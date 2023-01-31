Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Orioles' John Means: Nearing mound work
Means (elbow) said Sunday's he's throwing from 140 feet and expects to throw off a half-mound at the start of spring training, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. The left-hander underwent Tommy John surgery last April and isn't expected to be ready for big-league action until at least July, but it's still a good sign he's ramping up his throwing program. A more detailed return timeline should come into focus as Means increases his throwing intensity over the next couple months.
CBS Sports
Royals' Anthony Misiewicz: Designated for assignment
Misiewicz was designated for assignment by the Royals on Friday. The club needed to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for the re-signing of Zack Greinke. Misiewicz pitched pretty well for Kansas City down the stretch last season after being acquired via trade from the Mariners, posting a 4.11 ERA and 19:4 K:BB over 15.1 innings. It's the second time since July that the left-hander has been designated for assignment.
CBS Sports
Reds' Nick Plummer: Signs minors pact with Cincinnati
Plummer joined the Reds on a minor-league deal Friday. Plummer made his big-league debut last season with the Mets but didn't make much of an impression. He struck out 12 times while grabbing just four hits in 31 plate appearances, though two of those hits were home runs. He'll be fighting for a bench outfield spot in camp.
CBS Sports
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Will be primary 3B for KC
Dozier will be the primary third baseman for Kansas City to open the 2023 season according to Royals general manager J.J. Picollo, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. "We want [Dozier] to get at-bats," Picollo said. "That's the best place for him to play." The Royals want Bobby Witt to settle in at shortstop, and while Dozier has played in the outfield as well, Kansas City wants the 31-year-old to man the hot corner to begin the 2023 season. He will have to hit better in order to justify staying in the lineup, however, as he hasn't posted an OPS above .750 since his breakout 2019 season.
CBS Sports
Dodgers sign infielder Miguel Rojas to extension, per report
The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a contract extension with veteran infielder Miguel Rojas, according to Juan C. Toribio of MLB.com and Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extrabase. Rojas will still make $5 million this upcoming season, but $1.5 million of it has been converted into a signing bonus. He's now under contract through next season (for another $5 million), with the Dodgers holding a $5 million option on his services for the 2024 campaign.
CBS Sports
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Feeling healthy coming into spring
Rendon (wrist) is feeling "fantastic" physically, Jon Heyman of The New York Post reports. The Angels are hoping to get a little more out of their $245 million investment in Rendon next season following back-to-back injury-plagued years. It was wrist surgery that limited him to just 47 games in 2022, although he did make it back for a couple games in October. He'll turn 33 in June and hasn't had a full, healthy season since 2019 (not counting the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign). Fantasy managers in early drafts have been taking an understandably cautious approach, as Rendon has been going outside the top-200 picks.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Franklin German: Traded to ChiSox
German was traded to the White Sox from the Red Sox on Friday in exchange for Theo Denlinger. After being designated for assignment Monday to make room on Boston's roster for Richard Bleier, German will now attempt to carve out a role for himself in Chicago's bullpen. The 25-year-old righty cracked the majors for the first time last season, though he allowed eight earned runs over just four innings of work. German will more than likely begin the season in Triple-A again, where he put up a 2.58 ERA and 0.94 WHIP through 38.1 frames in 2022.
CBS Sports
Orioles' John Means: Out until at least July
Means (elbow) won't rejoin the Orioles' rotation until at least July, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Means underwent Tommy John surgery in late April of last year, so it's not a surprise to hear the team isn't expecting to have him available at least until around the All-Star break. Fantasy managers would be wise to keep expectations low for the left-hander in 2023, with the hope that he can regain his form and workload in 2024.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Luke Williams: Signs MiLB deal
Williams signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers on Friday. Williams was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers back in November and will remain in the Los Angeles system. The 26-year-old utility man recorded a .883 OPS through 58 plate appearances in Triple-A last year but just a .602 mark in 136 PAs split between the Giants and Marlins.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Ian Clarkin: Agrees to MiLB deal
Seattle signed Clarkin to a minor-league contract back on Jan. 30. He was assigned to Double-A Arkansas after joining the organization. Clarkin was a first-round pick by the the Yankees in 2013, but he's struggled to stay healthy and didn't pitch at all last season after posting a 7.86 ERA in 2021 at the Double-A and Triple-A levels while he was a member of the Colorado organization. At this stage of his career, Clarkin is nothing more than roster fodder.
