Read full article on original website
Related
MotorAuthority
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EPA range, Bizzarrini Giotto supercar: Car News Headlines
Audi's Q8 is about to come in for a round of updates, as evidenced by a camouflaged prototype spotted in the wild. The changes should help align the gas-powered Q8 with the E-Tron electric SUV, which has been rebranded the Q8 E-Tron following its own update. Revived Italian sports car...
torquenews.com
Toyota Makes Small Scale Representation Proving EV-Only Extremists Wrong
Toyota is taking action to help fight against carbon dioxide emissions! The Chief Scientist, Gill Pratt, has an important message for us all. He says that a mixed strategy of electrified vehicles is the best way to use limited lithium supplies. Let's imagine a hypothetical model that Pratt outlines to...
The Verge
Hyundai’s Ioniq 6 EV can keep it rolling with its new EPA-estimated 361 miles of range
Hyundai’s new Ioniq 6 has had its playdate with the EPA, and now the automaker is revealing that its electric “streamliner” sedan can travel an estimated 361 miles on a full charge. While the calculation is specific to the SE Long Range RWD trim, the AWD version is no slouch, either, with a maximum range of 316 miles.
Autoblog
New Jeep 2.0-liter turbo four makes more power, better fuel economy
Last November, Jeep debuted its new Global Medium Engine (GME) family 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine in the 2023 Compass. Out went the 2.4-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder Tigershark with 177 horsepower and 172 pound-feet of torque, in came the GME 2.0-liter making 200 hp and 221 lb-ft. The mill is a detuned version of the engine also powering the 2023 Jeep Cherokee and the 2023 Dodge Hornet. In the Cherokee, the turbo four makes 271 hp and 268 lb-ft, the Hornet comes in a whisper behind at 268 hp with the same torque. In the two Jeeps, product planners eliminated the front-wheel drive Compass and Cherokee trims with the new engine's intro, but we finally have some EPA fuel economy ratings to compare what's left over.
Exxon planning largest hydrogen production facility in the world
Exxon is planning to produce so-called blue hydrogen, which utilizes technology to capture any of the associated carbon emissions.
3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact SUV to buy it can be difficult. Here are 3 options for you to consider when car shopping. The post 3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
msn.com
The ravishing Genesis X Convertible Concept is going into production
The Genesis X Concept 2+2 grand tourer that debuted in March 2021 began as an internal design exercise. We said then that Genesis needs to build it. Over the next 18 months, we were treated to follow-ups in the X Speedium Coupe Concept, a shooting brake with more accommodations made for back-seaters, and the X Convertible Concept shown at last year's L.A. Auto Show. Seeing the droptop variant was like finding a gorgeous new example of a species going extinct, the Genesis (conceptually) replenishing an ecosystem that once included the Mercedes-Benz S-Class convertible and Jaguar XK but is now down to the BMW 8 Series, and will soon see the return of the Maserati GranCabrio. Now Automotive News has been told by Peter Lanzavecchia, chairman of Genesis' national dealer advisory council, that the X Convertible Concept is going into production.
electrek.co
Tesla is going to build a factory in Mexico City, says government official
Tesla is going to build an assembly factory in Mexico City, according to a representative of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The new rumored factory is apparently on top of the rumored factory in Nuevo León, Mexico. Last year, we reported on Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk confirming...
electrek.co
Audi hints at luxury electric 4×4 to compete with Mercedes Benz and Land Rover
The luxury electric 4×4 you’ve been waiting for is set to emerge in 2027, and no, it’s not the Mercedes Benz G-Class or Land Rover Defender. It’s a new secret project from Audi. A luxury electric Audi 4×4 coming in 2027. In a first from...
electrek.co
World’s first semi-submersible floating offshore wind farm blows past expectations
WindFloat Atlantic – the world’s first semi-submersible floating offshore wind farm – has been online for two years, and it’s far exceeding power output expectations. The 25 megawatt (MW) WindFloat Atlantic project ended 2022 with an electricity production of 78 gigawatt hours (GWh) – 5% more output than its first year. It supplies power to more than 25,000 households and avoids 33,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide. Its annual availability was between 93-94%.
