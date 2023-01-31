ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

States with the most multigenerational households

By Marina Andrejchenko // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QOp7D_0kXgn7N900

Millions of Americans now live with multiple generations under one roof, according to Census Bureau data, and many are driven by one factor—money.

New Jersey Real Estate Network examined 2021 Census Bureau data to see which states had the highest rate of multigenerational households.

About 3.8% of U.S. households qualify as "multigenerational," which the Census Bureau defines as three or more generations living together in a single home. That percentage rises in states with higher costs of living, including Hawaii, New Jersey, and California.

The overall number of people living in multigenerational households quadrupled since 1971 to nearly 60 million, according to an analysis by the Pew Research Center . Why? Finances were the main factor, with 40% of respondents citing costs as a major reason. Caregiving came in second, according to the survey respondents. For its study, Pew Research defined "multigenerational" as two or more adult generations living together or a "skipped generation" with grandparents living with their grandchildren younger than 25 years old.

The strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic made living with aging parents the best option for some families and changed the makeup of those purchasing homes for multiple generations. The National Association of Realtors reported an increase in multigenerational homebuyers in the second quarter of 2020, with that group making up 15% of buyers. Nearly 30% of multigenerational homebuyers listed "health/taking care of aging parent/relative" as a reason for changing homes.

Cultural backgrounds also seem to indicate that Americans live in larger family groups. A 2021 Harris Poll survey conducted for Generations United , a nonprofit organization based in Washington D.C., found that Hispanic and Black Americans—at a rate of 45% and 33%, respectively—are more likely than white Americans (19%) to live in a multigenerational household.

The increase in multigenerational housing is also drawing the attention of developers, who are creating home designs and neighborhood plans specifically for these types of families. Home adjustments might be on the small side, like adding grab bars in the bathrooms, the National Association of Realtors reports. But other changes might include an extra kitchen or wholesale changes to the floor plan for added privacy.

Keep reading to see which states are home to the highest rates of multigenerational households.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest Town in Virginia

The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The 20 Worst Cities for Black Americans

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States, a holiday meant to honor the life of one of, if not the most important figures in the fight for racial equality in this country. Systemic racism and historical inequality have ingrained racial disparities into daily life in America. Black Americans are much more […]
IOWA STATE
RadarOnline

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

These are the states Americans are moving to

Story at a glance More people moved to Florida than any other state in the country in 2022, according to a new report from the National Association of Realtors. The Sunshine State saw the highest net domestic migration gains last year, with its population growing by 1.9 percent. It was followed by Texas, North Carolina,…
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other House Lawmakers Paid Thousands In Campaign Funds To Chinese Foreign Agent, Financial Records Show

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among four House lawmakers accused of paying a Chinese foreign agent to help with their 2022 reelection campaigns, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come as tensions between the United States and China are already at an all-time high, newly released campaign finance records show AOC is one of at least four House members who paid a Chinese newspaper thousands of dollars in campaign funds last year.According to the filings from the Federal Election Commission, AOC paid Sing Tao Newspapers almost $1,500 to run advertisements for her campaign during the 2022 midterms.House Reps. Grace Meng...
CALIFORNIA STATE
digg.com

The Best American Cities To Retire In, Mapped

From cities with better financial safety nets to ones with a better life expectancy, here's a ranking of America's biggest metro areas as potential retirement destinations. Using various quality of life metrics, like crime stats, life expectancy, retirement incomes, weather conditions, rents, public infrastructure and more, StorageCafe analyzed the 100 biggest metro areas in the US to determine which ones were the best for prospective retirees.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

It’s Official: America Agrees Trump’s Document Case Pales in Comparison to Biden’s as POTUS Approval Tanks Again

As we’ve begun to show in our groundbreaking exclusive 4-part series comparing and contrasting the two scenarios, Joe Biden is facing some very serious consequences. As we prepare to close out the first month of 2023, Biden has found the spotlight shining on him after classified documents were found at his Wilmington, Delaware, home and a Washington, DC, office he used after serving as vice president.
L. Cane

The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent Survey

As inflation rises and our basic needs such as housing, groceries, and gas become more and more expensive, being part of America's "middle class" may feel like a moving target to some. The salary which used to pay all one's bills may only pay a fraction now. As a result, some publications are now claiming that the nation's middle class is either changing or shrinking.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Fewer Americans in new survey ‘very dissatisfied’ with state of nation

Fewer Americans in a Gallup poll released on Tuesday said they are “very dissatisfied” with the state of the nation, following two years of relatively high levels of dissatisfaction. Forty-eight percent said they were “very dissatisfied” with the way things are going in the U.S., according to Gallup’s annual January Mood of the Nation poll, down from…
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
35K+
Post
848K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy