Bobby own Smokey Chestnut Farm in Norton. It is an animal sanctuary, especially for unwanted horses.
NORTON, MA
Two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Bristol County slated to close

Beleaguered Bed Bath & Beyond will close another 87 stores. The retailer announced 150 store closures in August. Both Rhode Island stores appear to be staying open, but CNN Business reported that two Bristol County locations will close. They are South Street West in Raynham and on State Road in...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
07 Amazing Places to Visit in Cranston, Rhode Island

Amazing Places to Visit in Cranston: The second largest city in Rhode Island, Cranston offers something for everyone, from historical landmarks to a vibrant culinary scene and exquisite natural beauty. It sits on the northern part of the Pawtuxet river, which makes for its picturesque setting. Planning a vacation to...
CRANSTON, RI