greencarjournal.com
Caution Signs Ahead for Electric Vehicles
Many assume we’re heading for an electric vehicle future that will unfold according to plan. History has some contrary lessons to share. If we view the automobile’s history of environmental improvement in modern times – say, from the 1990s to present day – there is an important perspective to be gained. It has never been just about electric vehicles. That’s simply where we’ve ended up at present due to an intriguing alignment of influences and agendas, from technology advances and environmental imperatives to gas prices and political will.
torquenews.com
Tesla’s Megapack Batteries Outpace Car Sales
Tesla's energy storage facilities increased 152% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2022, reaching an amazing 2.5 GWh and achieving the highest figures in the history of the company. Anyone familiar with Tesla, to a lesser or greater extent, will know that the company that Elon Musk runs is more...
Autoblog
Ford's VW-based electric SUV spied for the first time
Ford teased a new electric crossover based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform a month ago, and now we have the first spy shots of said vehicle testing. In case you missed it a few years ago, Ford and VW inked a deal to cooperate on a number of things, including the joint development of some electric products. One of the reported line items in the deal is that Ford would license Volkswagen’s MEB electric car platform for use in cars with the Ford badge on them. The electric SUV you’re looking at here is the first product from this partnership, and it’s the best look we’ve had beyond the previously released shadowy teaser.
Autoweek.com
The State of Electric Vehicle Sales in the United States
Electric vehicle sales in the United States is an interesting subject. Despite having well over 200 million licensed drivers, the number of those drivers that purchase electric vehicles is well below that of many countries worldwide. And while the United States did see a sharp increase in electric-vehicle registrations at the start of 2022, bringing EV share of the overall market up to a historic 4.6%, electric vehicles still account for a small portion overall compared with the rest of the world, which reached an 11% share in 2o22—and is light years behind the numbers that European countries such as Norway and Iceland put up. Electric vehicles comprise almost 80 percent of new vehicle sales in Norway, and in Iceland the number is a still respectable 60 percent.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Generac introduces residential EV charger
Generac Power Systems, Inc., a company known for its generators and other power products, has jumped into the electric vehicle charging market with the introduction of the Generac EV charger. The 48A / 11.5kW Generac EV charger is a Level 2 home charger, which Generac said is capable of charging...
teslarati.com
Tesla Model Y Long Range delivery estimate moved to March-May 2023
During the Q4 and FY 2022 earnings call, Elon Musk noted that Tesla is seeing so much demand for its vehicles in January that the company has started slightly raising the prices of some of its vehicles. Tesla’s delivery estimate for the Model Y Long Range suggests that Musk’s statement was accurate.
torquenews.com
Truck Sales Nose Diving, But Wait The Future Is Exciting
Although sales of full-sized pickups seemed to have taken a big hit this year, there is much more to the story. If you look at other segments -- like compacts and electrics -- and future prospects, the picture isn't gloomy. An interesting article in today’s MotorBiscuit states that “American’s love...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Powering whole homes with solar + storage is now possible — and smart
American homeowners were expected to have installed a record 5.6 GW of residential solar in 2022, according to BloombergNEF. While the residential storage market has been slower to take off, various factors may indicate that consumers could be willing to include batteries along with their PV systems. As grid constraints,...
Tesla Has $1 Trillion Opportunity In This Segment, Says Ark — And Elon Musk May Be On The Move Already
Tesla Inc. TSLA bull Cathie Wood-run Ark Invest on Tuesday provided some insights into what the electric vehicle maker would be up to in the near- and medium-term. What Happened: CEO Elon Musk and his team hinted on the company’s earnings call held this Wednesday that some new products, including an inference computer for applications beyond automotive, could be in the pipeline. Some of these applications will blow people’s minds when revealed, the billionaire said on the call.
Aviation International News
Hill Helicopters Tops 700 Orders
British aerospace engineer Jason Hill became enthralled with helicopters in his youth while watching the television show, Airwolf, the highly fictionalized account of a Bell 222 converted to a supersonic assault weapon. The experience led to a decades-long dream of producing a stylish, modern light-helicopter design he unveiled in 2020, the five-seat Hill HX50. By last November, Hill Helicopters had attracted hundreds of orders and produced its first carbon-fiber, single-piece fuselage. It plans to begin flight testing by the end of 2023.
Comments / 1