Read full article on original website
Related
McKee, state leaders introduce assault weapons ban bill
Gov. Dan McKee and other state leaders are holding an 11:30 a.m. news conference to formally announce the bill.
What happened to the plastic straw law in Rhode Island?
It's been 13 months since the plastic straw law went into effect, prohibiting restaurants from handing out plastic straws unless requested by a customer.
Longtime RI lawmaker replaced as deputy House speaker
One of Rhode Island's longest-serving state lawmakers has been stripped of a title she's held for more than a decade.
johnstonsunrise.net
RI DEM: ‘Bobcat sightings are a rare and exciting event’
Driving through Johnston, Art Dunn looked left to the breakdown lane and his gaze met the animal’s dead eyes. It was a bobcat, freshly killed by a passing vehicle; intact and mostly unscathed. “I knew what it was right away,” he recalled from his drive north on Interstate 295...
2 Bedroom Acts That are Illegal in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is famous for having all kinds of laws and many weird laws to boot. I mean really, why would it be illegal in Massachusetts to wear a goatee out in public? Apparently, it is unless you obtain and pay for a license. Yeah, that's not happening. Luckily this law as with many of Massachusetts' weird and wild laws isn't enforced.
Uprise RI
RI House Committee assignments have been named
Conservative Representative Arthur Corvese (RI Rank Overall 69th out of 75) has been named Chair of the Rhode Island House Labor Committee. Representatives Mary Messier (50th out of 75) and Karen Alzate (7th out of 75) have been named first and second vice-chairs. The position of chair was formerly held by Anastasia Williams, who lost her re-election bid to Enrique Sanchez in the last election.
iheart.com
Gov. Shapiro Signs Fourth Executive Order
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Shapiro is signing his fourth executive order. It aims to reduce long wait times for permits, licenses and certifications in Pennsylvania. Shapiro says the executive order -- signed Tuesday -- will help with the critical labor shortage, especially among frontline workers. It includes a "money back guarantee" for applicants who don't get a response by a certain date.
WGME
Legal pot: What's actually legal and what's not
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It's now legal to light up recreational marijuana in Rhode Island. But the grass isn't so green when you get scammed trying to purchase weed. They think they're buying a legitimate product and they either never get the product or they get a product that tastes like metal, they end up spitting it out, and it can be harmful to your health,” said Paula Fleming, who is the chief marketing officer for the Better Business Bureau.
Turnto10.com
Biden administration awards Rhode island $32 million in road improvement grants
(WJAR) — The Biden administration announced on Wednesday that it will award Rhode Island $32 million in grant money to improve roads in Providence. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of its Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program (SS4A). $27 million of...
‘They have no clue’: RI housing crisis pits state and local leaders against each other
No new House legislation has been proposed yet, but towns are already lining up in opposition to proposals to override local control.
1 current, 1 former Rhode Island police officer face union embezzlement charges
One current and one former Rhode Island police officer are facing charges related to the alleged embezzlement and misuse of police union funds, the state attorney general’s office said.
iheart.com
House proposal would remove gender identity from Iowa Civil Rights Act
(Des Moines, IA) -- Gender identity would no longer be protected under the Iowa Civil Rights Act in a bill introduced in the state House. The Iowa Civil Rights Act protects residents from being discriminated based on race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, religion, ancestry or disability.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island to start expungement process for marijuana convictions
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Chief Justice of the Rhode Island Supreme Court Paul Suttell released an executive order for expungement of marijuana possession charges. The court said they will identify specific violation, misdemeanor and felony-level cases to determine eligibility for expungement. Gov. Dan McKee signed a bill last...
iheart.com
Q&A of the Day – Florida’s Proposed Constitutional Carry Legislation
Q&A of the Day – Florida’s Proposed Constitutional Carry Legislation. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s Entry: @brianmuddradio What are the...
Connecticut state bill would allow illegal immigrants into the voting booth!
In a move that could revolutionize voting rights in Connecticut, they have proposed a bill in the state legislature to allow all residents - including undocumented immigrants - to access suffrage for municipal and statewide elections.
McKee sales tax cut would save each RI household far less than $77
Budget officials made an error when calculating how much each household would save each year from a new sales tax rate of 6.85%.
whatsupnewp.com
Treasurer Diossa marks National Unclaimed Property Day with a Call to Action
Rhode Island General Treasurer James Diossa is marking National Unclaimed Property Day, which takes place on February 1, by encouraging all Rhode Islanders to check if they have unclaimed property. Diossa stated that with the increasing cost of living, families in Rhode Island are struggling to make ends meet, but...
5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe
My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
GoLocalProv
“Immediate Danger to Public” — RIDOH Suspends Nurse’s License
The Rhode Island Department of Health has issued a summary suspension of a nurse’s license in the state, claiming that the practitioner continuing to work would constitute an “immediate danger to the public.”. This week, RIDOH suspended respondent Patricia Hendrickson’s nursing license, stating the department has evidence of...
Comments / 1