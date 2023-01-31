Read full article on original website
Related
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
‘The last generation’: the young Chinese people vowing not to have children
Talk to any young woman in urban China about the prospects of having children and the chances are, they are not keen. “It costs too much to give kids a decent life. The stuff they teach at school is propaganda, so I’d want to send them to an international school or abroad. But I can’t afford that,” said Kongkong, a 26-year-old researcher who swears she will not have children.
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
petapixel.com
Wedding Photographer ‘Scammed’ Couple with ‘Blurry’ Images
A couple says they were scammed by a wedding photographer who used stock images as his portfolio and delivered blurry photos of their big day. Alexa Logan and Colin Tapp paid a $1,500 deposit to hire a “professional photographer” named Mike Huffman to shoot their wedding. However, when...
Detroit’s StockX Launches First Authentication Center in Mexico
StockX, a Detroit-based global platform for consuming and trading current culture products, has opened a new authentication center in Mexico City. While customers in Mexico have long had access to […] The post Detroit’s StockX Launches First Authentication Center in Mexico appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
World Mode Malaysia: A Leading Japanese Fashion Retail Consultancy Has Arrived in Malaysia
TOKYO & KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- World Mode Holdings Group (WMH Group) sets to elevate the beauty and fashion retail industry here with the establishment of World Mode Malaysia (WM Malaysia) and starts to offer services in February 2023. WM Malaysia is part of WMH Group’s expansion plans into several other new markets, including Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230122005045/en/ Service of WM Malaysia (Graphic: Business Wire)
Première Vision to See 25 Percent Increase in Exhibitors at February Edition
PARIS — With a return of exhibitors from Japan, Korea and China, plus an uptick in pre-registrations by attendees from inside and outside Europe, the outlook for the fashion world’s largest sourcing marketplace is positive in every one of its segments, which span fibers, fabrics, leather, accessories, design and manufacturing. The overall increase in exhibitors is 25 percent to 1,246 companies, compared to 988 that showed in February 2022, with more than 100 newcomers this year. “We have more exhibitors from outside Europe as it’s now easier to travel, so more Japanese exhibitors, more Korean and more than 40 Chinese weavers,”...
Authentic Brands Group Partners With Global Citizen on Charitable Initiative
Authentic Brands Group has a new deal — but it’s not the purchase of another high-profile brand this time. Instead, Authentic, the brand development and marketing company that owns Reebok, Brooks Brothers, Nautica, Forever 21 and others, is partnering with Global Citizen, the world’s largest international advocacy organization, on a program that will allow its brands and their customers to use their purchasing power to drive change. Global Citizen’s primary mission is to end extreme poverty around the world. Over the past decade, the organization has deployed $41 billion in commitments on its platforms to impact more than 1.15 billion lives....
artandeducation.net
MA and PhD programs in art, design and architecture
Starting from February 1, 2023, Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) is welcoming applications for its thirteen international Master’s and PhD programmes in art, design, architecture and art culture. EKA offers nine master’s programmes in English: Animation MA / Contemporary Art MA / Craft Studies MA (Ceramics, Glass, Jewellery and...
aiexpress.io
Metaphysic partners with CAA to develop generative AI for creative artists
Metaphysic introduced in the present day it partnered with leisure and sports activities company Inventive Artists Company (CAA) to develop generative AI instruments and companies for world expertise. By this partnership, Metaphysic and CAA will work collectively to create offers for artists utilizing AI throughout movie, tv, and leisure. Metaphysic...
petapixel.com
Photos of Last Northern White Rhino on Earth Wins Travel Photo Contest
A photographer who documented the companionship between one of the world’s last two remaining northern white rhinos and her keeper has won Travel Photographer of the Year 2022. From the 20,000 pictures submitted t the competition, Slovenian photographer Matjaz Krivic’s images of 33-year-old Majin in Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Kenya...
msn.com
China Presses Students to Head Back to Overseas Universities
(Bloomberg) -- China’s government told students pursuing degrees at foreign universities that it’s time to get back to class, another sign that life in the world’s second-biggest economy is returning to normal after three years of harsh Covid Zero rules. Most Read from Bloomberg. If students can’t...
ffnews.com
Workonline Communications Establishes New Point of Presence in Nigeria
Workonline Communications (www.Workonline.africa), one of the largest IP network providers in Africa, has launched its first Point of Presence (PoP) in Nigeria, further enhancing the group’s West African presence. The new megaPoP went live late last year, ready to provide 10 Gbps and 100 Gbps services at Rack Centre...
marketplace.org
Inside the push to limit China’s access to advanced chip-making tech
The United States has persuaded the Netherlands and Japan to restrict exports of high-tech chip-making equipment to China. Along with the U.S., the Netherlands and Japan are home to some of the most important companies that produce the equipment needed to make advanced semiconductors. This effort to control exports, kicked off by the Biden administration last October, takes direct aim at China’s capacity to make the best microchips.
petapixel.com
Holocaust Survivors use AI to Generate ‘Photos’ of Their Memories
Holocaust survivors are using artificial intelligence (AI) to generate “photos” of their memories and keep their stories alive. With most Holocaust survivors now in their 80s and 90s, there may soon be no one left to offer firsthand accounts of their experiences during World War II. So, Chasdei...
RideApart
India’s Okinawa Autotech Teams Up With Tacita For New E-Cruiser
Both India’s Okinawa Autotech and Italy’s Tacita already offer electric motorcycle lineups of their own. However, braving the electric frontier with a partner can benefit both parties. For that reason, Okinawa and Tacita will collaborate on future projects at a new R&D center based in Italy. The Indian...
Comments / 0