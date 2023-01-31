Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersNorwood, MA
Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mindSavannah AylinProvidence, RI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Related
iheart.com
Dangerous, Bitter Cold, A Concern For All
All of Rhode Island except for Block Island is under a Wind Chill Warning from the National Weather Service from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday. During this time frame, the weather service says the Ocean State is expected to calculate wind chills as low as thirty degrees below zero.
Be smart, avoid a disaster: Local plumber shares tips for preventing, thawing frozen pipes
An approaching arctic front is bringing wind chills as low as 40-below zero to Massachusetts and that dangerously cold airmass could wreak havoc on homes across the region.
Turnto10.com
Home heating oil companies prepare for approaching arctic cold snap
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — With the arctic cold snap on the way, it's all hands on deck at Southern New England Heating Oil Companies. But NBC 10 crunched the numbers and report, and unless your tank is almost empty, there's no real need to panic. It's been nonstop for...
Warming centers to open with frigid conditions on the way
Anyone who needs temporary shelter from the cold can find it at community centers, libraries, and public safety buildings across Rhode Island.
Morning commute in southern New England could be slick from snowfall
Overnight and early morning snowfall in parts of southern New England could impact the morning commute Wednesday, National Weather Service forecasters announced Tuesday. Rhode Island and most of Connecticut were forecast to receive up to an inch of snow, as well as Springfield, Worcester, Boston, the South Shore, Fall River and Cape Cod. Weather service forecasters said the greatest risk for accumulation would be in southeastern Massachusetts along and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike.
5 ways to prevent pipes from freezing in your home
When temperatures drop well below freezing, the pipes that run through your home run the risk of freezing. Aside from the short-term inconvenience, this can cause the pipes to crack and lead to costly repairs.
Providence schools closed Friday due to bitter cold
Providence Public Schools will be closed Friday as the state braces for record-breaking cold, 12 News has learned.
Arctic blast may bring record cold to Southern New England this weekend
January so far has registered as the 4th warmest on record for Rhode Island.
Turnto10.com
Throwback: A Roger Williams Park Zoo hedgehog tries to usurp Punxsutawney Phil
(WJAR) — For Groundhog Day in 1997, NBC 10’s R.J. Heim spoke with experts at Roger Williams Park Zoo about the abilities of a hedgehog to sniff out the weather. One sign to determine if it will be a long winter is to observe the hedgehog’s fat levels. If he is packing some extra weight, he is said to be preparing for a long winter.
fallriverreporter.com
Here is where you can stay warm and get a free meal in Fall River during upcoming frigid temperatures
(FALL RIVER, MA- February 2, 2023)- The City of Fall River has released information on where you can stay warm and get a free meal ahead of frigid conditions expected throughout southern New England. On Saturday, February 4th, Christ the Rock Church, located at 414 Rock Street in Fall River,...
ABC6.com
Five ways to protect your home, safety before weekend bitter cold
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — With bitterly cold temperatures to come, a local heating company outlined a few steps to take to safeguard your home– and safety. “I’m concerned for our customers safety,” said Carissa Haddad of Carjon Heating and Cooling in Smithfield. She outlined five steps...
Uprise RI
Pawtucket’s only warming center closes days before severe winter freeze
Update: Grace Voll, Communications person for the Office of Mayor Grebien, sent Uprise RI an email early Thursday morning. See below. The Black Lives Matter RI Warming Center on 92 East Avenue in Pawtucket has been closed, days before a cold front will be moving into Rhode Island plunging temperatures below zero. Currently there are no shelters or warming centers operating in Pawtucket, but according to Grace Voll, who works in the office of Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien, the city is scrambling get the shelter at 1139 Main Street going, with or without state assistance.
Turnto10.com
Cranston Street Armory warming station prepares for at least 200 as dangerous cold sets in
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Dangerously cold weather is on the way, and people living outside may be looking for a place to stay. Local leaders and homeless advocates are ramping up efforts to get the unhoused into warming stations and shelters ahead of the frigid conditions. Amos House executive...
A Mass. campground is adding luxury cabins, a water park in 2023
The water park will open July 1. A Plymouth County campground is expanding this year, adding luxury accommodations and a new water park. Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort: Cranberry Acres, a 60-acre campground in Carver that offers RV and tent camping, will add 83 luxury cabins and a Water Zone for the 2023 season.
ABC6.com
Providence Public School District closed tomorrow due to extreme weather
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Due to the expected extreme cold and wind chill, the Providence Public School District will be closed Friday. The school district announced the closing in a tweet Thursday. All before and after school programs for Friday were also canceled. Additionally, Saturday school is canceled.
Turnto10.com
Norton couple races against time to save blind horses from slaughter
NORTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A Norton couple is doing everything possible to save two horses from heading to the slaughterhouse, but they only have until Friday to get it done. Heidi Medas and her husband Bobby own Smokey Chestnut Farm in Norton. It is an animal sanctuary, especially for unwanted horses.
Turnto10.com
Two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Bristol County slated to close
Beleaguered Bed Bath & Beyond will close another 87 stores. The retailer announced 150 store closures in August. Both Rhode Island stores appear to be staying open, but CNN Business reported that two Bristol County locations will close. They are South Street West in Raynham and on State Road in...
5 displaced by Pawtucket fire
Firefighters had to open up the wall under one of the windows to get at the flames.
nomadlawyer.org
07 Amazing Places to Visit in Cranston, Rhode Island
Amazing Places to Visit in Cranston: The second largest city in Rhode Island, Cranston offers something for everyone, from historical landmarks to a vibrant culinary scene and exquisite natural beauty. It sits on the northern part of the Pawtuxet river, which makes for its picturesque setting. Planning a vacation to...
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket, state disagree on who is to blame for trash piles along I-95 underpasses
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — For more than a week, nothing has been done to help the people seeking shelter at the Interstate 95 underpasses in Pawtucket, and the city and state cannot agree on who is to blame. "Their policy is really ridiculous in all honesty, it's a state...
Comments / 0