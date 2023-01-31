ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

johnstonsunrise.net

RI DEM: ‘Bobcat sightings are a rare and exciting event’

Driving through Johnston, Art Dunn looked left to the breakdown lane and his gaze met the animal’s dead eyes. It was a bobcat, freshly killed by a passing vehicle; intact and mostly unscathed. “I knew what it was right away,” he recalled from his drive north on Interstate 295...
JOHNSTON, RI
WNAW 94.7

2 Bedroom Acts That are Illegal in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is famous for having all kinds of laws and many weird laws to boot. I mean really, why would it be illegal in Massachusetts to wear a goatee out in public? Apparently, it is unless you obtain and pay for a license. Yeah, that's not happening. Luckily this law as with many of Massachusetts' weird and wild laws isn't enforced.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Uprise RI

RI House Committee assignments have been named

Conservative Representative Arthur Corvese (RI Rank Overall 69th out of 75) has been named Chair of the Rhode Island House Labor Committee. Representatives Mary Messier (50th out of 75) and Karen Alzate (7th out of 75) have been named first and second vice-chairs. The position of chair was formerly held by Anastasia Williams, who lost her re-election bid to Enrique Sanchez in the last election.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
iheart.com

Gov. Shapiro Signs Fourth Executive Order

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Shapiro is signing his fourth executive order. It aims to reduce long wait times for permits, licenses and certifications in Pennsylvania. Shapiro says the executive order -- signed Tuesday -- will help with the critical labor shortage, especially among frontline workers. It includes a "money back guarantee" for applicants who don't get a response by a certain date.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGME

Legal pot: What's actually legal and what's not

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It's now legal to light up recreational marijuana in Rhode Island. But the grass isn't so green when you get scammed trying to purchase weed. They think they're buying a legitimate product and they either never get the product or they get a product that tastes like metal, they end up spitting it out, and it can be harmful to your health,” said Paula Fleming, who is the chief marketing officer for the Better Business Bureau.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

House proposal would remove gender identity from Iowa Civil Rights Act

(Des Moines, IA) -- Gender identity would no longer be protected under the Iowa Civil Rights Act in a bill introduced in the state House. The Iowa Civil Rights Act protects residents from being discriminated based on race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, religion, ancestry or disability.
IOWA STATE
ABC6.com

Rhode Island to start expungement process for marijuana convictions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Chief Justice of the Rhode Island Supreme Court Paul Suttell released an executive order for expungement of marijuana possession charges. The court said they will identify specific violation, misdemeanor and felony-level cases to determine eligibility for expungement. Gov. Dan McKee signed a bill last...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
WSBS

5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe

My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GoLocalProv

“Immediate Danger to Public” — RIDOH Suspends Nurse’s License

The Rhode Island Department of Health has issued a summary suspension of a nurse’s license in the state, claiming that the practitioner continuing to work would constitute an “immediate danger to the public.”. This week, RIDOH suspended respondent Patricia Hendrickson’s nursing license, stating the department has evidence of...
RHODE ISLAND STATE

