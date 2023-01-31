ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man Falls to Death Filming TikTok Video on Cliff in Puerto Rico

27-year-old Columbus, Indiana man Edgar Garay fell 70 feet to his death from a cliff near a lighthouse in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico. He was reportedly recording a TikTok video at the time. WTHR says Edgar and a cousin were sightseeing when Garay ventured close to the edge of the...
COLUMBUS, IN
delawarebusinessnow.com

Airline notes: Frontier to add summer pass, San Juan to its schedule; Amtrak gears up for Northeast corridor projects

Frontier Airlines will add daily nonstop service between BWI Thurgood Marshall International Airport and San Juan, Puerto Rico, starting May 4. “Our passengers are benefiting from more travel opportunities as Frontier continues its growth in our market,” said Ricky Smith, CEO of BWI Thurgood Marshall. “We welcome the added low-fare service and travel options as one more sign of BWI Marshall’s continued air service recovery.”
MARYLAND STATE
signalscv.com

Alhambra actor has big SCV dreams

Alhambra 22-year-old Aaron Yang seems more than captivated with Santa Clarita. At a young age, he was curious about the world, he told The Signal in a recent telephone interview. He said that during his elementary school years, he’d explore communities outside of Alhambra via resources like the internet or talking to people over the phone, see what other places had to offer. He first came across the Santa Clarita Valley through, believe it or not, in a yellow pages search of churches.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Gothamist

New Yorkers witnessed more homelessness, encampments during Mayor Adams’ first year: 311 data

People walk past a potentially homeless man outside the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street on Jan. 18, 2023. Requests for homeless person assistance rose during Mayor Eric Adams' first year in office. The Department of Homeless Services also referred twice as many complaints to the NYPD following the mayor’s introduction of forcible removals policy. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pommietravels.com

What is Puerto Rico Known For? 17 Things Puerto Rico is Famous For

L. Cane

Florida's Coolest City, According to a Travel Website

If tourism is any indication, plenty of people believe that Florida has several "cool" cities that are worth visiting. Orlando, Tampa, St. Augustine, St. Petersburg, Naples, Panama City Beach, and Sarasota are all examples of Florida cities with high levels of tourism.
FLORIDA STATE

