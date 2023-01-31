Read full article on original website
Man Falls to Death Filming TikTok Video on Cliff in Puerto Rico
27-year-old Columbus, Indiana man Edgar Garay fell 70 feet to his death from a cliff near a lighthouse in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico. He was reportedly recording a TikTok video at the time. WTHR says Edgar and a cousin were sightseeing when Garay ventured close to the edge of the...
mansionglobal.com
A $44.95 Million Home Lists in Puerto Rico, as Property Prices There Reach New Heights
A home in Puerto Rico is coming on the market for $44.95 million, which would set a record for the U.S. territory, said listing agent Ricardo Rodriguez of Puerto Rico Sotheby’s International Realty. The roughly 1-acre property is located in the Dorado Beach Resort, a luxury community about 25...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Airline notes: Frontier to add summer pass, San Juan to its schedule; Amtrak gears up for Northeast corridor projects
Frontier Airlines will add daily nonstop service between BWI Thurgood Marshall International Airport and San Juan, Puerto Rico, starting May 4. “Our passengers are benefiting from more travel opportunities as Frontier continues its growth in our market,” said Ricky Smith, CEO of BWI Thurgood Marshall. “We welcome the added low-fare service and travel options as one more sign of BWI Marshall’s continued air service recovery.”
New flights to San Diego and Puerto Rico out of Tampa International Airport
Take a flight to California or the Island of Enchantment
North Carolina beach ranks among nations top 10 dangerous beaches
A new study has revealed the top 10 most dangerous beaches in the country and a North Carolina beach has made the list.
Skull found in ’97 in remote Alaska belongs to New York man
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A skull found in 1997 in a remote part of Alaska’s Interior belongs to a New York man whose death was likely caused by a bear mauling, according to the Alaska State Troopers. Investigators used genetic genealogy to help identify the remains as those...
The Flight Deal
jetBlue: Phoenix – San Juan, Puerto Rico. $299 (Basic Economy) / $379 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes
Indiana man dies after falling 70 feet from Puerto Rico cliff: Coast Guard
The man's body was found in an underwater cave Monday afternoon.
Historic Florida City is Mentioned as an "Essential Stop" Along the Southeastern Coast
Many Americans like to take coastal road trips, and understandably, destinations like California and New England are quite popular. But travel experts say you shouldn't necessarily overlook the eastern seaboard that stretches from Maryland to Florida because it contains a nice mix of natural attributes such as beaches, forests, and quirky coastal towns.
Puerto Rico man charged with $110 million cryptocurrency fraud
A Puerto Rico man is scheduled to face charges Thursday in New York City in a $110 million cryptocurrency fraud that involved manipulation of the crypto exchange Mango Markets.
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the country
The cost to rent a home or apartment in the US has risen a jaw-dropping 350% since the 1980s. Some of the most aggressive increases have been in recent years. A new report by Bloomberg reveals that around the country, rents rose 15% on average between May 2021 and May 2022 alone.
Florida Restaurant Named One Of The Best In The US
Yelp ranked the Top 100 restaurants in the country, and one Florida spot broke into the Top 5.
signalscv.com
Alhambra actor has big SCV dreams
Alhambra 22-year-old Aaron Yang seems more than captivated with Santa Clarita. At a young age, he was curious about the world, he told The Signal in a recent telephone interview. He said that during his elementary school years, he’d explore communities outside of Alhambra via resources like the internet or talking to people over the phone, see what other places had to offer. He first came across the Santa Clarita Valley through, believe it or not, in a yellow pages search of churches.
New Yorkers witnessed more homelessness, encampments during Mayor Adams’ first year: 311 data
People walk past a potentially homeless man outside the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street on Jan. 18, 2023. Requests for homeless person assistance rose during Mayor Eric Adams' first year in office. The Department of Homeless Services also referred twice as many complaints to the NYPD following the mayor’s introduction of forcible removals policy. [ more › ]
pommietravels.com
What is Puerto Rico Known For? 17 Things Puerto Rico is Famous For
fox35orlando.com
'Welcome to Florida' billboard stirs controversy with image of dead manatee
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A few new billboards along Interstate 95 in Florida's Brevard County may have you doing a double-take. The signs read "Welcome to Florida. Home to bears. Toxic water. Dead manatees." Bear Warriors United is the group behind the billboards. The wildlife and environmental non-profit organization whose...
I was born and raised in Hawaii. Here are the 14 biggest mistakes I see tourists make.
Many travelers pack incorrectly, mispronounce Hawaiian words, and don't buy local while visiting places like the Big Island, Kauai, Maui, and Oahu.
Florida's Coolest City, According to a Travel Website
If tourism is any indication, plenty of people believe that Florida has several "cool" cities that are worth visiting. Orlando, Tampa, St. Augustine, St. Petersburg, Naples, Panama City Beach, and Sarasota are all examples of Florida cities with high levels of tourism.
21 Beaches In Florida With The Clearest Water
Florida beaches are great because they offer some of the clearest water and finest sand in the world. The Gulf of Mexico provides an ideal environment for these unique features, making it one of the few places on Earth where this can be found.
How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall
There was extremely heavy rainfall across the region, during one of the severest droughts the U.S. has ever seen.
